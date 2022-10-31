ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

IGN

Phil Spencer Ends the Call-of-Duty-on-PlayStation Debate – Unlocked 568

Phil Spencer went on quite a press tour this week, leaving us with a lot to discuss, including: a definitive end to the Call-of-Duty-on-PlayStation debate (or is it?), the ongoing Xbox first-party exclusive game drought, the prospect of price increases on Xbox hardware and/or software and/or services, and more!. TIMECODES:
IGN

Xbox Game Pass Titles for November 2022 Include Pentiment, Football Manager 2023, Somerville, and More; Game Pass Stats Revealed and More

Xbox Game Pass is a subscription plan that console and PC players can subscribe to for free titles each month, along with several other benefits. The popular subscription service recently announced the new lineup of games that will be available for this, and it includes titles like Football Manager 2023, Return to Monkey Island, Pentiment, Somerville and many more.
IGN

God of War Ragnarok Graphics Comparison: PS5 vs. PS4 vs. PS4 Pro

The long-awaited follow up to the stellar God of War (2018) is almost here, and there are a lot of ways to play the game. God of War Ragnarok will be launching simultaneously on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 consoles. So whether you're up to date with a PS5 and want to see how Sony Santa Monica has utilized that extra hardware, or if you're still rocking a base model PS4 or even a PS4 Pro, this video should give you an idea as to what you're visually in for. Make sure to sound off in the comments how you'll be enjoying God of War Ragnarok!
IGN

EA Reiterates a 'Major' Game Will Be Released Before April 2023 and It May Just Be Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

EA has reiterated that a game the company is describing as a "Major IP" will be released before March 31, 2023, and it just may or may not be Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. On Page 10 of EA's Q2 FY 2023 Results slideshow, EA lists the games it is expecting to release before the end of its Fiscal Year 2023 on March 31, 2023. While there are many games we've already learned about in its Q4 list, including the Dead Space Remake, PGA Tour, Super Mega Baseball, and Wild Hearts, there is one game listed only as "Major IP" that is quite notable.
hypebeast.com

Keep Dry With the Nike Air Zoom Infinity Tour 2 Shield

Recent trends in golf footwear have witnessed brands exploring silhouettes traditionally associated with skateboarding, basketball, running and tennis, but one path less traveled is hiking and outdoor wear. This is where the Air Zoom Infinity Tour 2 Shield comes in, which has been updated for 2022 in shades of black, gunmetal, neon orange and electric blue.⁠
ohmymag.co.uk

Subway’s new menu leaked online: Fans can’t keep calm about new items

With the winter months fast approaching, Subway is apparently cooking up some super delicious comfort foods and new sandwiches to keep fans wanting more. As reported by Mashed, a post came up on Reddit which apparently contains a leaked photo of the new additions to Subway UK's menu. The new items look so promising that it made a lot of Subway fans in the USA a tad bit envious of their British counterparts.
IGN

Sony Announces 11 New PlayStation VR2 Games, Including The Dark Pictures: Switchback VR

Alongside announcing the release date and price of PlayStation VR2, Sony has additionally revealed 11 new games headed to the platform, including The Dark Pictures: Switchback VR. As revealed by PlayStation.Blog, the full list of games also includes Crossfire: Sierra Squad, The Light Brigade, Cities VR - Enhanced Edition, Cosmonious...
IGN

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 Sets New Franchise Record by Raking in $800 Million in 3 Days; Activision disables Steam Family Sharing, more

Call of Duty fans anticipated the waves that Modern Warfare 2 would create waves in the industry with its arrival. However, no one expected it to be at this level. According to the latest report by Business Wire, Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 had a record-breaking opening weekend, earning more than $800 million in 'sell through' within the first three days. It has also beat all the opening weekends for the biggest films of 2022, raking in more than Top Gun: Maverick and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness combined.
IGN

Deus Ex Franchise Has a New Title in Early Development at Eidos Montreal

Deus Ex may be getting a new instalment in the series from Eidos Montreal. The studio is also working on a new IP and collaborating with Xbox to co-develop games such as Fable. Bloomberg journalist Jason Schreier reported that Embracer Group is shutting down Onoma, which is the company rebranded...
IGN

PlayStation VR2 Release Date and Price Revealed

PlayStation VR2 will officially be released on February 22, 2023, for $549.99, and pre-orders will begin on November 15. As revealed by the PlayStation.Blog, PlayStation VR2 will include the PS VR2 headset, PS VR2 Sense controllers, and stereo headphones. There will also be a PlayStation VR2 Horizon Call of the Mountain bundle that will retail for $599.99, and will include everything from the standard edition plus a PlayStation Store voucher code for Horizon Call of the Mountain.
IGN

Microsoft Loses Between $100 and $200 on Every Xbox Sold

Xbox boss Phil Spencer has said Microsoft loses between $100 and $200 on every Xbox Series X and S sold. As reported by CNBC (and spotted by Eurogamer), Spencer said at WSJ Live that Microsoft subsidises the cost of its Xbox consoles with the expectation that people will spend money on its profitable add-on products later.

