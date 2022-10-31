Compare Scott DesJarlais and Wayne Steele, Tennessee candidates for Congress, District 4

The Tennessean Editorial Board invited all Republican and Democratic candidates for U.S. Congress in Tennessee to fill out its survey for the 2022 midterm elections. All the eventual nominees provided their biographical information and answered 10 questions. Below find the answers for this particular race. Early voting ends on Nov. 3 and Election Day is Nov. 8.

Republican nominee:Scott DesJarlais (incumbent)

Democratic nominee: Wayne Steele

About Scott DesJarlais

Age: 58

58 Neighborhood, town and/or city: Sherwood

Sherwood Education: University of South Dakota, B.S. Psychology and Chemistry; University of South Dakota, Doctor of Medicine

United States Representative (TN-04)

General Medicine; United States Representative (TN-04) Family: Wife: Amy DesJarlais; Children: Tyler Privette, Ryan DesJarlais, Maggie DesJarlais

About Wayne Steele

Age: 38

38 Neighborhood, town and/or city: Fayetteville, TN

Fayetteville, TN Education: I attended the Utah College of Massage Therapy, have an Associate's of Arts in Psychology at University of Phoenix Online, Bachelor of Science in Alternative Medicine at Everglades University Online, and am halfway finished with a Master of Public Health Administration with a Concentration in Functional Nutrition also at Everglades University Online.

I started in a grease spoon restaurant as a bus boy and worked my way up to fine dining and room service server; I've been a small business sole proprietor as a licensed massage therapist for 12 years; had two stints working for the U.S. Census Bureau in 2010 and 2020; and my most recently as a COVID-19 Contact Tracer for a contractor with the TN Dept. of Health.

I started in a grease spoon restaurant as a bus boy and worked my way up to fine dining and room service server; I've been a small business sole proprietor as a licensed massage therapist for 12 years; had two stints working for the U.S. Census Bureau in 2010 and 2020; and my most recently as a COVID-19 Contact Tracer for a contractor with the TN Dept. of Health. Family: My father was a diesel mechanic and truck driver, and my Mom a homemaker, factory worker, and food service worker. All my grandparents were farmers for most of their lives or general laborers.

Ten Questions about your Candidacy

What office are you seeking? (Include district)

U.S. House of Representatives District 4 (both)

Why are you running for this office?

DesJarlais:

I am running to represent Tennessee’s Fourth Congressional District because our country is at a crossroads and it will take experienced leaders to mitigate the disastrous impacts the current administration’s policies have had on the American people. Inflation has risen to the highest level it has been at in 40 years, our adversaries have watched our defense policies fail time and time again, supply chain shortages have made dangerous impacts on people’s livelihoods, and illegal southern border crossing are out of control. I have a strong record of voting to put money back in the taxpayers’ pockets and bolstering our national defense to ensure the safety of our citizens.

Steele:

Because the 4th Congressional District deserves a representative that fights for what the citizens need and not for the good of a political party like how Rep. Dr. Scott DesJarlais conducts himself.

What makes you qualified to hold this office and better qualified than your opponent(s)? (Please specify if you are unopposed, but feel free to answer)

DesJarlais:

I have spent years meeting with constituents across the district and know what they value most. I am the best candidate to be able to advocate for their needs. Having seniority on both the House Agriculture Committee and the House Armed Services Committee, allows me to make a greater impact on crafting legislation that will directly impact our district.

Steele:

Being a sole proprietor for most of my working career, I have experience talking to people of every walk of life. My life working in rural areas and cities alike makes me the better, qualified candidate because I have lived and seen the lives from some of the poorest to richest and everything in between. We must be able to speak everyone's language to reach into the heart of the most number of constituents to be able to win.

How can you make the biggest impact on your community through this position?

DesJarlais:

Farmers in Tennessee’s Fourth are struggling to keep up with the ever-rising cost of inflation and the White House’s war on American energy. This year we will be working on the 2023 Farm Bill, having years of experience listening to farmers, ranchers, and other stakeholders in the district I know what our agriculture community needs to thrive. Also, with the deadly Afghanistan blunder, missteps in Russian negotiations, and President Biden’s weak stance on China, the American people are depending on Congressional leaders to rise and take charge of the situation because the White House is incapable.

Steele:

By making sure the money allocated for rural broadband by the federal and state government are delivered upon, that people are put to work building the infrastructure, and see it's delivered to people's homes for education, jobs, and healthcare.

If you are elected (or re-elected), what are your top 2 to 3 priorities for your new (or next) term in office?

DesJarlais:

In the next two years I will focused on crafting the 2023 Farm Bill that puts our American agricultural community first. Farmers and ranchers are the backbone of our economy and ensure that our supply chain is secure. Tennessee’s Fourth needs policies that incentivize U.S. food production and lowers the tax burden so that our agriculture industry does not collapse under overburdensome government regulations and unnecessary fees. Prioritizing our national security is also at the forefront of my priorities, and that starts here at home. Our southern border is being flooded with illegal migrants due to the Biden administration’s weak policies. I have several bills that to support our law enforcement which is being overrun by caravans and cartels. Securing the US-Mexico border will help stop the flow of illegal and lethal drugs and protect communities from dangerous, unvetted illegal aliens. Along with protecting our national security, I will continue to advocate for policies that bolster our national defense budget and act as a Department of Defense watchdog to ensure our military’s focus is on securing our culpabilities not the implementation of ‘woke’ policies.

Steele:

Combating inflation by helping get more money in people's pockets by lowering prescription drug costs, lowering all other healthcare costs, and ensuring a 15% minimum flat tax on corporations to pay down the debt and close the deficit. Protection of privacy in all Americans' lives. Enshrining term limits into law, or even better, the Constitution.

What are you hearing most from voters about what they want you to accomplish, if elected?

DesJarlais:

Voters want real solutions to the problems our country is facing. They want those in Washington to focus on the folks back home and to stop with the antics. Tennessee’s Fourth is tired of the constant political theater and race to the far Left. The current administration is failing because they are tone-deaf to those suffering under our current economy. Democrats have continued to focus their approach to solving our Nation’s problems by asking for the opinion of rich Hollywood celebrities, instead of addressing the needs of hard-working taxpayers in middle America. The constituents in my district want to see government spending reduced, overregulation to stop and see our country back focused on the needs of our own citizens.

Steele:

Term limits Election reform Protection of public education Protection of privacy

What else do you want voters to know about you that will help them make an informed decision on Election Day?

DesJarlais:

I have a strong record of being a good steward of taxpayer dollars by practicing fiscal conservancy, voting for policies to secure our border, advocating for deregulation, supporting a strong economy, and taking the time to listen to the needs of the people of Tennessee’s Fourth Congressional District. I would be honored to have the chance to continue to serve the community.

Steele:

That I'm a regular Joe like they are. I'm passionate about the issues that face us, and am not driven by money, greed, or cooperate wealth. We need more people who aren't rich in Congress. The last time a non-lawyer, non-doctor represented the 4th Congressional District was in 1871. We need to bring Congress back down to Earth!

Tell us about a mentor or guide who made a difference in your life and what wisdom would you impart to the community?

DesJarlais:

My parents were strong influences in my life growing up. They instilled in me the values of respect and always guided me by providing support and never pressuring my siblings or I to be anything other than hardworking and productive members of society.

Steele:

My mother's mother instilled in us from a very young age to treat everyone equally, with dignity and respect, no matter who they are or where they're from. This has been a guiding force in my life since the first time I saw an "-ism" at 5 years old, racism, in Kindergarten.

Will you commit to being civil in how you present yourself and the way you interact with opponents and others? (Our definition of civility is being a good, active, honest and respectable citizen)

Both candidates answered yes.

A fun question: What are one or two attractions (restaurants, parks, venues, etc.) that visitors cannot miss if they come to your community?

DesJarlais:

Tennessee’s Fourth is full of landmark attractions. The Jack Daniel’s distillery in Lynchburg is home to the famous Tennessee Whiskey and a household name around the world. The character and history of the distillery make it a charming attraction to many tourists. Our district is also home to Tim’s Ford Lake in Franklin County. Every summer families make many memories out on the water, catching their first fish and enjoying meals together at the marina.

Steele:

Cahoot's Restaurant in Fayetteville is our old jail where you can dine in a cell, and Honey's Restaurant for the Famous Fayetteville, TN, Poolroom Slawburger!

Call Opinion and Engagement Director David Plazas at (615) 259-8063, email him at dplazas@tennessean.com or tweet to him at @davidplazas.