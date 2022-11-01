Read full article on original website
Walmart Closes Location In PennsylvaniaBryan DijkhuizenPittsburgh, PA
Is Your Local Walmart Permanently Closing?Joel EisenbergPittsburgh, PA
Pennsylvania witness says orb UFOs near ground appear oftenRoger MarshPennsylvania State
Seeking New Friends: What Do You Do When You Become Bored With The People In Your Life?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedPittsburgh, PA
Shooting outside Pittsburgh funeral injures at least 6Deccan HeraldPittsburgh, PA
Report: Steelers Felt Chase Claypool Was Distraction Before Trading Him
The Pittsburgh Steelers were looking to relieve themselves from a "distraction" before the deadline, according to one report.
Omar Khan is a Man With a Plan for the Steelers
The Pittsburgh Steelers are headed in the right direction with Omar Khan steering the ship.
Yardbarker
REPORT – Potential Steelers Trade Target Could Be Released Following The Nov 1 Trade Deadline
The Pittsburgh Steelers are in desperate help for a cornerback. Levi Wallace hasn’t exactly fulfilled expectations from the two-year, $8 million deal that he signed in the off-season. Ahkello Witherspoon has regressed a ton after signing an extension in the off-season as well. Pro Football Focus has him with a 45.4 grade so far this season, certainly not what you want.
Latest firing is more proof that the Colts have absolutely no idea what they’re doing
At this point, we have no earthly idea what is going on with the Indianapolis Colts these days. The Indianapolis Colts firing offensive coordinator Marcus Brady will surely solve all of their issues. After benching Matt Ryan in favor of Sam Ehlinger, the Colts lost another dumb one, this time...
Yardbarker
Watch: Jaromir Jagr loved tribute from current Penguins player
NHL legend Jaromir Jagr is a huge fan of the tribute that current Pittsburgh Penguins forward Jason Zucker sent his way on Wednesday night. Following Zucker's first-period goal against Buffalo, he celebrated with a salute that paid homage to the way Jagr used to celebrate goals during his time with team in the 1990s and early 2000s.
Wichita Eagle
Chase Claypool Sends Farewell to Steelers Fans
PITTSBURGH — Former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool is now headed to the Chicago Bears. But before packing up for the Midwest, the former second-round pick sent a goodbye to the fans. “I will always have an unbelievable amount of love for Steelers Nation and the organization that...
Yardbarker
Ben Roethlisberger dishes advice to punchless Steelers
Ben Roethlisberger wore a "Top Gun" costume for Halloween. On his "Footbahlin with Ben Roethlisberger" podcast Tuesday, the former Steelers QB did his best impression of an offensive coordinator. He wants the punchless Steelers (2-6) to be more aggressive on offense. "They took some shots ... but to me, it...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Mark Madden: Can Mike Tomlin look past meaningless games now to prioritize Steelers' future?
Receiver Chase Claypool was an underachieving ham-and-egger with a borderline attitude problem. No sentiment should be wasted on Claypool’s departure. Nor should anyone wonder about what might have been. Trading Claypool to Chicago subtracts a weapon from rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett. The receiving corps is an injury away from...
'Pac Man' Jones isn't a fan of new Steelers CB
New Steelers cornerback William Jackson III doesn’t have any love lost with Adam “Pac Man” Jones, his former teammate. Jones has been relentlessly going after Jackson.
Dan’s Daily: Injury Updates, the Penguins’ DOC is Back
It’s a letdown the day after Halloween. I’m sure we’ll find some Pittsburgh Penguins had amazing costumes, and for the first time in a while, I liked mine, too. I really got into character. We’ll see if the Penguins get into character on Tuesday night as they host the Boston Bruins. We have the full upbeat practice report and notebook. Tage Thompson had six points, including a hat trick in the Buffalo Sabres’ win over the Detroit Red Wings. The heat is on in Toronto, and the “outside noise” is climbing towards a fever pitch.
Yardbarker
Former Steelers player defends OC Matt Canada
Pittsburgh Steelers offensive coordinator Matt Canada has at least one person coming to his defense. Canada has become public enemy No. 1 in Pittsburgh for the team's abysmal offense, but former Steelers defensive lineman Chris Hoke pointed out on Thursday that a lot of the problems go beyond the play-caller.
FanSided
