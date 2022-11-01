Read full article on original website
IGN
Aubrey Plaza Reportedly Playing a Villain in Agatha: Coven of Chaos
Aubrey Plaza looks to be the latest star to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe, where she is reportedly set to star alongside Kathryn Hahn and Joe Locke in Agatha: Coven of Chaos. Deadline reports that while Plaza's role is being kept under wraps, she is apparently set to play a...
IGN
A Christmas Story Christmas - Official Trailer
From Warner Bros. Pictures and HBO Max comes the family comedy A Christmas Story Christmas, the long-awaited follow-up to annual holiday favorite, A Christmas Story. This time, Ralphie is all grown up and must deal with Christmas and all that comes with it…as a dad. Peter Billingsley returns to the role that has made kids of all ages anticipate Christmas morning like no other.
IGN
The Callisto Protocol Debuts Six-Part Prequel Podcast
The Callisto Protocol, an upcoming horror game from Striking Distance Studios is releasing on December 2, 2022. If that wait is too much to bear, Krafton, Striking Distance and IGN are here to help as we are partnering to release a scripted prequel podcast called The Callisto Protocol: Helix Station to get fans ready for the trip to Black Iron Prison on the Jovian moon Callisto.
IGN
Blockbuster: Season 1 Review
Blockbuster is now streaming on Netflix. Netflix’s Blockbuster series was poised to deliver a modern look into a self-sustaining relic of a bygone era. A comedic, yet heartfelt show where the emphasis is equally placed on the machinations of the cast and the juxtaposition of opposing forms of media consumption. The premise is as sound as the question it proposes: what would it be like to work at the last Blockbuster on Earth? Apparently, it’s the same as working at any other brick and mortar store, if you believe Netflix’s interpretation of it.
IGN
The Last of Us TV Series on HBO Gets a Premiere Date
Naughty Dog and HBO have confirmed that the TV show adaptation of The Last Of Us will premiere on January 15, 2023. The news was shared alongside a new poster showing Pedro Pascal's Joel and Bella Ramsey's Ellie walking in a ruined city in the post-apocalyptic world of The Last of Us.
IGN
Harry Potter Fans Asked Not to Leave Socks at Dobby Memorial Site
Dobby's death scene is one of the more emotional moments in the Harry Potter movies — so much so that fans go out of their way to visit the location it was filmed in Pembrokeshire, Wales. So many Potterheads were stopping by to contribute socks and other mementos to Dobby's grave that the UK's National Trust reviewed if the memorial would be permitted to stay in place.
IGN
John Travolta, Ben Stiller, LeBron James Attend Kratos Counseling In Hilarious God of War Trailer
The marketing for God of War: Ragnarok is ramping up ahead of next week's release, and the latest trailer features appearances from three big celebrity names. In the new "All Parents Can Relate" video (which you can watch above!), Ben Stiller, LeBron James, and John Travolta are all attending a counseling session with their kids. Stiller steals the show, dressed up just like God of War's Kratos, saying "The God of War dynamic plays out in every parent-child relationship. When that clicked for me, I picked up my Leviathan Axe, and felt truly close to my son for the very first time."
Jillian Bell filmed 'I'm Totally Fine' in 9 days
Jillian Bell discusses the whirlwind production of her new comedy "I'm Totally Fine" and how she switched roles with co-star Natalie Morales.
IGN
Ghost Song - Official Launch Trailer
Ghost Song is an atmospheric 2D adventure of self-discovery, ancient mysteries, and cosmic terror. Explore winding caverns lit only by bioluminescent flora, battle strange and powerful creatures, and acquire new abilities to help you unearth long-buried secrets. Ghost Song is available now for PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Xbox One.
IGN
Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey Director Is Preparing a Peter Pan Horror Movie Too
The viral, low-budget horror movie Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey is coming to theaters but the director already has sites on another public-domain horror movie concept. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Fathom Events announced that it will release director Rhys Frake-Waterfield’s slasher movie to theaters on February 15 across the U.S., with plans to showcase the film in the U.K., Canada, and Mexico.
IGN
Henry Cavill on James Gunn's DC Studios Move: 'I Cannot Wait to Have Long Conversations With Him'
James Gunn has long been one of the most famous names in superhero filmmaking, his influence felt across both the Marvel and DC cinematic universes. But for Henry Cavill at least, who is currently enjoying a bit of a moment in the DCEU himself, Gunn apparently remains a bit of an unknown quantity.
IGN
Growing Up Farley Graphic Novel to Chronicle Chris Farley's Comedy Origins
25 years after his untimely death, comedy legend Chris Farley is becoming the subject of a new biographical comic book from Z2 Comics. Growing Up Farley will explore the Saturday Night Live star's childhood and formative years, as related by his brother and fellow comedian, Kevin Farley. Growing Up Farley...
Johnny Depp makes cameo in Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty show
Johnny Depp has joined Rihanna’s new Savage Fenty X Vol 4 fashion show in a brief cameo appearance.Earlier reports had suggested that Depp would be the focus of the show’s “star” moments. In the past, celebrities such as Cindy Crawford and Erykah Badu have appeared in this capacity.Following recent rumours of Depp’s guest appearance, which alarmed Rihanna fans, The Independent has confirmed his name features in the show’s end credits.The Savage X Fenty Vol 4 show is described as a “fashion experience” and will include performances from Anitta and Burna Boy, plus cameos from models including Irina Shayk, Cara...
IGN
Cobra Kai 2: Dojos Rising - Launch Trailer
Check out the launch trailer for Cobra Kai 2: Dojos Rising, the upcoming beat-'em-up tie-in sequel to the popular Netflix show. The game will be released for all platforms on November 8.
IGN
Tower of Fantasy - Official Saki Fuma Character Trailer
As captain of the Mirroria Security Special Forces, Saki Fuwa is the only genuine human in the group, never having undergone any biomechanical modification. She loves the ancient fighting style of kendo, and often dons a traditional kendo uniform. Saki Fuwa is capable of a state of "Super Flow", the ability to concentrate her full focus on a single action resulting in an incredible boost to attacks and combat prowess. Saki Fuwa also comes armed with her powerful Heartstream weapon. Saki Fuma will arrive to Tower of Fantasy on November 10th.
IGN
IGN UK Podcast: The Elden Ring Special (Finally)
Cardy, Matt, and Joe finally found time to record the Elden Ring podcast they promised over half a year ago. The first chunk is spoiler-free before we delve right into what makes it such a special game. If you're into it, get tickets for our live show in London on...
IGN
How to Watch One Piece Film: Red – Release Date and Streaming Status
Anime fans have a big theatrical release to look forward to this weekend with One Piece Film: Red. Fans of the series especially won't want to miss this one, as our One Piece Film: Red review called it "the best One Piece movie of the last decade." One Piece Film:...
IGN
Avatar: The Way of Water - Official Trailer
Check out the new trailer for Avatar: The Way of Water, the upcoming movie starring Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang and Kate Winslet. Set more than a decade after the events of the first film, Avatar: The Way of Water begins to tell the story of the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri, and their kids), the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive, and the tragedies they endure.
IGN
Lamborghini: The Man Behind The Legend: Watch the Trailer for the Movie Starring Frank Grillo
Featuring Oscar winners Mira Sorvino and the screenwriter of Crash, this thrilling, high-speed biopic tells the story of genius auto inventor Ferruccio Lamborghini (played by Frank Grillo, “Kingdom,” “Boss Level”). All his life Ferruccio has dreamed of beating his longtime rival Enzo Ferrari (played by Gabriel Byrne, “War of the Worlds”) — and the upcoming Geneva grand prix could be his chance to blow past Ferrari for good. But can Ferruccio get his untested vehicle prepped for victory with the competition just months away? The race is on!
