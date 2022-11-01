The Mosquito Coast star Melissa George is aware that some viewers were exasperated by the lack of explanation in season 1 as to why the show's Fox family are on the run from the U.S. authorities. And she has good news concerning that! George reveals that the secret history of the clan (George's Margot, Justin Theroux's Allie, Logan Polish's Dina, and Gabriel Bateman's Charlie) will be laid out in the opening episode of season 2, which premieres on Apple TV+ Nov. 4.

14 HOURS AGO