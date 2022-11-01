Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas witness reports shape-shifting UFO 50 feet over rooftopRoger MarshKilleen, TX
Killeen Divided over Renaming of Fort HoodLarry LeaseKilleen, TX
Texas UFO witness believes craft shut his cell phone camera offRoger MarshKilleen, TX
Cornhole tournament benefits Temple Memorial Pediatric CenterTracy GladneyTexarkana, AR
Related
UMHB's College of Humanities and Sciences hosts 'Science Saturday'
BELTON, Texas — Editor's Note | The videos above and below are UMHB-related segments. The University of Mary-Hardin Baylor's College of Humanities and Sciences will be hosting a Science Saturday for kids on Nov. 5. The event will be hosted from 9 a.m. to noon and will feature hands-on...
Belton ISD hosts job fair: Looking for teachers, substitutes and more
BELTON, Texas — Editor's Note | The videos above and below are previous segments on Belton ISD. Belton ISD is currently hiring teachers, special education staff, professional, administrative, auxiliary and substitute positions. The district will be hosting a job fair from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 30,...
Florence, November 03 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Clifton High School football team will have a game with Florence High School on November 03, 2022, 15:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
coveleaderpress.com
Fall-O-Ween Festival in Copperas Cove draws estimated 7,000
On Saturday afternoon, goblins, ghouls, witches, wizards, superheroes and countless inflatable dinosaurs took over the Copperas Cove City Park for the annual Fall-O-Ween Festival. The festival was hosted by Copperas Cove Parks and Recreation Department Special Events from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and featured family friendly activities such as...
The Belton Police Department is looking for donations for its Senior program
BELTON, Texas — In support of its eighth annual Silver Santa program, the Belton Police Department is looking for donations. The Silver Santa Program benefits elderly Belton residents who participate in the RU OK? Senior Welfare Program. The goal of Silver Santa is to provide a Christmas gift bag for each senior welfare participant.
WacoTrib.com
West returns to statewide Top 10 rankings, Lorena moves up to No. 8
All it took was another dominant shutout victory for the West Trojans to finally get back into the Top 10 of Dave Campbell’s Texas Football magazine's statewide rankings. The No. 10 Trojans (8-1, 7-0 district) torched Dallas Gateway Charter, 63-0, on Friday to boost their district ledger with 407 points scored vs. 55 allowed. That includes three shutout victories of 50 points or more (including a mind-boggling 89-0 win over Maypearl) as well as two games where West's opponent only managed seven points.
wtaw.com
Bryan High Football Game at Harker Heights Moved up Due to Weather
Due to a stormy forecast for Central Texas this Friday, Bryan High Football’s game at Harker Heights has been moved up to Thursday night. The Vikings and Knights will kick-off at 7 p.m. Pre-game coverage with David Campbell and Mark Green begins at 6:30 on 1620/94.5 WTAW.
Buckholts ISD cancels classes due to severe weather
BUCKHOLTS, Texas — Classes have been cancelled for Buckholts ISD on Friday, Nov. 4, due to concerns about severe weather. The district has said that the cancellations are out of an abundance of caution and concern. Classes will resume as normal next week, beginning on Monday, Nov. 7. The...
Hooray! Harker Heights, Texas 4th Annual Harvest Festival Was A Success
(Harker Heights, Texas): If you missed out on this year's Harvest Fest at the E-Center, you truly missed a party that could’ve really gone on forever and a day. NO ONE PARTIES LIKE CENTRAL TEXAS BECAUSE TEXAS PARTIES DON'T STOP!. Carolyn Brown, the owner of the Event Center (AKA...
Notable Temple Restauranteur to Make Georgetown Debut
“Georgetown has the best of both worlds—all the amenities a city can provide, but still with the charm of a small town. You could not pick a better place in the entire United States than Georgetown.”
coveleaderpress.com
Copperas Cove police hold promotion ceremony
The Copperas Cove Police Department held a promotion ceremony in the Police Department’s Meeting Room on Oct. 28 for Rick Counter, who was promoted from sergeant to lieutenant. “The promotion process for the lieutenant position was a multi-phased process with the goal of identifying the best qualified officer for...
Sorry, Austin. A new study called this Texas town the best place in America for remote workers.
Now that physical offices are becoming a thing of the past, remote working is here to stay. That means you can relocate just about anywhere. But where should you go?. According to a new study, three towns in Texas have all the right stuff to serve your needs.
myfoxzone.com
Governor Greg Abbott speaks at Waco local bar
WACO, Texas — Thursday, Texas Governor Greg Abbott spoke to supporters in Waco at the local George's Bar on Speight Avenue. After visiting Beaumont Wednesday, the governor is hoping to get more voter turnout just in time for Election Day Nov. 8. According to the Texas Secretary of State,...
coveleaderpress.com
Masonic Lodge in Copperas Cove recognizes two law enforcement officers at Respect for Rule of Law Ceremony
Mt. Hiram Masonic Lodge No. 595 of Copperas Cove recognized two individuals, from Central Texas College and Fort Hood, with the lodge’s award for Law Enforcement Officer of the Year during the 45th Respect for the Rule of Law ceremony held Tuesday evening at the lodge. This year’s ceremony...
Belton and Lake Belton both place in top 10 of 5A area marching bands
BELTON, Texas — Not one, but two of Belton ISD's high school marching bands earned top spots recently at the UIL Area 5A marching competition. The Lake Belton High School Stampede and Belton High School's Marching 100 both advanced to the finals, finishing sixth and eighth respectively out of 22 total bands.
Marlin Elementary to serve as National Demonstration School
MARLIN, Texas — Marlin Elementary has received a special honor by the National Alliance of Black School Educators, having been selected by the organization to be a National Demonstration School. Marlin Elementary has been selected to attend the 50th Annual NABSE Conference in recognition of their diversity and instructional...
Gone Cold: The 'execution' of Little River-Academy's Mary Jane Lara
"When you become the victim of murder, somebody has taken your ability to be a better person… and they stole that from Mary." An execution. That is how Bell County Sheriff’s Department Investigator Corey Powell described the brutal murder of Little River-Academy's Mary Jane Lara nearly 20 years ago.
KTSA
Hail, strong winds, tornadoes possible for San Antonio, Austin
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Much of Texas will see a threat of severe weather Friday afternoon and evening, including the greater San Antonio and Austin areas. The National Weather Service said for our region, the greatest risk for severe weather will be north and east of San Marcos, including Austin itself, where the forecasters put the risk level at “enhanced”, three out of a five level scale.
WacoTrib.com
Eight companies eyeing Waco would spend combined $2 billion
Eight businesses interested in Waco and McLennan County would invest more than $2 billion combined getting operational, McLennan County commissioners learned Tuesday. County Judge Scott Felton said the figure is significantly higher than what county officials usually hear during monthly reports on Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce recruitment efforts. Chamber...
Carrie Underwood, Kelsea Ballerini announce 2023 CMT Music Awards move to Austin, Texas
The country superstar returned to the Moody Center Wednesday night to perform in front of Texas fans.
KCEN
Waco, TX
13K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Waco local newshttps://www.kcentv.com/
Comments / 1