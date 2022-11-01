ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
REPORT – Potential Steelers Trade Target Could Be Released Following The Nov 1 Trade Deadline

The Pittsburgh Steelers are in desperate help for a cornerback. Levi Wallace hasn’t exactly fulfilled expectations from the two-year, $8 million deal that he signed in the off-season. Ahkello Witherspoon has regressed a ton after signing an extension in the off-season as well. Pro Football Focus has him with a 45.4 grade so far this season, certainly not what you want.
Watch: Jaromir Jagr loved tribute from current Penguins player

NHL legend Jaromir Jagr is a huge fan of the tribute that current Pittsburgh Penguins forward Jason Zucker sent his way on Wednesday night. Following Zucker's first-period goal against Buffalo, he celebrated with a salute that paid homage to the way Jagr used to celebrate goals during his time with team in the 1990s and early 2000s.
Chase Claypool Sends Farewell to Steelers Fans

PITTSBURGH — Former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool is now headed to the Chicago Bears. But before packing up for the Midwest, the former second-round pick sent a goodbye to the fans. “I will always have an unbelievable amount of love for Steelers Nation and the organization that...
Ben Roethlisberger dishes advice to punchless Steelers

Ben Roethlisberger wore a "Top Gun" costume for Halloween. On his "Footbahlin with Ben Roethlisberger" podcast Tuesday, the former Steelers QB did his best impression of an offensive coordinator. He wants the punchless Steelers (2-6) to be more aggressive on offense. "They took some shots ... but to me, it...
Dan’s Daily: Injury Updates, the Penguins’ DOC is Back

It’s a letdown the day after Halloween. I’m sure we’ll find some Pittsburgh Penguins had amazing costumes, and for the first time in a while, I liked mine, too. I really got into character. We’ll see if the Penguins get into character on Tuesday night as they host the Boston Bruins. We have the full upbeat practice report and notebook. Tage Thompson had six points, including a hat trick in the Buffalo Sabres’ win over the Detroit Red Wings. The heat is on in Toronto, and the “outside noise” is climbing towards a fever pitch.
Former Steelers player defends OC Matt Canada

Pittsburgh Steelers offensive coordinator Matt Canada has at least one person coming to his defense. Canada has become public enemy No. 1 in Pittsburgh for the team's abysmal offense, but former Steelers defensive lineman Chris Hoke pointed out on Thursday that a lot of the problems go beyond the play-caller.
