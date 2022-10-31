Read full article on original website
Mesker Park Zoo moves birds indoors after avian flu confirmation in Illinois
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Mesker Park Zoo has brought the penguins and all other birds inside to help prevent the avian flu. Zoo leaders say a case of avian flu was just confirmed in southern Illinois. There are no cases at Mesker Park at this time. The penguins were pulled...
Brad Byrd InDEPTH: Dr. David Schultz discusses RSV
This is InDEPTH. It is that time of year...as we approach winter more of us will be staying indoors...in tighter spaces. This year most of us will not mask...that's already clear.
Transgender voters face Voting I.D. obstacles
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Transgender voters across the United States could face disenfranchisement because of voter I.D. laws. Liam Douglas, a Trans-man, is now eligible to vote after complying with Indiana voter I.D. laws and fulfilling his publication requirement; he says it wasn’t cheap nor easy. “It’s been about...
Family of Weinbach explosion victims react to investigation findings
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On Wednesday, the Indiana Department of Homeland Security released the findings from its investigation into the house explosion at 1010 North Weinbach Avenue, saying it was accidental. For the family of two of the victims, Charlie and Martina Hite, the findings present more questions than answers.
Cause determined for Weinbach home explosion in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Indiana State Fire Marshal has ruled the cause of a fatal home explosion in Evansville in August to be accidental, following a joint investigation by the fire marshal and the Evansville Fire Department (EFD). Officials say the explosion occurred on August 10 in the 1000 block of North Weinbach Avenue […]
There’s a Mysterious Tunnel Under an Indiana Street
Ever since I moved to the Evansville area in 2008, I've heard stories of things that lie beneath the city. everybody knows about the catacombs that are under the old courthouse. But, did you know there are random tunnels that have been found under the city, too?. One story of...
Brighter, Warmer
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Generous sunshine and mild as high temps remain well above normal in the upper 70s. The record high is 81-degrees set in 1987. Tonight, clear and not as cool with lows in the mid-50s. Friday, sunny to mostly sunny and mild as high temps remain above...
Recovery house opens in Dubois County
There’s a new facility in place to help women recover from drug misuse in Dubois County. The Dove Recovery House in Jasper has officially opened its doors. The recovery house offers free, comprehensive recovery programming and treatment services. It’s able to house up to 15 women. The facility...
Animal control led on ‘wild pig chase’
Evansville certainly did not have a boar-ing night. Excitement brewed as onlookers watched Animal Control chase down a pig.
Residents react to Weinbach Ave. explosion cause
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – While the question on how the explosion happened has now been answered as there was a gas leak, the last few months leading up to this decision continued to linger throughout the community. Even with the answer many have suspected for over the last two...
Here are 13 Shelters and Rescues to Find Your Next Best Friend In and Around Evansville Indiana
If you are looking to add a new four-legged friend to your home, we have a list of 13 Evansville area shelters and rescues where you are sure to find your new best friend. We are big believers in the "Don't Shop. Adopt." movement and we love supporting our local animal rescue community here at 103 GBF. Melissa is the dog mom to two rescued pitbulls and I am a cat mom to one fluffy Maine Coon mix.
Madisonville Police looking to hire dispatchers
Don't miss your chance to be the voice on the other end of the line in emergency situations. The Madisonville Police Department is looking for dispatchers. Authorities say they will be taking applications through December 31st. They will be scheduling testing in January for open positions. Officials say those interested...
Low-Cost Spay & Neuter Clinic Coming to Evansville
Every so often Public Vet will come to Evansville and host their low-cost spay and neuter clinic for cats. They will be hosting their final clinic of 2022 on November 19th and 20th, and their next Evansville clinic won't be until the spring of 2023. Public Vet is a nonprofit...
Man accused of assaulting pregnant woman, resisting arrest in Evansville
A man is facing a long list of charges after being accused of attacking a pregnant woman in Evansville. The Evansville Police Department says officers were called to a home on South Grand Avenue on Wednesday afternoon after a pregnant woman called 911 and said she had been pushed down and spit on.
What to expect in Vanderburgh Co. for voting early
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The 2022 Midterm Election Day is less than a week away, and many Vanderburgh County voters are already casting their ballots. According to Clerk of the Circuit Court, Carla Hayden, about 9,000 people have already voted at early voting locations in the county. She says over...
PetSmart closed after man lights self on fire
Evansville Central Dispatch reports they dispatched an ambulance and the Evansville Fire Department to the PetSmart on Burkhardt Road after getting calls about a fire.
Officials rule Evansville house explosion accidental, say leaking gas line was found in basement
Authorities have released their findings in the investigation into a deadly house explosion that happened on North Weinbach Avenue in Evansville, Indiana back in August. A news release issued Wednesday by the Indiana Department of Homeland Security says that the explosion has been ruled accidental after investigators found a leaking gas line was found in the home at 1010 N. Weinbach Avenue, the epicenter of the blast.
Evansville woman charged with child neglect
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville woman has been arrested on a child neglect warrant from last summer. The affidavit for 39-year-old Britney Bell shows police were called to the area of Stanley Ave. and N. Kentucky Ave. back on August 10. Officers say they found Bell unresponsive in the...
How to protect yourself from a gas leak
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - After investigators determined that the Weinbach Avenue house explosion was caused by an undetected gas leak, many around the Tri-State are concerned about a gas leak in their homes. Natural gas is essential for many homeowners to keep the heat on in the winter, and provide...
Teens facing drug trafficking charges in Madisonville after pills, marijuana found in car
Two 18-year-olds were arrested on drug charges in Madisonville on Monday afternoon after police say they found marijuana, THC cartridges, and pills in their car. Officers with the Madisonville Police Department were sent to the Family Dollar store on North Main Street just after noon Monday after someone called 911 and said that someone was doing drugs.
