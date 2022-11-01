It’s a letdown the day after Halloween. I’m sure we’ll find some Pittsburgh Penguins had amazing costumes, and for the first time in a while, I liked mine, too. I really got into character. We’ll see if the Penguins get into character on Tuesday night as they host the Boston Bruins. We have the full upbeat practice report and notebook. Tage Thompson had six points, including a hat trick in the Buffalo Sabres’ win over the Detroit Red Wings. The heat is on in Toronto, and the “outside noise” is climbing towards a fever pitch.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO