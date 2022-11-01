Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Danny Masterson accuser gives graphic detail of what she called a "painful pounding rape"Cheryl E PrestonLos Angeles, CA
Governor signs law making it harder for CPS to seek child support from parentsRobert J HansenCalifornia State
RHOBH's Diana Jenkins Knows Who Cyber Bullied Garcelle Beauvais’ SonAMY KAPLANBeverly Hills, CA
Mayoral candidate Bass slammed for accusing Caruso of purchasing an endorsement of a Latino groupVictorLos Angeles, CA
4 Great Burger Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Related
foxla.com
Man accused of carrying axe at a Compton shopping center shot, killed by LA County deputy
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - A man accused of carrying an axe at a shopping center in Compton was shot and killed by Los Angeles County deputy. The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department responded to a call in the 2000 block of Santa Fe Avenue around 12:15 p.m. Thursday. Upon arrival, deputies were told a man, possibly in his late 40s or early 50s, attacked another man with an axe.
foxla.com
West Covina PD investigating double homicide
WEST COVINA, Calif. - A double homicide investigation was underway in West Covina, officials said. The West Covina Police Department received a call at 10:45 p.m. Wednesday about a shooting that occurred in the 3400 block of South Sentous Avenue, off La Puente Road. Arriving officers found two men at...
foxla.com
Moonshadows Malibu owner, 13-year-old son identified as victims of fiery Woodland Hills crash
LOS ANGELES - Moonshadows Malibu owner Andrea Bullo and his 13-year-old son, Marco, were the victims of a fiery crash involving a suspected DUI driver in Woodland Hills, employees of the restaurant confirmed to FOX 11. The coroner has not officially released their identities, listing both of the deceased victims...
foxla.com
Sentencing postponed again for man convicted of killing Nipsey Hussle
LOS ANGELES - Sentencing for the man convicted of murdering Grammy-winning rapper Nipsey Hussle in a 2019 shooting in South Los Angeles has been postponed to Dec. 19. Eric Ronald Holder Jr., 32, was originally scheduled to be sentenced Thursday. This is the second time his sentencing has been postponed. In September, the Nov. 3 court date was set.
foxla.com
Multiple suspects in custody after police chase across Wilmington
LOS ANGELES - Multiple suspects are in handcuffs after they were involved in a police chase across the Wilmington neighborhood of Los Angeles. SkyFOX was over the scene a little after 10:30 p.m. Thursday when a group of suspects were seen ditching the car in a residential area of Wilmington.
foxla.com
Teens wanted in Covina house party shooting that left 2 dead, 2 injured
COVINA, Calif. - The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department sought the public’s help with finding two teens wanted in connection to a house party shooting in the incorporated Covina area that killed two people and injured two others during Halloween weekend. LASD officials said the shooting occurred on Sunday,...
foxla.com
Man visiting LA County gunned down while at party; reward offered for information
LOS ANGELES - It's been over a year since Donte Lee Johnson was shot and killed. Law enforcement officials are still searching for his killer and on Wednesday detectives announced a $20,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect. Johnson, 32, was killed on March...
foxla.com
LAPD offers $50K reward for 2020 Hyde Park murder
LOS ANGELES - Detectives with the Los Angeles Police Department are searching for information about the people who killed a man in the Hyde Park neighborhood of Los Angeles back in 2020. According to LAPD, 26-year-old Tyrell Williams and his friends were in the alley west of Crenshaw Boulevard and...
foxla.com
16-year-old shot, gets into car crash while on the way to Valencia hospital
SANTA CLARITA, Calif. - A 16-year-old is recovering after he was shot and then got into a car crash on the way to the hospital in the Valencia neighborhood of Santa Clarita, officials said. SkyFOX was over the crash scene in the 23800 block of McBean Parkway around 8 p.m....
foxla.com
Big rig explodes into flames during police chase on 5 Freeway in LA County
KERN COUNTY, Calif. - The driver of a reportedly stolen big rig out of Kern County was taken into custody Thursday after leading California Highway Patrol on a slow-speed pursuit on the 5 Freeway near the Newhall area. The truck was traveling southbound on the freeway, going through Newhall and...
foxla.com
Man shot, killed in Hawaiian Gardens on Halloween
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - A man was shot and killed in Hawaiian Gardens Monday evening. The shooting was reported about 7:40 p.m. in the 21900 block of Arline Avenue, near Carson Street and the San Gabriel River (605) Freeway, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. The man...
foxla.com
Suspected DUI driver arrested in deadly Woodland Hills crash
LOS ANGELES - A suspect was arrested for suspicion of DUI after two people were killed in a fiery crash in Woodland Hills Tuesday night, police said. The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to a call of a crash in the 23100 block of West Mulholland Drive around 9 p.m.
foxla.com
Man shot during attempted robbery in Van Nuys
LOS ANGELES - A 40-year-old man was shot during an attempted robbery in Van Nuys overnight, authorities said. Officials with the Los Angeles Police Department said the shooting was reported in the 14900 block of Marlin Place, near Kester Avenue and Vanowen Street, just after 2 a.m. Tuesday. Investigators said...
foxla.com
3 teens shot, 1 killed after fight in Palmdale turns deadly
PALMDALE, Calif. - A teen is dead and two others hurt after a fight turned into a deadly shooting in Palmdale overnight. It happened around 12:46 a.m. in the 39900 block of 30th Street West at Marie Kerr Park. At the scene, deputies found the 19-year-old shooting victim unresponsive in...
foxla.com
Man arrested for allegedly impersonating law enforcement, scamming Spanish-speaking victims
LOS ANGELES - A felon suspected of posing as a police detective and stealing more than $100,000 from Spanish-speaking handymen has been arrested, L.A. County Sheriff Alex Villanueva announced Tuesday. According to the sheriff's department, a victim went to the Lakewood Sheriff's Station in June to report a theft. He...
foxla.com
Montebello officials seek help identifying hospital patient
MONTEBELLO, Calif. - Officials at Beverly Hospital in Montebello said someone came forward to help identify a patient. Hospital officials were unable to provide a picture of the patient’s face due to her condition. She was admitted to the hospital after she was found in the 6600 block of...
foxla.com
High school student killed at Bloomington Halloween party
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. - A high school sophomore was shot and killed at a Halloween party in Bloomington in San Bernardino County Monday night, according to school officials. Robert Plyley, 15, a sophomore at Alta Loma High School in Rancho Cucamonga, was shot and killed on Halloween night at a...
foxla.com
1 killed in overnight solo-vehicle crash in Chatsworth
LOS ANGELES - One person was killed in a violent solo-vehicle crash in Chatsworth overnight, authorities said. The crash was reported in the 9700 block of Topanga Canyon Boulevard around 3 a.m. Tuesday. When first responders arrived at the scene, they discovered a red pickup truck crashed into a utility pole, which split the vehicle in half.
foxla.com
'The spirit of Moonshadows': Malibu staff mourns loss of restaurant owner, his 13-year-old son
LOS ANGELES - What a sad day at Moonshadows restaurant in Malibu. The famous eatery was closed Thursday as workers mourned the loss of the establishment's owner Andrea Bullo and his son. The staff told FOX 11, "Andrea will be truly missed. A unique friend, father and figure to follow. He will be irreplaceable."
foxla.com
LAPD captain helped former CBS CEO cover up harassment claims: Prosecutors
LOS ANGELES - CBS and former president/CEO Les Moonves will pay $30.5 million for conspiring to conceal sexual assault allegations against Moonves from investors, regulators and the public — an effort that was abetted by an unidentified Los Angeles police captain, the New York Attorney General's Office announced Wednesday.
Comments / 0