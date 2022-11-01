Read full article on original website
Related
EW.com
Kim Kardashian embraced disordered diet, exercise plan to fit into Marilyn Monroe's dress due to FOMO
If you agree with designer Bob Mackie, who thought Kim Kardashian's decision to wear Marilyn Monroe's dress to the Met Gala was a "big mistake," then this week's episode of The Kardashians on Hulu is really going to bum you out. The latest installment, "What's More American Than Marilyn Monroe?"...
EW.com
Jennifer Lawrence says she'd 'drink whiskey and get stoned' with Hunger Games costars after events
Jennifer Lawrence was living the high life in more ways than one at the height of The Hunger Games movie craze. The actress revealed that she and costars Josh Hutcherson and Liam Hemsworth would often find themselves getting drunk and high together after attending the dystopian film series' intense press events and premieres.
EW.com
Modern Family star Julie Bowen reveals she was once 'in love with a woman'
Modern Family star Julie Bowen is opening up about her love life. The two-time Emmy-winning actress revealed on the latest episode of her Quitters podcast that she was once in love with another woman, though she still identifies as straight. "The idea that we lead with, 'So, how do you...
WATCH: Lauren Alaina Catches Bouquet at HARDY’s Wedding
Lauren Alaina had a big weekend it seems, beginning with attending Hardy and Caleigh Ryan’s wedding and ending with catching the bouquet at said wedding. She posted a fun video of the wedding guests gathering behind Caleigh as she prepares to throw the bouquet. Lauren Alaina actually started out front, but rushed to the back to catch the bundle of flowers before anyone else could.
EW.com
Jimmy Fallon is reprising his Almost Famous role on Broadway: 'I'm in!'
If you think Jimmy Fallon will be out there trying to be a Broadway star at age 48, then you are… correct!. On Tuesday, the Tonight Show host accepted Almost Famous writer and director Cameron Crowe's invitation to potentially reprise his role as Dennis Hope in the forthcoming Broadway adaptation of the beloved film.
Popculture
Nick Cannon Is Expecting Yet Another Baby
Nick Cannon is set to become a father of 12 children. Page Six reported that Cannon is expecting a baby, his 12th child, with Alyssa Scott. Cannon and Scott welcomed their first child together, Zen, in June 2021. Baby Zen passed away five months later after battling brain cancer. Cannon...
EW.com
Christina Applegate was determined to finish the final season of Dead to Me amid multiple sclerosis diagnosis
Christina Applegate opened up about the challenges of finishing the third and final season of Dead to Me amid her multiple sclerosis diagnosis. In the summer of 2021, while in production of the Emmy-nominated dramedy, Applegate learned she had the autoimmune disease, which disrupts communication between the brain and the body. Production shut down for about five months as she began treatment.
EW.com
Matthew Perry reveals Zac Efron turned down playing a younger version of him in new movie
Matthew Perry keeps dropping bombshells while promoting his new memoir Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing (out now), but this latest one may break 17 Again fans' hearts. During an interview on SiriusXM's Pop Culture Spotlight With Jessica Shaw, Perry revealed he recently wrote a script for a romantic...
EW.com
Matthew Perry tells Andy Cohen he's done with dating apps 'forever': 'I could not be more single'
It's safe to say Matthew Perry has been around the block. His new memoir details all his dating hijinks, such as that time he wooed Julia Roberts with a quantum physics paper and some flirty faxes. So he's probably more comfortable with analog dating than the digital kind, which is...
EW.com
Dwight Moore says Jeanine was not reaching for the idol at Tribal Council on Survivor 43
Dwight Moore thought he had outsmarted the competition this week on Survivor 43. He correctly surmised that James Jones had come into possession of a Knowledge is Power advantage and put into motion a plan to swap around trinkets so that James could not steal anyone's idol or advantage. But what Dwight did not anticipate was the knife stuck in his back from a member of his own pre-merge tribe.
EW.com
The Winchesters star Bianca Kajlich on that heartbreaking John and Millie scene
Warning: This post contains spoilers from the Nov. 1 episode of The Winchesters. The Winchesters deals a lot with familial relationships, particularly the relationship between a parent and their child. For John (Drake Rodger), we've watched him struggle with losing his father, and we've watched him struggle with his relationship with his mom (Bianca Kajlich). But in the CW drama's fourth episode, we watched as Millie came to John's rescue when she hit the road and helped on a hunt.
EW.com
Eddie Redmayne says he got 'complete stage fright' using a wand for the first time in Fantastic Beasts
Eddie Redmayne would've liked to have had at least a few years of studying at Hogwarts before picking up his wand in Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them. The actor, who stars as magizoologist Newt Scamander in the Harry Potter spinoff series, revealed that he suffered from "complete stage fright" after he picked up his wand for the very first time.
EW.com
Selena Gomez says she named her new kidney after Fred Armisen: 'I love Portlandia'
Selena Gomez is carrying Fred Armisen with her always. No, literally, always. The Only Murders in the Building star, who had a kidney transplant in 2017, revealed that she nicknamed her new organ "Fred" in honor of the Saturday Night Live alum. "I named it after Fred Armisen because I...
EW.com
The Mosquito Coast clip teases secret history of Melissa George and Justin Theroux's characters
The Mosquito Coast star Melissa George is aware that some viewers were exasperated by the lack of explanation in season 1 as to why the show's Fox family are on the run from the U.S. authorities. And she has good news concerning that! George reveals that the secret history of the clan (George's Margot, Justin Theroux's Allie, Logan Polish's Dina, and Gabriel Bateman's Charlie) will be laid out in the opening episode of season 2, which premieres on Apple TV+ Nov. 4.
Jillian Bell filmed 'I'm Totally Fine' in 9 days
Jillian Bell discusses the whirlwind production of her new comedy "I'm Totally Fine" and how she switched roles with co-star Natalie Morales.
EW.com
James Corden says he 'inadvertently' repeated Ricky Gervais' Twitter joke on Late Late Show
Call the joke police, there's been a comic-on-comic crime. The Late Late Show host James Corden gave his side of the story Tuesday after observers on social media noted that one of his jokes the night before sounded very similar to a Ricky Gervais quip from a 2018 Netflix stand-up special. In short, Corden said he didn't knowingly rip off his fellow funnyman.
EW.com
Mindy Kaling and B.J. Novak had scary encounter with would-be thief pretending to be fan of The Office
Something tells us even Dwight would find this terrifying. The Office alum Mindy Kaling dropped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! earlier this week and told a frightening tale of an encounter she'd had several years ago when out to dinner with longtime friend and Office costar B.J. Novak involving a wannabe robber.
EW.com
Peloton instructor Cody Rigsby takes us through his pop-culture hot takes, from A to Z
Fans of Peloton instructor Cody Rigsby know what they're singing up for when they take one of his cycling rides: unfiltered takes on, well, just about everything. From The Little Mermaid's King Triton ("a hot daddy that I wouldn't mind being part of my world") to kitten heels (they "need to go away immediately — either give me a flat or give me a stiletto, I don't like things in the middle"), the Dancing With the Stars alum doesn't hold back on bon mots while leading a workout.
EW.com
Ben Stiller channels Kratos for celebrity God of War family support group in new ad
No one would give berserker brute Kratos from the God of War video games a father of the year award... except for maybe these celebrities. Ben Stiller, John Travolta, LeBron James, and their kids star in a new comedic ad for the franchise's latest entry, God of War Ragnarök, that EW can exclusively reveal. The celebrities — featuring Stiller in full Kratos costume and makeup — use the complex father-son relationship between the game's lead characters, Kratos and Atreus, as the model to better their own parent-child bonds.
EW.com
Kevin McHale and Jenna Ushkowitz say Naya Rivera's death led to end of original Glee podcast
The show can't always go on. Glee alums Kevin McHale and Jenna Ushkowitz have revealed that the untimely death of castmate Naya Rivera prompted them to end their rewatch podcast Showmance back in 2020. The two actors, who are reuniting for a new podcast titled And That's What You Really...
Comments / 0