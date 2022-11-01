ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

foxla.com

Man accused of carrying axe at a Compton shopping center shot, killed by LA County deputy

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - A man accused of carrying an axe at a shopping center in Compton was shot and killed by Los Angeles County deputy. The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department responded to a call in the 2000 block of Santa Fe Avenue around 12:15 p.m. Thursday. Upon arrival, deputies were told a man, possibly in his late 40s or early 50s, attacked another man with an axe.
COMPTON, CA
foxla.com

West Covina PD investigating double homicide

WEST COVINA, Calif. - A double homicide investigation was underway in West Covina, officials said. The West Covina Police Department received a call at 10:45 p.m. Wednesday about a shooting that occurred in the 3400 block of South Sentous Avenue, off La Puente Road. Arriving officers found two men at...
WEST COVINA, CA
foxla.com

Sentencing postponed again for man convicted of killing Nipsey Hussle

LOS ANGELES - Sentencing for the man convicted of murdering Grammy-winning rapper Nipsey Hussle in a 2019 shooting in South Los Angeles has been postponed to Dec. 19. Eric Ronald Holder Jr., 32, was originally scheduled to be sentenced Thursday. This is the second time his sentencing has been postponed. In September, the Nov. 3 court date was set.
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Multiple suspects in custody after police chase across Wilmington

LOS ANGELES - Multiple suspects are in handcuffs after they were involved in a police chase across the Wilmington neighborhood of Los Angeles. SkyFOX was over the scene a little after 10:30 p.m. Thursday when a group of suspects were seen ditching the car in a residential area of Wilmington.
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Teens wanted in Covina house party shooting that left 2 dead, 2 injured

COVINA, Calif. - The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department sought the public’s help with finding two teens wanted in connection to a house party shooting in the incorporated Covina area that killed two people and injured two others during Halloween weekend. LASD officials said the shooting occurred on Sunday,...
COVINA, CA
foxla.com

LAPD offers $50K reward for 2020 Hyde Park murder

LOS ANGELES - Detectives with the Los Angeles Police Department are searching for information about the people who killed a man in the Hyde Park neighborhood of Los Angeles back in 2020. According to LAPD, 26-year-old Tyrell Williams and his friends were in the alley west of Crenshaw Boulevard and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Man shot, killed in Hawaiian Gardens on Halloween

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - A man was shot and killed in Hawaiian Gardens Monday evening. The shooting was reported about 7:40 p.m. in the 21900 block of Arline Avenue, near Carson Street and the San Gabriel River (605) Freeway, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. The man...
HAWAIIAN GARDENS, CA
foxla.com

Man shot during attempted robbery in Van Nuys

LOS ANGELES - A 40-year-old man was shot during an attempted robbery in Van Nuys overnight, authorities said. Officials with the Los Angeles Police Department said the shooting was reported in the 14900 block of Marlin Place, near Kester Avenue and Vanowen Street, just after 2 a.m. Tuesday. Investigators said...
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

3 teens shot, 1 killed after fight in Palmdale turns deadly

PALMDALE, Calif. - A teen is dead and two others hurt after a fight turned into a deadly shooting in Palmdale overnight. It happened around 12:46 a.m. in the 39900 block of 30th Street West at Marie Kerr Park. At the scene, deputies found the 19-year-old shooting victim unresponsive in...
PALMDALE, CA
foxla.com

Montebello officials seek help identifying hospital patient

MONTEBELLO, Calif. - Officials at Beverly Hospital in Montebello said someone came forward to help identify a patient. Hospital officials were unable to provide a picture of the patient’s face due to her condition. She was admitted to the hospital after she was found in the 6600 block of...
MONTEBELLO, CA
foxla.com

High school student killed at Bloomington Halloween party

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. - A high school sophomore was shot and killed at a Halloween party in Bloomington in San Bernardino County Monday night, according to school officials. Robert Plyley, 15, a sophomore at Alta Loma High School in Rancho Cucamonga, was shot and killed on Halloween night at a...
BLOOMINGTON, CA
foxla.com

1 killed in overnight solo-vehicle crash in Chatsworth

LOS ANGELES - One person was killed in a violent solo-vehicle crash in Chatsworth overnight, authorities said. The crash was reported in the 9700 block of Topanga Canyon Boulevard around 3 a.m. Tuesday. When first responders arrived at the scene, they discovered a red pickup truck crashed into a utility pole, which split the vehicle in half.
LOS ANGELES, CA

