Harrisburg, PA

abc27.com

Local retirement community announces $27 million expansion

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — United Zion Retirement Community is one of the oldest continuing care communities in Lancaster County. “I don’t know if anyone in 1905 knew what a retirement community was going to be, but clearly the mission of the church was for seniors,” said Sue Verdegem, president and CEO of United Zion Retirement Community.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Historic Harrisburg company acquired by St. Louis company

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Harrisburg Waste Paper Co. was officially acquired by Federal Recycling & Waste Solutions, according to an announcement on Oct. 25, 2022. Harrisburg Waste Paper Co. was founded by Abe Freedman in 1904, and serviced central Pennsylvania for over the last 100 years, according to the press release.
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27 News

Electricity prices in Lancaster County rising

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Electricity prices in Lancaster County are set to get more expensive. According to abc27 media partner LNP/LancasterOnline, the county’s primary electricity provider, PPL, will increase rates by 18% starting Dec. 1. This will affect about 227,000 customers in the county. The county’s secondary provider, Met-Ed, is also increasing rates by […]
WITF

New plant in York uses plastic waste to make concrete

A recent report from the environmental group Greenpeace concluded that of the 51 million tons of plastic produced by Americans last year, about 2.4 million tons were recycled, which is about 5% of the country’s plastic waste. Bottom line – we don’t recycle a lot of plastic compared to how much is produced or used.
YORK, PA
PennLive.com

Construction begins on new daycare facility at large mixed-use development

Construction has begun on another facility at the Susquehanna Union Green development in Susquehanna Township. Officials broke ground this week on a new early learning center, Kiddie Academy. The educational child care center will consist of more than 10,000 square feet of space along with outdoor play areas. Kiddie Academy of Harrisburg plans to serve 150 children ranging from infants to five-year-olds.
HARRISBURG, PA
iheart.com

>Workers Under Harley Davidson Contract to be Laid Off

>Workers Under Harley Davidson Contract to be Laid Off. (York County, PA) -- State officials say a company in Springettsbury Township has sent notice that they'll have to lay off over 600 people. In the announcement sent earlier this month, logistics contractor Syncreon said it will be shutting down operations in mid-December. The layoffs are due to one of Syncreon's main customers, Harley-Davidson, switching to another contractor. The motorcycle-maker operates a factory nearby.
lebtown.com

Lebanon Boscov’s is not going anywhere

Despite what you may have seen on Facebook, the Boscov’s at Lebanon Valley Mall isn’t going anywhere. LebTown reached out to Boscov’s to verify this after seeing more than 100 comments on a Facebook thread, with the original commenter saying that Trader Joe’s was headed to the property and another chiming in to say that a contract had been signed.
WETM 18 News

This Pennsylvania city ranks 1st nationwide to retire in

PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – According to research done by the U.S. News & World Report, 5 Pennsylvanian cities claimed spots in the top 10 list for best cities to retire in. Researchers evaluated 150 metro areas and based their scores on a weighted average of points that they earned in six categories. Housing affordability (24%) Resident […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Casino in Cumberland County delays opening

SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Shippensburg’s Parx Casino announced on Nov. 2 that the completion of the project has been delayed. Originally, the 73,000-square-foot casino was set to open its doors to the public in November of 2022. The casino now isn’t set to be completed until early 2023, according to Parx Casino’s website.
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

