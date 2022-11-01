ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

12 News

No charges, but a history of abuse allegations against Arizona teacher, LDS bishop, volunteer

PHOENIX — A former school teacher arrested last year for the alleged assault of two Phoenix junior high students will not be criminally charged, 12News has learned. Glendon Templeton, 62, previously a bishop for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints (LDS), was accused of groping the teen girls when he was their volleyball coach at Canyon Springs STEM Academy in Phoenix.
PHOENIX, AZ
KOLD-TV

Casa Grande police arrest alleged drug supplier, found fentanyl, stolen police gun

CASA GRANDE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Casa Grande police arrested a man they say supplies some drug dealers with fentanyl and other narcotics. On Wednesday, officers found fentanyl, cocaine, methamphetamine, dozens of firearms, hundreds of rounds of ammunition and a stolen police-issued gun that went missing from the Casa Grande Police Department in October during a search of an Arizona City home.
CASA GRANDE, AZ
KTAR.com

Convicted Arizona murderer who escaped custody in Georgia gets life sentence

PHOENIX — A convicted Arizona murderer who escaped custody in Georgia was sentenced to life in prison last week, authorities said. J’ssan Carlos Strover, 21, was found guilty of first-degree murder and other charges in August for the shooting of 32-year-old Walter Wood near 16th Street and Southern Avenue in Phoenix in February 2021.
PHOENIX, AZ
InMaricopa

Arizona man accused of trying to swallow meth bag when questioned by officers

A man was arrested Sunday on suspicion of several charges, including attempting to swallow a baggie of drugs officers found in his pockets, police said. Eric R. Tysick, 37, was booked into Pinal County on suspicion of possession of dangerous drugs, possession of narcotics, possession of drug paraphernalia, tampering with evidence and misconduct with weapons, according to Maricopa Police and Pinal County Sheriff’s Office.
PINAL COUNTY, AZ
KTAR.com

Doctor, 8 others indicted for drug trafficking, money laundering in Phoenix

PHOENIX — Nine people, including a doctor, were indicted on 34 counts, including drug trafficking and money laundering, by a grand jury in Phoenix, the Department of Justice announced. An investigation determined George Martinez-Aviles, M.D., Yvette Porras-Ochoa, Ricardo Ochoa, Kourtney Moore, Vanessa Quijada, Josefina Thomas and Kristel Pimentel conspired...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Phoenix mother accused of faking child’s cancer uncovered as serial scammer

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A Phoenix mother has been accused of fraud after pretending her baby had brain cancer to rip off donors on GoFundMe. Police said Monique Coria made out with thousands of dollars and spent donated cash on luxury items like a Gucci wallet and a $600 dollar blow dryer. Arizona’s Family has learned of two more fraudulent schemes allegedly carried out by Coria. Karissa Sanchez became friends with Coria in July of 2021. She said Coria told her that she worked for Live Nation ticket company and had the connection for cheap tickets. “She could get a discounted price,” Sanchez said. “She could get $800 dollar tickets for $300.”
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Husband, wife dead in late night shooting at Mesa apartment complex

PHOENIX – A husband and wife died in a late night shooting Tuesday at a Mesa apartment complex, authorities said. Mesa police officers arrived to the complex near Main Street and Power Road at about 11:20 p.m. and found 48-year-old Ronnie Lazalde and 41-year-old Natishia Lazalde under a stairwell with gunshot wounds.
MESA, AZ
KTAR.com

18-year-old motorcyclist dies after high-speed collision in Phoenix

PHOENIX — An 18-year-old motorcyclist died Wednesday afternoon after colliding into a vehicle in Phoenix, authorities said. Ruben Arizaga was found dead on the scene after the accident happened near Seventh Street and Indian School Road around 3:45 p.m., the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release. The...
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Tempe-based nonprofit announces statewide crisis phoneline

PHOENIX — A new statewide behavioral crisis and human services phoneline began operating in Arizona in October. Solari Crisis and Human Services, a Tempe-based nonprofit, replaced separate numbers for the northern, central and southern regions of the state with one line: 844-534-HOPE (4673), according to a press release. Text...
ARIZONA STATE
KTAR.com

Arizona DPS bust nets drugs, high-powered weapons from Tucson home

PHOENIX – Authorities arrested two people and seized methamphetamines, fentanyl pills, weapons and ammunition from a Tucson-area home during a recent investigation. The Arizona Department of Public Safety said in a press release Wednesday that Francisco F. Abril, 34, and Gloria A. Ortiz, 43, were booked into Pima County Jail following the Oct. 29 bust.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

82-year-old Phoenix woman quickly located after Silver Alert issued

PHOENIX – An 82-year-old Phoenix woman was quickly located after authorities issued a Silver Alert for her Thursday morning. Myrtle Gonzales went missing after leaving her home near 44th Street and McDowell Avenue on foot around 9 p.m. Wednesday, the Phoenix Police Department said. The Silver Alert was activated...
PHOENIX, AZ

