Compare Mark Green and Odessa Kelly, Tennessee candidates for Congress, District 7

The Tennessean Editorial Board invited all Republican and Democratic candidates for U.S. Congress in Tennessee to fill out its survey for the 2022 midterm elections. All the eventual nominees provided their biographical information and answered 10 questions. Below find the answers for this particular race. Early voting ends on Nov. 3 and Election Day is Nov. 8.

Republican nominee: Mark Green (incumbent)

Democratic nominee: Odessa Kelly

About Mark Green

Age: 58

58 Neighborhood, town and/or city: Clarksville

Clarksville Education: United States Military Academy at West Point, BS, Business - Quantitative Wright State University Boonshoft School of Medicine, MD, Medicine University of Southern California, MC, Systems Management

Job history: United State Representative, 2018 - Current Tennessee State Senator, 2012 - 2018 Founder, President and CEO, Align MD, 2010 - 2017 Chief of Staff - Elect, Gateway Medical Center, 2008 - 2009 President, Emergency Service Network, 2004 - 2008 Chief, Department of Emergency Medicine, Gateway Medical Center, 2004 - 2007 Chief, Department of Emergency Medicine, Blanchfield Army Community Hospital, 2004 - 2006 Special Operations Flight Surgeon, 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment (Airborne), 2002 -2004 Resident and Chief Resident, Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center Residency Program Emergency Medicine, 1999 - 2002 Medical Student, Wright State University Boonshoft School of Medicine, 1995 - 1999 US Army Recruiting Company Commander, Dayton, OH Army Recruiting Command, 1993 - 1995 Combat Arms Assignment Officer, 18th Airborne Corps, 1993 Airborne Rifle Company Commander, 82nd Airborne Division, U.S. Army, 1991 - 1993 Battalion Supply, Budget and Logistics Officer, 82nd Airborne Division, U.S. Army, 1991 Battalion Human Resource Director, 1st Battalion, 15th Infantry Regiment, 194th Separate Armor Brigade, 1989 - 1990 Scout Platoon Leader, 1st Battalion, 15th Infantry Regiment, 194th Separate Armor Brigade, 1988 - 1989 Mechanized Infantry Rifle Platoon Leader, 1st Battalion, 15th Infantry Regiment, 194th Separate Armor Brigade, 1987 - 1988

Family: Wife: Camie of 34 years. Children: Alexa and Mitchell.

About Odessa Kelly

Age: 40

40 Neighborhood, town and/or city: Nashville

Nashville Education: Master of Public Service - Cumberland University (2014) Bachelor of Business Administration - Tennessee State University (2004) Class of 2000 - Stratford High School (Nashville, TN)

Master of Public Service - Cumberland University (2014) Bachelor of Business Administration - Tennessee State University (2004) Class of 2000 - Stratford High School (Nashville, TN) Job history: Executive Director - Stand Up Nashville (2019 - Present), Director - Napier Community Center, Metro Parks and Recreation (2006-2019) Warehouse employee/Courier - FedEx (2004 - 2012)

Executive Director - Stand Up Nashville (2019 - Present), Director - Napier Community Center, Metro Parks and Recreation (2006-2019) Warehouse employee/Courier - FedEx (2004 - 2012) Family: Lots of it!

Ten Questions about your Candidacy

What office are you seeking? (Include district)

U.S. House of Representatives District 7 (both)

Why are you running for this office?

Green:

I believe America is at an inflection point; we can choose to uphold the principles of our Founding Fathers and maintain the Constitutional Republic they created or we can choose the road to serfdom. The road to serfdom is paved by centralized government; one that does not trust the people to govern themselves. This is the kind of government our Founders rejected yet it is what the left is fighting for today. In short, I am running for office to fight against the Far Left’s attempt to socialize our country and strip Americans of their fundamental rights. I am running to protect the people of Tennessee’s right to keep and bear arms, their right to speak, practice their religion—or no religion if they so choose—assemble freely, and their right to govern themselves without the interference of federal bureaucrats. I am also running to protect the right of Tennessee to govern itself. Our Founders set up a federal system as a preemptive resistance to centralized control. These federal power grabs are egregious and must be resisted—it is my priority to do so.

Kelly:

We need more working class people in Congress who understand the urgencies that the majority of Tennesseans are struggling with. Our democracy is hanging on by a thread because much of the current leadership only cares about making money and holding onto power, but I see you...I know what it's like to work two jobs, raise kids, pay rent and feel ignored, mistreated, and unappreciated by those in positions of elected leadership. I want to build a government with the people, not against them. Tennessee deserves a representative who's not afraid to stand against white nationalism, greedy corporations, and hatred disguised as faith. Twenty years from now I want to be able to look people in the eye and say “I exhausted every bit of my capacity to build something better.”

What makes you qualified to hold this office and better qualified than your opponent(s)?

Green:

I will never stop listening to the voices of the people in my district. I am their voice in Congress—I take every concern I hear seriously. Every action I take in Washington is informed by the people back home. They are my boss. I was raised on a dirt road in Mississippi, and by the grace of God, pursued my American dream and became a doctor and businessman. I was able to be successful through the help of others—and I want to help empower every Tennessean to achieve their American dream, too. I serve each constituent regardless of who they vote for; I’ll continue doing that. I know not every constituent will agree with me—and some will vehemently disagree. That’s ok. I have those colleagues in Congress now. But I still work with them. I started with a Democrat colleague the Reagan O’Neil Club. We disagree strongly on many policies, but there are areas where we have common ground. President Reagan and Speaker O’Neil never changed who they were—but because they were willing to reach across the aisle, they got things done for our country.

Kelly:

This country is falling apart because our current leadership represents a tiny, wealthy minority, and not the masses. I'm Black in America, gay in America, and a woman in America! I’m also a mother, in debt, working class, underpaid, attended public schools, got college loans, love the earth and want to preserve it. I have a proven track record of using civil service to improve the lives of others whereas my opponent Mark Green has abused his current position of leadership to strip constituents of their liberties, tear apart our democracy, and make himself richer. Congressman Mark Green jeopardizes the lives of Tennesseans and millions more across this country to garner the affection of Donald Trump by upholding racists, misogynistic, and oppressive ideologies. The only thing that has improved during his tenure in Congress is his net worth. I have built my entire career by serving the public well, and I will continue to do so in Congress

Hear more Tennessee Voices:Get the weekly opinion newsletter for insightful and thought provoking columns.

How can you make the biggest impact on your community through this position?

Green:

The solutions I’ve fought for, are ones that help both our rural communities and the inner city. They’re solutions that can help Franklin as much as Clarksville—Nashville as much as Lobelville. I believe that a good education is critical. That’s why I’ve fought for a return to in-person learning and I’m proud Tennessee has prioritized that. Our kids in Metro need to be learning in person with their teachers as much as our kids in Waynesboro. The radical left in Washington wants to keep growing the size and influence of government, keep bankrupting our children and grandchildren, and keep our kids out of school. I believe that every American should have the ability to use the gifts God gave them to be what their Creator designed them to be. That means the federal government needs to get out of the way and let our local communities lead the way. More than anything, the people of Tennessee want to be able to live their lives and raise their families without an overreaching federal government. They want to govern themselves. They want to strive for the American dream without having to first get someone’s permission. They want to build a business without fear of getting sued by Washington bureaucrats. They want to work without being forced into a union or forced into making medical decisions they disagree with. And the people of Tennessee want to provide for their families without being taxed into oblivion or spending their savings just to fill up their gas tanks.

Kelly:

Overall, I want Tennesseans to see their best interests being represented, not just through words, but through actions. In Congress, I’ll vote yes to expanding the Supreme Court, restoring voting rights, and creating more pathways for people to alleviate debt. I'll also vote yes on infrastructure bills to build new roads, bridges, rural hospitals and the funding needed for quality workforce training programs that will put Tennesseans to work across this country. I’ll vote yes to lower health care costs, lower childcare costs, legalize marijuana, and lower prescription drug costs. Congressman Mark Green has not and will never fight to provide our communities with this kind of representation.

If you are elected (or re-elected), what are your top 2 to 3 priorities for your new (or next) term in office?

Green:

Stopping illegal immigration, fighting inflation, and preserving the Constitution. Border Crisis: Our country is facing a major crisis at our Southern border. So far in 2022 over 10,000 pounds of fentanyl has been seized by Border Patrol. Of the 108,000 overdose deaths last year, more than 80,000 were linked with fentanyl. This year alone, 3.5 million people are expected to cross the Southern border. We must secure our border–our national security and the security of our communities depend upon it. Yet President Biden is insisting on open borders and ignoring federal immigration laws.

Inflation: Newly released data shows that inflation shot up to 8.2% in September. This includes a 13% jump in the cost of groceries and a 19.8% jump in energy costs. This is harming hardworking American families. Washington spending has sent our economy into a free fall. With the Holidays coming up, families are struggling to host Thanksgiving dinner and buy their kids Christmas presents. Every time Democrats get their hands on an industry, prices shoot up. Just look at health care premiums since the ACA was enacted. And The best thing for our economy would be for the government to get out of the way.

The Constitution: I will continue to resist the Left’s attempt takeover of our institutions. I will fight to preserve the separation of powers, the integrity of the Supreme Court, and most importantly federalism. I will continue to fight to protect the Constitution as the law of the land.

Kelly:

Restoring and expanding voting rights, tackling the affordable housing crisis, and alleviating debt.

What are you hearing most from voters about what they want you to accomplish, if elected?

Green:

The number one thing I’m hearing from my constituents is that they want inflation to go down and to stop spending an arm and a leg at the pump. This means we need to stop Democrats’ socialist agenda and that we need energy independence. I am working hard in Washington to stop President Biden’s radical climate change agenda and instead to focus our nation’s resources on the needs of the American people.

Kelly:

Tennessee’s new 7th Congressional district includes both small rural towns and densely populated urban neighborhoods – but we all have the same needs and urgencies. No matter where they live, people want better health care, affordable homes, jobs with higher wages, safe workplaces, and a strong vibrant democracy.

Sign up for Latino Tennessee Voices newsletter:Read compelling stories for and with the Latino community in Tennessee.

What else do you want voters to know about you that will help them make an informed decision on Election Day?

Green:

I love freedom and I will fight until my last breath to ensure Americans maintain their God-given rights, this includes the right to protect themselves and the right to speak and worship freely.

Kelly:

I’m running for Congress to deliver power to the working people and communities of Tennessee who’ve been left behind by people who abuse their power. I’m not in this to gain a title or wealth or status. I’m here to challenge the status quo, never be silent, and fight for your right to live the best quality of life you possibly can.

Tell us about a mentor or guide who made a difference in your life and what wisdom would you impart to the community?

Green:

My story is intertwined with my dad’s. When I was young my father lost his right arm due to cancer. Part of my dad’s job when in the Air Force was to reach into nuclear warheads to activate them before fighter jets carried them into combat—he would do this with his right arm. After losing his arm, my dad’s boss told him that he was now half of a man so he’d get half a salary. Instead of taking government assistance, my dad had to pick up a second job to make ends meet. He started roofing houses. I became my dad’s right arm. I remember climbing onto roofs with my dad and holding the nail in place for him. Because my dad only had one arm, he had to start every nail by driving it in with the palm of his hand. When many people could have grown bitter from these circumstances, my dad didn’t. Instead, he found God and became a minister. He has been my hero and my support system for as long as I can remember. As far as wisdom goes, I’d say to keep your priorities in perspective: God, family, vocation. I learned early on from my dad that if you put your duty to God and family first, the rest will follow.

Kelly:

Anyone who knows me, knows the reverence I have for my parents and everything they’ve done for me and my family. But I have to mention SEIU organizer Maura Lee Albert. She constantly reminds me that life is what we make of it, and that sometimes you have to sit in uncomfortable spaces to get what you need. I would tell everyone to remember that America belongs to you. Fight for the version of America that you want to see. Don't be fearful of the opposition, instead be resolute about unwavering. Yes, there will be people and institutions that will stand against you but there will be millions more who will stand beside you (including me). Power to the People!

Sign up for Black Tennessee Voices newsletter:Read compelling columns by Black writers from across Tennessee.

Will you commit to being civil in how you present yourself and the way you interact with opponents and others? (Our definition of civility is being a good, active, honest and respectable citizen)

Both candidates answered yes.

A fun question: What are one or two attractions (restaurants, parks, venues, etc.) that visitors cannot miss if they come to your community?

Green:

Strawberry Alley is an awesome place to eat in Clarksville! Of course, no visit to the new TN-7 would be complete without stopping by the Opry.

Kelly:

If you are visiting my community you cannot miss Plane Jane cocktail bar (it's a whole vibe) and Bolton's Hot Chicken (get the fish - trust me, it is amazing).

Call Opinion and Engagement Director David Plazas at (615) 259-8063, email him at dplazas@tennessean.com or tweet to him at @davidplazas.