KTAR.com
Trafficker gets 36-plus years for fatal confrontation with agents in Phoenix
PHOENIX – A human trafficker who was involved in a fatal confrontation with federal agents in Phoenix three years ago was sentenced last week to more than 36 years behind bars, authorities said Thursday. Warren Evan Jose, 38, of Tucson, was sentenced Oct. 26 to 440 months in the...
No charges, but a history of abuse allegations against Arizona teacher, LDS bishop, volunteer
PHOENIX — A former school teacher arrested last year for the alleged assault of two Phoenix junior high students will not be criminally charged, 12News has learned. Glendon Templeton, 62, previously a bishop for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints (LDS), was accused of groping the teen girls when he was their volleyball coach at Canyon Springs STEM Academy in Phoenix.
fox10phoenix.com
Arizona State Hospital patients detained after 'not allowing staff to leave': police
PHOENIX - Three patients at Arizona State Hospital in Phoenix have been taken into custody after they allegedly wouldn't allow staff to leave the facility. According to Phoenix Police, the incident happened just before 9 a.m. on Oct. 31 when officers responded to the hospital for reports of a fight.
KTAR.com
Interim Phoenix Police Chief Michael Sullivan updates on DOJ investigation, hiring struggles
PHOENIX — It’s been nearly two months since Michael Sullivan took over as interim Phoenix police chief. The 27-year law enforcement veteran was officially sworn in during a ceremony Friday. Sullivan was tapped to lead the department through a Department of Justice civil pattern or practice investigation after...
Teen hospitalized after accidental shooting in Chandler, police say
At about 2:30 p.m., police were called to a home near Hunt Highway and McQueen Road for reports of a shooting.
KTAR.com
New Phoenix chief says probe of officers’ actions started before arrest video came out
PHOENIX – New Phoenix Interim Police Chief Michael Sullivan said Wednesday the department “acted immediately” after learning about potential officer misconduct during an arrest last week. The incident inside the QuikTrip at 59th Avenue and Buckeye Road late Thursday gained attention after video of an officer kicking...
Phoenix firefighter Chris Carter killed in U.S. 93 crash
The Phoenix Fire Department announced Thursday the passing of firefighter Chris Carter. Carter died in a crash on US93 in September.
KOLD-TV
Casa Grande police arrest alleged drug supplier, found fentanyl, stolen police gun
CASA GRANDE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Casa Grande police arrested a man they say supplies some drug dealers with fentanyl and other narcotics. On Wednesday, officers found fentanyl, cocaine, methamphetamine, dozens of firearms, hundreds of rounds of ammunition and a stolen police-issued gun that went missing from the Casa Grande Police Department in October during a search of an Arizona City home.
KTAR.com
Convicted Arizona murderer who escaped custody in Georgia gets life sentence
PHOENIX — A convicted Arizona murderer who escaped custody in Georgia was sentenced to life in prison last week, authorities said. J’ssan Carlos Strover, 21, was found guilty of first-degree murder and other charges in August for the shooting of 32-year-old Walter Wood near 16th Street and Southern Avenue in Phoenix in February 2021.
Arizona man accused of trying to swallow meth bag when questioned by officers
A man was arrested Sunday on suspicion of several charges, including attempting to swallow a baggie of drugs officers found in his pockets, police said. Eric R. Tysick, 37, was booked into Pinal County on suspicion of possession of dangerous drugs, possession of narcotics, possession of drug paraphernalia, tampering with evidence and misconduct with weapons, according to Maricopa Police and Pinal County Sheriff’s Office.
KTAR.com
Doctor, 8 others indicted for drug trafficking, money laundering in Phoenix
PHOENIX — Nine people, including a doctor, were indicted on 34 counts, including drug trafficking and money laundering, by a grand jury in Phoenix, the Department of Justice announced. An investigation determined George Martinez-Aviles, M.D., Yvette Porras-Ochoa, Ricardo Ochoa, Kourtney Moore, Vanessa Quijada, Josefina Thomas and Kristel Pimentel conspired...
Two Phoenix police officers placed on leave after viral arrest video
Two Phoenix police officers have been placed on administrative leave after video of an arrest went viral.
AZFamily
Phoenix mother accused of faking child’s cancer uncovered as serial scammer
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A Phoenix mother has been accused of fraud after pretending her baby had brain cancer to rip off donors on GoFundMe. Police said Monique Coria made out with thousands of dollars and spent donated cash on luxury items like a Gucci wallet and a $600 dollar blow dryer. Arizona’s Family has learned of two more fraudulent schemes allegedly carried out by Coria. Karissa Sanchez became friends with Coria in July of 2021. She said Coria told her that she worked for Live Nation ticket company and had the connection for cheap tickets. “She could get a discounted price,” Sanchez said. “She could get $800 dollar tickets for $300.”
KTAR.com
Husband, wife dead in late night shooting at Mesa apartment complex
PHOENIX – A husband and wife died in a late night shooting Tuesday at a Mesa apartment complex, authorities said. Mesa police officers arrived to the complex near Main Street and Power Road at about 11:20 p.m. and found 48-year-old Ronnie Lazalde and 41-year-old Natishia Lazalde under a stairwell with gunshot wounds.
arizonasuntimes.com
Situation in Phoenix Homeless Camp Remains in Disarray as Citizens Speak Against City in Court
Attorneys representing a group of Phoenix business owners argued in court against the City of Phoenix (COP) Thursday regarding one of the largest homeless camps in the nation, “The Zone.” The Arizona-based Goldwater Institute (GI) said residential testimony revealed how dire the situation has become. “Thursday’s hearing was...
KTAR.com
18-year-old motorcyclist dies after high-speed collision in Phoenix
PHOENIX — An 18-year-old motorcyclist died Wednesday afternoon after colliding into a vehicle in Phoenix, authorities said. Ruben Arizaga was found dead on the scene after the accident happened near Seventh Street and Indian School Road around 3:45 p.m., the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release. The...
AZFamily
Man shoots ex’s new boyfriend before turning gun on himself in Mesa restaurant, police say
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is hospitalized after police say he was shot by his girlfriend’s ex inside a Mesa restaurant Wednesday afternoon. The suspect then shot himself. Just before 5 p.m., officers responded to multiple 911 calls about a shooting inside Desert Peaks Pizza and...
KTAR.com
Tempe-based nonprofit announces statewide crisis phoneline
PHOENIX — A new statewide behavioral crisis and human services phoneline began operating in Arizona in October. Solari Crisis and Human Services, a Tempe-based nonprofit, replaced separate numbers for the northern, central and southern regions of the state with one line: 844-534-HOPE (4673), according to a press release. Text...
KTAR.com
Arizona DPS bust nets drugs, high-powered weapons from Tucson home
PHOENIX – Authorities arrested two people and seized methamphetamines, fentanyl pills, weapons and ammunition from a Tucson-area home during a recent investigation. The Arizona Department of Public Safety said in a press release Wednesday that Francisco F. Abril, 34, and Gloria A. Ortiz, 43, were booked into Pima County Jail following the Oct. 29 bust.
KTAR.com
82-year-old Phoenix woman quickly located after Silver Alert issued
PHOENIX – An 82-year-old Phoenix woman was quickly located after authorities issued a Silver Alert for her Thursday morning. Myrtle Gonzales went missing after leaving her home near 44th Street and McDowell Avenue on foot around 9 p.m. Wednesday, the Phoenix Police Department said. The Silver Alert was activated...
