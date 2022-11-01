ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belton, TX

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KCEN

Belton ISD hosts job fair: Looking for teachers, substitutes and more

BELTON, Texas — Editor's Note | The videos above and below are previous segments on Belton ISD. Belton ISD is currently hiring teachers, special education staff, professional, administrative, auxiliary and substitute positions. The district will be hosting a job fair from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 30,...
BELTON, TX
High School Football PRO

Florence, November 03 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Clifton High School football team will have a game with Florence High School on November 03, 2022, 15:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
FLORENCE, TX
coveleaderpress.com

Fall-O-Ween Festival in Copperas Cove draws estimated 7,000

On Saturday afternoon, goblins, ghouls, witches, wizards, superheroes and countless inflatable dinosaurs took over the Copperas Cove City Park for the annual Fall-O-Ween Festival. The festival was hosted by Copperas Cove Parks and Recreation Department Special Events from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and featured family friendly activities such as...
COPPERAS COVE, TX
KCEN

The Belton Police Department is looking for donations for its Senior program

BELTON, Texas — In support of its eighth annual Silver Santa program, the Belton Police Department is looking for donations. The Silver Santa Program benefits elderly Belton residents who participate in the RU OK? Senior Welfare Program. The goal of Silver Santa is to provide a Christmas gift bag for each senior welfare participant.
BELTON, TX
WacoTrib.com

West returns to statewide Top 10 rankings, Lorena moves up to No. 8

All it took was another dominant shutout victory for the West Trojans to finally get back into the Top 10 of Dave Campbell’s Texas Football magazine's statewide rankings. The No. 10 Trojans (8-1, 7-0 district) torched Dallas Gateway Charter, 63-0, on Friday to boost their district ledger with 407 points scored vs. 55 allowed. That includes three shutout victories of 50 points or more (including a mind-boggling 89-0 win over Maypearl) as well as two games where West's opponent only managed seven points.
LORENA, TX
wtaw.com

Bryan High Football Game at Harker Heights Moved up Due to Weather

Due to a stormy forecast for Central Texas this Friday, Bryan High Football’s game at Harker Heights has been moved up to Thursday night. The Vikings and Knights will kick-off at 7 p.m. Pre-game coverage with David Campbell and Mark Green begins at 6:30 on 1620/94.5 WTAW.
BRYAN, TX
KCEN

Buckholts ISD cancels classes due to severe weather

BUCKHOLTS, Texas — Classes have been cancelled for Buckholts ISD on Friday, Nov. 4, due to concerns about severe weather. The district has said that the cancellations are out of an abundance of caution and concern. Classes will resume as normal next week, beginning on Monday, Nov. 7. The...
BUCKHOLTS, TX
coveleaderpress.com

Copperas Cove police hold promotion ceremony

The Copperas Cove Police Department held a promotion ceremony in the Police Department’s Meeting Room on Oct. 28 for Rick Counter, who was promoted from sergeant to lieutenant. “The promotion process for the lieutenant position was a multi-phased process with the goal of identifying the best qualified officer for...
COPPERAS COVE, TX
myfoxzone.com

Governor Greg Abbott speaks at Waco local bar

WACO, Texas — Thursday, Texas Governor Greg Abbott spoke to supporters in Waco at the local George's Bar on Speight Avenue. After visiting Beaumont Wednesday, the governor is hoping to get more voter turnout just in time for Election Day Nov. 8. According to the Texas Secretary of State,...
WACO, TX
KCEN

Marlin Elementary to serve as National Demonstration School

MARLIN, Texas — Marlin Elementary has received a special honor by the National Alliance of Black School Educators, having been selected by the organization to be a National Demonstration School. Marlin Elementary has been selected to attend the 50th Annual NABSE Conference in recognition of their diversity and instructional...
MARLIN, TX
KCEN

Gone Cold: The 'execution' of Little River-Academy's Mary Jane Lara

"When you become the victim of murder, somebody has taken your ability to be a better person… and they stole that from Mary." An execution. That is how Bell County Sheriff’s Department Investigator Corey Powell described the brutal murder of Little River-Academy's Mary Jane Lara nearly 20 years ago.
BELTON, TX
KTSA

Hail, strong winds, tornadoes possible for San Antonio, Austin

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Much of Texas will see a threat of severe weather Friday afternoon and evening, including the greater San Antonio and Austin areas. The National Weather Service said for our region, the greatest risk for severe weather will be north and east of San Marcos, including Austin itself, where the forecasters put the risk level at “enhanced”, three out of a five level scale.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Eight companies eyeing Waco would spend combined $2 billion

Eight businesses interested in Waco and McLennan County would invest more than $2 billion combined getting operational, McLennan County commissioners learned Tuesday. County Judge Scott Felton said the figure is significantly higher than what county officials usually hear during monthly reports on Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce recruitment efforts. Chamber...
WACO, TX
KCEN

KCEN

Waco, TX
13K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Waco local news

 https://www.kcentv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy