Overwatch 2's Next Hero Will Be Revealed At The Overwatch League Grand Finals
It's been a month since Overwatch 2 launched on October 5, and Activision Blizzard is gearing up to show off the next new hero. "An early look" at the next Overwatch 2 hero will happen during the Overwatch League Grand Finals on November 4. Players can catch the OWL 2022...
Call Of Duty: MW2 Family Sharing Disabled On Steam, And Players Aren't Happy
Family sharing for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 on Steam has been disabled a few days after the game launched. According to a report from Kotaku, Modern Warfare 2 released on October 28 with this feature enabled. A listing on SteamDB stats the feature was turned off on Halloween, preventing some players who had access to the game from playing further.
Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 - How To Unlock All Mastery Camos
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is now available, and as always with a new Call of Duty game, there is a new camo grind to pursue. Modern Warfare 2 includes several base weapon camo challenges, but the most sought after are the four Completionist mastery camos. The mastery camos look really stunning this year, and our guide will walk you through the steps needed to unlock these coveted weapon camos.
Halo Infinite's Winter Update Is Bringing Heaps Of Weapon Balance Changes
343 Industries has revealed more about the Halo Infinite Winter Update that's scheduled to drop on November 8, this time introducing a whole lot of weapon balance fixes that'll be coming to the sandbox mode. A few weapons will be getting buffs to encourage players to use them more, while overperforming weapons will see small nerfs--here's what's changing.
Destiny 2 Update 6.2.5.2 Gives Lord Of Wolves Another Tweak
This week's update for Destiny 2 is a minor one, but the patch notes have revealed that it's mostly focused on an Exotic weapon that has undergone some serious overhauling lately. For once, we're not talking about Telesto. A few weeks ago, Lord of Wolves was temporarily disabled from the game after Bungie discovered that it had been doing far more damage than it was originally intended to.
Call Of Duty Players Hope For Extinction Return After Nameplate Leak
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has only been out for a few days, but players have already found a bug that allows you to see all of the emblems and calling cards in the game. The volume of alien-themed nameplates has led some players to believe that a Extinction-style mode may be coming to the game.
Grab This Warhammer Game For Free On Steam Right Now
The only thing better than smashing a horrifying rat mutant with a magical mace, is engaging in some medieval pest control with friends by your side. 2018's Warhammer: Vermintide 2 scratches that itch pretty well, and if you're looking to score the game for cheap, you're in luck. Steam is currently giving away Warhammer: Vermintide 2 for free until November 7, so head on over and add it to your library while you can.
Call Of Duty: Advanced Warfare 2 Isn't Happening Yet - Report
A few weeks ago, a report from WhatIfGaming claimed that a sequel to Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare was in development at Sledgehammer Games. Now, a follow-up report contradicts those rumors, saying that Advanced Warfare 2 is not a project that any Call of Duty developer is working on right now.
Sonic Frontiers Everything To Know
Brand new to Sonic with Sonic Frontiers is a skill tree. Fallen enemies now drop skill pieces Sonic can collect and use to upgrade his skills. Not only that, but Sonic will be able to upgrade his stats by collecting red seeds of power and blue seeds of defense. These seeds can be found by completing puzzles and sidequests in the open zones. These puzzles can also unlock new areas of the map.
CoD: Modern Warfare 2 And Warzone 2.0 Season 1 Start Times And Details
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 recently launched on October 28, but the Season 1 update is just weeks away, and this inaugural season will include the arrival of Warzone's sequel and new DMZ mode. Here is everything we know so far about the big update. Call of Duty Season...
Apparent Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Easter Egg Hints At Potential Warzone 2.0 Map
We've known that Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 will launch in mid-November for a while now, following hot on the heels of Modern Warfare 2's success. However, it seems that the single-player campaign of Modern Warfare 2 contained an Easter egg that may hint at the future of the series' free-to-play battle royale game.
Pokemon Sneakers Based On Classic Starters Are Releasing This Month
Puma is launching a new line of shoe designs based on first-generation Pokemon starters, including Pikachu, Bulbasaur, Charmander, and Squirtle. Details come from the PokeJungle twitter account, which reports on Pokemon news and merch. Each starter will receive its own design. Pikachu, however, gets two designs. Each of the shoes is themed around its respective Pokemon and their element. On every shoe's back tab is an elemental symbol such as a lightning bolt or a leaf. Displayed on the tongue is a cartoon image of the relevant Pokemon and every pair of shoes comes with a tag featuring their starter.
Apex Legends Season 15 Tier List: Best Legends For Battle Royale
Frenetic battle royale Apex Legends has seen significant success in the genre, and that can at least partially be contributed to its creative cast of playable legends, each of which brings something unique to a team's composition. Whether it's a defensive kit for holding back foes, an aggressive kit for pushing them, or a support kit that aids allies, players have a wide selection of legends to choose from to ensure they're playing a role that suits them. But while every legend has their place in the Apex Games, there will always be a few that sit on the top of the game’s meta--just as there will always be some that can't quite reach the same level of greatness each season. Here's our tier list of the best legends in Apex Legends.
PlayStation Plus Free Games For November 2022 Are Available Now
November is here, and so are the latest free games for PS Plus subscribers. November's PlayStation Plus free games lineup includes Nioh 2, Lego Harry Potter Collection, and Heavenly Bodies. The trio of freebies are available to claim until December 6. As usual, all PS Plus subscribers, regardless of tier, can snag the PS Plus Essentials free games for November.
EA Discusses New Marvel Games Deal, Says It's "Incredibly Important" To Growing Userbase
Electronic Arts and Marvel recently signed a big new deal covering three games, including an Iron Man title and two others. EA COO Laura Miele has discussed the agreement, saying that working on a licensed IP should help expand EA's ambition to reach new players and grow its userbase. Speaking...
Xbox Loses As Much As $200 On Every Xbox It Sells, Phil Spencer Says
According to Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer, Microsoft loses as much as $200 on every Xbox it sells. According to CNBC's writeup of a recent WSJ Tech Live event, Spencer disclosed that Microsoft subsidizes the production cost of a new Xbox by about $100 to $200 per console. There was...
Epic Games Sold Gears Of War Because It "Didn't Know What To Do," According To Cliff Bleszinski
Cliff Bleszinkski, lead designer on the first three Gears of War games, said he believes the eventual sale of the series to Microsoft came as a result of developer Epic Games "not knowing what to do with the future of the franchise." Speaking with IGN and promoting his new memoir,...
Forspoken - Deep Dive: Magic Combat | PS5 Games
With a wide arsenal of powerful magic at her disposal, Frey can take on the countless twisted foes that lurk in the Break. Mastering multiple magic types enables customizable combat options and numerous ways to fight the enemies threatening the realm of Athia. Get a deeper look at some of Frey’s magical combat abilities in this overview of the Magic Combat system in Forspoken.
God of War Ragnarok Review Roundup | GameSpot News
God of War Ragnarok reviews are here, a tease at a second Warzone 2.0 map, and Modern Warfare II gets its first post launch patch. All this on today’s GameSpot News. Ragnarok Reviews are here, and it sounds like the game Ragnarocks. Look. I’m sorry. I tried to write...
Sony Reveals A Bunch Of New PSVR 2 Games
PlayStation VR 2 has an official launch date and price, but that's not all. Sony has lifted the lid on 11 games that'll be available for the virtual reality hardware when it releases on February 22, 2023, and the list includes a brand-new Dark Pictures experience, roguelike action, and plenty more.
