3 Great Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
A California woman went missing two months ago. Police just found her body at a crash siteArenacrownsiSelma, CA
Douglas “Chief” Stankewitz moves step closer to freedom with judge’s orderRobert J HansenFresno, CA
My review of the grand opening of Ramen Hayashi in FresnoMark-John CliffordFresno, CA
Related
Hanford Sentinel
Bulldogs host Hawaii Saturday
The Fresno State Bulldogs return to the field on Saturday, Nov. 5 when they host the Hawaii Warriors at Valley Children's Stadium looking for a third consecutive victory. The Bulldogs are coming off one of the most memorable wins of the season, scoring 15 points in the final minute of the game to defeat San Diego State 32-28 on Oct. 29 in Fresno.
Fresno State DB Cam Lockridge is 2-0 against…Fresno State
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – On Saturday night, the Fresno State football team hosts Hawai’i at Valley Children’s Stadium. It will be the 55th meeting all-time between the Bulldogs and Rainbow Warriors. Hawai’i has won two straight against Fresno State. Which means Cam Lockridge is 2-0 against Fresno State. Lockridge, a junior defensive back, is now […]
Hanford Sentinel
Photos: Lemoore downs Hanford to win Milk Can
The Lemoore High Tigers came out with something to prove in their rivalry game against the Hanford High Bullpups. Lemoore scored the first 28 points to take a commanding 28-8 halftime lead and held on for the 42-15 victory on Friday on Lemoore.
clovisroundup.com
Clovis West secures 18th-straight TRAC championship
The Clovis West girl’s golf team won five of the league’s six tournaments and was 5-0 in its one-to-one matches with the other TRAC schools. This was Clovis West’s 18th-straight TRAC championship. Clovis West clinched the Fall 2022 TRAC championship Thursday, Oct. 20, at Belmont Country Club....
kingsriverlife.com
Scorpions Rock Fresno
The rock band, Scorpions, rocked the Fresno audience like a hurricane on Friday, October 7, at Save Mart Center. Kings River Life had the privilege of witnessing it. The German rockers have been at it since the early ’70s but achieved their greatest success in the ’80s, but on this night, they proved that they’re still going strong.
GV Wire
‘Yellow Flags’ in Fresno Drive $100M Warehouse Development to Visalia
What does Visalia have over Fresno when it comes to attracting industrial warehouses?. “There’s too much yellow flags up right now,” Freddie Molina, executive officer for YS Buildings said. “I don’t want to buy a piece of land and then have to sit on it. We want to buy it, then we want to get in the building pretty fast.”
GV Wire
How Long Will the Rain Last in Fresno?
Fresno’s first storm of the fall season will continue today after spritzing the city with .13 inches of rain on the city Tuesday. About one-tenth of an inch is expected between 3 p.m. and 8 p.m Wednesday, the National Weather Service in Hanford says. Then expect mostly clear sunny...
sjvsun.com
Fresno State student newspaper opposes Measure E, dubs it “rich man’s scheme to get richer.”
Measure E, the Fresno County sales tax initiative that would benefit Fresno State, is facing opposition from The Collegian, the university’s student-run newspaper. This week, The Collegian published an editorial opposing Measure E. If Measure E passes, it would levy a 0.2 percent sales tax on Fresno County and...
thesungazette.com
Ticket matching 5 of 6 lottery numbers sold in Visalia
The ticket was sold on Oct. 31 at the Visalia Chevron in the Rancho Viejo Shopping Center, on the corner of Walnut Avenue and Akers Street. An unnamed resident was one of two lucky participants in California’s Powerball Lottery to match five of six winning lottery numbers and won $790,446. The second ticket was sold in Los Angeles, and the two winners split $1,580,892, according to Greg Parashak, California Lottery spokesperson.
GV Wire
Celebrated ‘Shock Jock’ from Fresno Retires From Hugely Popular SoCal Radio Show
After 32 years, a celebrated Southern California “shock jock,” who got his start on Fresno State’s campus radio station, is retiring from the show that made him a star. Cookie “Chainsaw” Randolph is leaving a massively popular San Diego morning show in December, along with co-host Dave Rickards, radio station KGB-FM announced on Tuesday.
Riders prepare for the 4th annual Veterans motorcycle run
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Hundreds of motorcyclists from all over the valley will hit the roads of Fresno and the foothills this weekend, to raise thousands of dollars for veterans. The 4th Annual Clawson Motorsports Combat Veterans Motorcycle Run is happening this Saturday, November 5th. Motorcyclists will depart Clawson Motorsports on Blackstone avenue just before […]
Winning Powerball ticket for nearly $800,000 sold at Visalia gas station
Check your tickets! According to the California Lottery, a winning ticket worth $790,446 was sold at a gas station in Visalia.
GV Wire
Buying a Starter Home Is Now a Myth for Most Fresno Renters
The average Fresno renter household would need 52% more in annual income to buy a so-called starter home, according to the real estate website Point2. Fresno renters have an average annual household income of $34,357. To afford a starter home, they would have to earn $72,117 a year. Point2 says...
GV Wire
New Drone Footage Shows Latest Progress on Valley Bullet Train Route
California’s High-Speed Rail Authority has released its latest construction update video highlighting progress on the nation’s first bullet train project. The initial operating segment of the controversial rail line is expected to originate in Merced and terminate in the southern part of Bakersfield. Construction is currently underway along 119 miles between Madera and Shafter.
KMJ
Madera Man Wins $614,000 Off Slot Machine
COARSEGOLD, Calif. — A Madera resident is celebrating his big win after a $7 slot machine game gave him more than $600,000. Jonathan A. paid a visit to Chukchansi Gold Resort and Casino last week and decided to play the Timber Wolf Diamond slot machine. Jonathan’s total winnings came...
KMJ
Driver Crashes After Leading Deputies On Long Chase
FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — A driver crashed after leading Fresno County Sheriffs on a long chase. Deputies say this happened around 11:40 p.m. on Wednesday in Fresno. Authorities tried to pull over a man on Clinton and Maple because they say a vehicle code was violated but he refused to stop.
Hanford Sentinel
Lemoore native serves with the next generation of warfighters
A Lemoore native is serving in the U.S. Navy where naval aviators learn the skills they need to fly missions around the world. Lt. J.G. Jack Bell, a 2016 graduate of Del Oro High School in Loomis and 2020 U.S. Air Force Academy graduate, joined the Navy two years ago.
GV Wire
Rain Is Coming Fresno’s Way. When Can You Expect It?
Halloween night will bring nearly perfect temperatures for trick-or-treating families Monday before the first significant storm of the season hits Fresno. Light rain will likely fall on the parched San Joaquin Valley, including Fresno, beginning Tuesday and be accompanied by snow in the Sierra. The National Weather Service in Hanford...
Hanford Sentinel
Family Healthcare Network expands in Fresno
Family HealthCare Network (FHCN) continues to expand access to comprehensive health care in the city of Fresno. Now accepting patients at 1344 W. Clinton Ave in Fresno, FHCN is promoting its mission to provide quality health care to all with the expansion of family medicine, adult and children’s dentistry, optometry, on site lab, and community outreach and enrollment, all within the new health center that opened on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022.
Power outage leads to a two-car collision
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A car crash between two SUVs on Tuesday night just before 9:00 P.M. sends two people to the hospital, according to police. According to police, the accident happened on Tulare Street and Chestnut Avenue where the two vehicles did not do a complete stop before entering the intersection where there was […]
