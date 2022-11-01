Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
seniorvoicealaska.com
Assistance paying rent, utilities in Anchorage
Have you ever found yourself, a friend, or a family member in a situation that makes it difficult to pay the rent on time? Or maybe struggling with paying a utility bill?. Life happens. And sometimes not in a good way. Dealing with the unexpected such as a decrease in work hours or loss of income, an urgent medical need, an increase in expenses, providing financial help to a loved one, emergency travel – are all part of life, and can also threaten a family’s housing stability when the unexpected makes it difficult to pay the bills.
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage schools cancel classes due to snow
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage School District canceled classes Thursday morning due to significant snowfall in the Anchorage Bowl, as well as all after-school activities. Alaska Pacific University officials also announced that their campus will be closed Thursday, and that all students should check the school’s Blackboard site for...
kdll.org
Moose Pass history book selected for Alaska Book Week
From a book about the town’s history to a historic walking tour, the community of Moose Pass is getting a detailed view into its own past. And this year, readers from all over the state got a glimpse, too. The team behind the book — called People, Paths and Places: The Frontier History of Moose Pass, Alaska — was invited to participate in the 2022 Alaska Book Week, a celebration of books written and published in the state and run by the nonprofit Alaska Center for the Book.
alaskasnewssource.com
Palmer proclaims Nov. 1 Extra Mile Day
PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - While trick-or-treaters are still counting and trading their Halloween hauls, the city of Palmer is getting into the season of giving by acknowledging those who are giving back. At the Oct. 25 regular city council meeting, Mayor Steve Carrington signed a proclamation declaring Nov. 1 as...
alaskapublic.org
Anchorage School District administrators propose cuts to immersion programs and IGNITE
Anchorage School District leaders are considering how school buildings might be repurposed if six elementary schools close next year. At a work session Tuesday, consultant Shannon Bingham proposed allowing charter schools to use some of the spaces. According to his proposed plan, Birchwood ABC Elementary’s building would house Eagle Academy....
alaskasnewssource.com
ACA health insurance open enrollment period now underway in Alaska
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage residents can check out health insurance plans when checking out books at the Loussac Library in Midtown Anchorage. Today, the open enrollment period began for Americans to pick from an array of affordable, comprehensive healthcare insurance options under the Affordable Care Act. In Alaska, the United Way offers cost-free, statewide assistance until the end of the enrollment period on Jan. 15 of 2023. In-person United Way plan navigators will work with language interpreters on an as-needed basis, accepting both walk-ins and appointments in Anchorage, the Matanuska-Susitna Borough, Fairbanks and the Kenai Peninsula. Virtual consultations are also available to serve rural Alaskans across the state.
alaskasnewssource.com
Palmer water tower’s successful GoFundMe gets matched by MTA
PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - The Matanuska-Susitna Borough has come a long way in recovering from the unforgettable windstorm that kicked off the new year. The debris has been cleaned up and powerlines have been restored, but the Christmas lights on the Palmer water tower have yet to be replaced. In...
alaskasnewssource.com
Man dubbed ‘hero’ after helping alert neighbors of life-threatening fire
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A fire that burned a Northeast Anchorage apartment complex Sunday afternoon left multiple people displaced, with hundreds of thousands of dollars of personal property lost, according to prosecutors involved with the case against the man accused of lighting the blaze. In the days since the inferno,...
kinyradio.com
Suit challenges eligibility of Alaska legislative candidate
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A lawsuit is challenging the eligibility of an Alaska legislative candidate to hold the seat. The lawsuit alleges that Democrat Jennifer “Jennie” Armstrong did not meet residency requirements on the date she filed to run for office. The complaint seeks an injunction barring...
alaskapublic.org
Subsistence users say feds aren’t investing enough in marine mammal research in Alaska
The Indigenous People’s Council for Marine Mammals met in Anchorage this month for a two-day meeting that included federal scientists from agencies like the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the National Marine Fisheries Service. IPCoMM members said that the federal agencies aren’t doing enough to manage marine mammal...
alaskasnewssource.com
Port of Alaska receives $68.7M federal grant to kick start 10-year rebuilding program
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Port of Alaska is benefiting from federal infrastructure funds with a recently announced award of $68.7 million in grant funds from the U.S. Department of Transportation. Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson praised the work of Alaska’s congressional delegation for securing the funding and said it comes...
kinyradio.com
Alaska Businesswoman indicted on tax evasion and filing false tax returns
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - An indictment was unsealed charging an Alaska businesswoman with tax evasion and filing false tax returns that underreported income from the business she owned. The indictment charges that from approximately 2014 through 2018, Tina H. Yi, of Nome and Anchorage, evaded approximately $1.5 million in federal...
akbizmag.com
New Buses for People Mover Fleet
The People Mover bus fleet in Anchorage is getting its first new rolling stock since 2013, replacing some older buses that have been in service since the ‘90s. People Mover is receiving eleven new 40-foot diesel buses manufactured by New Flyer. The new buses have an improved suspension, smoother ride, and enhanced interior finishes. The seat frames are stainless steel and are padded with a silica material to make them easier to sanitize while still offering comfort during warm and cold seasons. New Flyer’s diesel drive train includes emissions controls for a virtually smoke-free engine and potentially lower operating costs.
alaskapublic.org
Snow storm closes Anchorage schools, slows morning traffic
An overnight snow storm closed Anchorage schools on Thursday and slowed morning traffic. Anchorage School District officials announced the school closure shortly before 6 a.m. Thursday citing the weather’s impacts on its strained bus system. The district also canceled all after-school activities. The National Weather Service warned of slippery...
alaskasnewssource.com
Winter weather returns to Southcentral and Southeast Alaska
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Light snow is falling across Southcentral this morning, as the storm that impacted Southwest Alaska Monday moves into the region. The extent of the storm is still being felt across the state, where many areas remain under a multitude of warnings and advisories. The greatest impacts from the current storm will be felt in Southcentral and Southeast Alaska through the end of the week.
alaskasnewssource.com
An Anchorage who's cat was burned finally gets justice
alaskasnewssource.com
Halloween with a chill, November brings snow
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage and many other areas of the state are seeing a chill as the trick-or-treat hours are in play Monday night. The chill will still be there as we start the month of November, along with a chance of snow. It will be a mix of snow and rain for Southeast Alaska.
seniorvoicealaska.com
Electric vehicle was a good choice, says Alaskan
Richard Sewell came to Alaska in 1981 for a job at the Municipality of Anchorage as Regional Economist. He owned a couple of seafood businesses, and subsequently went to work in 2004 for the Dept. of Transportation Division of Statewide Aviation. Recently, he was hired as the Merrill Field Airport Manager in Anchorage.
The Northern Light
Puppies brought to Anchorage Raising Canes for adoption fair
On Saturday, Oct 15, the Raising Canes on Muldoon hosted an adoption fair for puppies rescued by Alaska SPCA Adoption Center. Tara McCoy, the Adoption Center Manager, said Raising Canes’ corporate reached out to SPCA via email to pitch this joint event. With a radio host, prize raffles and puppies, McCoy thought the event was a great way to get the Anchorage community involved.
