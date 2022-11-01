Read full article on original website
Why Kyle Shanahan and Jed York were surprised 49ers GM John Lynch turned down broadcasting offer
In February, it was revealed that Amazon had held talks with general manager John Lynch, hoping to pry him away from the San Francisco 49ers' front office and back into the broadcast booth. Amazon is now the exclusive broadcaster of "Thursday Night Football," which is available within the company's Prime Video product.
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to Dolphins-49ers trade
There has been a flurry of activity on Tuesday before the 2022 NFL trade deadline, with the Miami Dolphins being one of the biggest acquirers. Along with their addition of former Broncos linebacker Bradley Chubb, Miami has also completed a trade with the San Francisco 49ers for running back Jeff Wilson, per reports.
Why the 49ers didn’t trade for Commanders DT Daron Payne
The San Francisco 49ers were active during the trade deadline, moving backup running back Jeff Wilson Jr. to the Miami Dolphins in exchange for a 2023 fifth-round pick after acquiring star halfback Christian McCaffrey from the Carolina Panthers for several midround selections over the next two seasons. However, they were...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Week 9 Fantasy Football Preview: A good week for TEs, Etienne hype and D.J. Moore is back
Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts. Matt Harmon is joined by both Dalton Del Don and Marvin Elequin to help preview all of this weekend’s games from a fantasy perspective. Find out why it might be a big week for Gerald Everett, if Kyle Pitts is...
Dallas Cowboys are 6-2 and fans are still dissatisfied?
Well, well, well, the Dallas Cowboys are going into their bye week with a 6-2 record, holding a firm position in second place in the now-strong NFC East, and are gearing up for the second half of the season at full strength with more players to join the roster. It...
Latest Michael Thomas update is proof Saints should move toward rebuild
Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas may have already played his last game for New Orleans because of complications with his toe injury. It’s time for the New Orleans Saints to embrace a rebuild. It was already pretty clear the 3-5 team doesn’t have much hope for this season with...
FanSided
