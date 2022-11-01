ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hampton, SC

Art imitating life? Controversial Murder Mystery Ball in Hampton draws crowd from Georgia, SC

By Michael M. DeWitt, Jr., Greenville News
 3 days ago

Despite opposition from local government officials and outrage from some on social media, the Murder Mystery Masquerade Ball in Hampton was a sold-out success that drew participants from around South Carolina and Georgia.

The Murder Mystery Masquerade Ball, held Saturday night at the Stanley Arts Center on historic Lee Avenue in Hampton, was hosted by the Hampton County Arts Council and its nonprofit affiliate, the Hampton Friends of the Arts.

Despite early calls for the event to be canceled or boycotted, and for arts leaders to be fired, there was no protest Saturday night, and the ball sold out with 67 participants and some having to be turned away.

The event drew participants from as far away as Atlanta and Augusta in Georgia as well as Fort Mill, Columbia and Charleston in South Carolina. Several locals were in attendance, as were regional tourism officials.

The announcement of the event brought controversy in Hampton County, the epicenter of the Richard "Alex" Murdaugh crime saga. Murdaugh, the disgraced former attorney, is facing scores of lawsuits and criminal charges, including accusations that he murdered his wife and son in June of 2021.

Potential similarities between the ball and the real-life Murdaugh case upset some . Some locals voiced outrage on social media, and the Hampton Town Council passed a resolution calling for the ball to be canceled despite repeated statements from organizers that the event was not based on, nor did it depict, any true-crime or real-life events related to the Murdaugh criminal allegations, or any real people.

"Once it got going, I think it went pretty well and everybody seemed to have a good time," said Heather Bruemmer, arts council member and executive director of the Hampton Friends of the Arts. "Several people did mention to me that they were baffled as to what all the fuss was about. One person mentioned that they thought they would find TV cameras here, or maybe people protesting. But there were no cameras or anything."

The event, which was based on a murder mystery script purchased from an entertainment company, began with an aerial performance by Carissa Doig of Varnville, who portrayed the part of Starla Smart, a burlesque dancer at "Melons Gentleman's Club." This performance on a Lyra hoop hanging above the floor of the building distracted the guests while organizers arranged the "crime scene."

Lizzy Tompkins, a local actor, artist and musician, portrayed the "murder victim," a scandalous journalist. This corrupt reporter had written something nasty about almost everyone in the room, and even blackmailed several people, setting up a motive for almost everyone to kill her. But in the end, the journalist was "killed" by a cousin for her inheritance.

The murder mystery was solved by members of the Wright family of Varnville, who played the part of a group of amateur magicians but didn't have a script to identify the "killer." Participants were to deduce the "facts" of the fictional mystery through their interactions with actors, and they discovered their assigned roles upon arrival.

The Hampton County Arts Council and Friends of the Arts continue to strive to offer new and innovative programming and arts opportunities in this rural area of the South Carolina Lowcountry, said Bruemmer.

Recent events included a German-themed Oktoberfest, and they've planned to participate in the Trick or Treat on Main Street and Hometown Christmas events sponsored by the Hampton County Chamber of Commerce.

