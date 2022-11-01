Read full article on original website
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — United Zion Retirement Community is one of the oldest continuing care communities in Lancaster County. “I don’t know if anyone in 1905 knew what a retirement community was going to be, but clearly the mission of the church was for seniors,” said Sue Verdegem, president and CEO of United Zion Retirement Community.
Another OrangeTheory Fitness studio coming to central Pa.
A new fitness Center is coming to the West Shore. OrangeTheory Fitness has leased 3,200 square feet of space at Silver Spring Square at 6416 Carlisle Pike in Silver Spring Township, according to Bennett Williams Commercial, a commercial real estate company. It’s not clear when the new OrangeTheory Fitness will...
abc27.com
Historic Harrisburg company acquired by St. Louis company
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Harrisburg Waste Paper Co. was officially acquired by Federal Recycling & Waste Solutions, according to an announcement on Oct. 25, 2022. Harrisburg Waste Paper Co. was founded by Abe Freedman in 1904, and serviced central Pennsylvania for over the last 100 years, according to the press release.
Online gaming profits soar at Hollywood Casino while live slot and table play declines
Soaring revenues from Internet-based gambling propelled the parent company of Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course to a handsome third-quarter profit, but in-person wagering on slot machines and table games at its Grantville property continued to slide. Publicly traded Penn Entertainment (PENN) reported third-quarter revenues of $1.63 billion and...
Cumberland County home with cathedral ceiling, open floor plan for $627K: Cool Spaces
This new model home, The Ariel, by Garman Builders, in Forgedale Crossing, fits perfectly into the neighborhood with the triple gable front elevation, large covered front porch, a pair of dormers and the all-white facade of shutters and siding. The 3,070-square-foot home opens to a first floor made roomy with...
York County announces property tax-refund program for first-responders
YORK, Pa. — A new property tax-refund program has been announced for some first responders in York County. The Board of Commissioners of York County announced Wednesday the approval of a property tax-refund program for members of fire companies and non-profit emergency medical service providers. The program is designed...
Electricity prices in Lancaster County rising
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Electricity prices in Lancaster County are set to get more expensive. According to abc27 media partner LNP/LancasterOnline, the county’s primary electricity provider, PPL, will increase rates by 18% starting Dec. 1. This will affect about 227,000 customers in the county. The county’s secondary provider, Met-Ed, is also increasing rates by […]
These are the 10 highest paying jobs in the Harrisburg area
The top five highest paying jobs and six of the top seven in the Harrisburg-Carlisle metropolitan area are all medically related, according to the United States Bureau of Labor Statistics. To help us determine what the highest-paying occupations in the area, we used the United States Bureau of Labor Statistics’...
New plant in York uses plastic waste to make concrete
A recent report from the environmental group Greenpeace concluded that of the 51 million tons of plastic produced by Americans last year, about 2.4 million tons were recycled, which is about 5% of the country’s plastic waste. Bottom line – we don’t recycle a lot of plastic compared to how much is produced or used.
mcknightsseniorliving.com
Pennsylvania cities top retirement destination ranking as seniors worry about healthcare, housing
Two cities in Pennsylvania best meet Americans’ expectations of a retirement destination, with healthcare and housing affordability high priorities, according to the U.S. News & World Report’s 2022-2023 Best Places to Retire rankings. When choosing a place to live while nearing or at retirement age, Americans are currently...
Construction begins on new daycare facility at large mixed-use development
Construction has begun on another facility at the Susquehanna Union Green development in Susquehanna Township. Officials broke ground this week on a new early learning center, Kiddie Academy. The educational child care center will consist of more than 10,000 square feet of space along with outdoor play areas. Kiddie Academy of Harrisburg plans to serve 150 children ranging from infants to five-year-olds.
iheart.com
>Workers Under Harley Davidson Contract to be Laid Off
>Workers Under Harley Davidson Contract to be Laid Off. (York County, PA) -- State officials say a company in Springettsbury Township has sent notice that they'll have to lay off over 600 people. In the announcement sent earlier this month, logistics contractor Syncreon said it will be shutting down operations in mid-December. The layoffs are due to one of Syncreon's main customers, Harley-Davidson, switching to another contractor. The motorcycle-maker operates a factory nearby.
lebtown.com
Lebanon Boscov’s is not going anywhere
Despite what you may have seen on Facebook, the Boscov’s at Lebanon Valley Mall isn’t going anywhere. LebTown reached out to Boscov’s to verify this after seeing more than 100 comments on a Facebook thread, with the original commenter saying that Trader Joe’s was headed to the property and another chiming in to say that a contract had been signed.
New Target opening this weekend will also include CVS Pharmacy and Starbucks
A new Target store will open in a former Kmart space in Lebanon County this weekend, and will include spaces for CVS Pharmacy and Starbucks. The retailer, which sells everything from groceries to apparel, furniture, electronics and toys will open the new 117,000-square-foot store at 1745 Quentin Road in North Cornwall Township on Sunday.
Old Sled Works is closing: When is their last date, and what is coming next?
The Old Sled Works has announced that it will be closing, but there’s still some time for patrons and vendors to do a bit more business before it shuts down at the end of the year. Word began to spread via vendors that the Duncannon antique and craft market...
Salon relocates to downtown Harrisburg
A salon has moved from midtown Harrisburg to downtown. ManeClass Salon opened last week at 5 N. Third St. at the Shops on Third at Strawberry Square.
This Pennsylvania city ranks 1st nationwide to retire in
PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – According to research done by the U.S. News & World Report, 5 Pennsylvanian cities claimed spots in the top 10 list for best cities to retire in. Researchers evaluated 150 metro areas and based their scores on a weighted average of points that they earned in six categories. Housing affordability (24%) Resident […]
lebtown.com
Yelp says the Corvette Grille is the best dive bar in PA. What do you think?
Pennsylvania is arguably one of the best states for dive bars in the country. Would you have guessed that, according to Yelp, the Commonwealth’s finest dive bar offering is right here in Lebanon County?. You can help LebTown grow. If you rely on us for your Lebanon County news,...
abc27.com
Casino in Cumberland County delays opening
SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Shippensburg’s Parx Casino announced on Nov. 2 that the completion of the project has been delayed. Originally, the 73,000-square-foot casino was set to open its doors to the public in November of 2022. The casino now isn’t set to be completed until early 2023, according to Parx Casino’s website.
Weekend closure of I-83 in Dauphin County planned for Nov. 4-7: PennDOT
The Pa. Department of Transportation (PennDOT) on Wednesday sent out a reminder that a full closure of Interstate 83 at the Paxton Street Bridge spanning the interstate in Swatara Township, Dauphin County, is planned for 9 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Monday. The I-83 closure will allow a PennDOT contractor...
