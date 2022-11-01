ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

EW.com

Modern Family star Julie Bowen reveals she was once 'in love with a woman'

Modern Family star Julie Bowen is opening up about her love life. The two-time Emmy-winning actress revealed on the latest episode of her Quitters podcast that she was once in love with another woman, though she still identifies as straight. "The idea that we lead with, 'So, how do you...
Outsider.com

WATCH: Lauren Alaina Catches Bouquet at HARDY’s Wedding

Lauren Alaina had a big weekend it seems, beginning with attending Hardy and Caleigh Ryan’s wedding and ending with catching the bouquet at said wedding. She posted a fun video of the wedding guests gathering behind Caleigh as she prepares to throw the bouquet. Lauren Alaina actually started out front, but rushed to the back to catch the bundle of flowers before anyone else could.
EW.com

Jimmy Fallon is reprising his Almost Famous role on Broadway: 'I'm in!'

If you think Jimmy Fallon will be out there trying to be a Broadway star at age 48, then you are… correct!. On Tuesday, the Tonight Show host accepted Almost Famous writer and director Cameron Crowe's invitation to potentially reprise his role as Dennis Hope in the forthcoming Broadway adaptation of the beloved film.
Popculture

Nick Cannon Is Expecting Yet Another Baby

Nick Cannon is set to become a father of 12 children. Page Six reported that Cannon is expecting a baby, his 12th child, with Alyssa Scott. Cannon and Scott welcomed their first child together, Zen, in June 2021. Baby Zen passed away five months later after battling brain cancer. Cannon...
EW.com

Christina Applegate was determined to finish the final season of Dead to Me amid multiple sclerosis diagnosis

Christina Applegate opened up about the challenges of finishing the third and final season of Dead to Me amid her multiple sclerosis diagnosis. In the summer of 2021, while in production of the Emmy-nominated dramedy, Applegate learned she had the autoimmune disease, which disrupts communication between the brain and the body. Production shut down for about five months as she began treatment.
EW.com

Dwight Moore says Jeanine was not reaching for the idol at Tribal Council on Survivor 43

Dwight Moore thought he had outsmarted the competition this week on Survivor 43. He correctly surmised that James Jones had come into possession of a Knowledge is Power advantage and put into motion a plan to swap around trinkets so that James could not steal anyone's idol or advantage. But what Dwight did not anticipate was the knife stuck in his back from a member of his own pre-merge tribe.
EW.com

The Winchesters star Bianca Kajlich on that heartbreaking John and Millie scene

Warning: This post contains spoilers from the Nov. 1 episode of The Winchesters. The Winchesters deals a lot with familial relationships, particularly the relationship between a parent and their child. For John (Drake Rodger), we've watched him struggle with losing his father, and we've watched him struggle with his relationship with his mom (Bianca Kajlich). But in the CW drama's fourth episode, we watched as Millie came to John's rescue when she hit the road and helped on a hunt.
EW.com

The Mosquito Coast clip teases secret history of Melissa George and Justin Theroux's characters

The Mosquito Coast star Melissa George is aware that some viewers were exasperated by the lack of explanation in season 1 as to why the show's Fox family are on the run from the U.S. authorities. And she has good news concerning that! George reveals that the secret history of the clan (George's Margot, Justin Theroux's Allie, Logan Polish's Dina, and Gabriel Bateman's Charlie) will be laid out in the opening episode of season 2, which premieres on Apple TV+ Nov. 4.
EW.com

James Corden says he 'inadvertently' repeated Ricky Gervais' Twitter joke on Late Late Show

Call the joke police, there's been a comic-on-comic crime. The Late Late Show host James Corden gave his side of the story Tuesday after observers on social media noted that one of his jokes the night before sounded very similar to a Ricky Gervais quip from a 2018 Netflix stand-up special. In short, Corden said he didn't knowingly rip off his fellow funnyman.
EW.com

Peloton instructor Cody Rigsby takes us through his pop-culture hot takes, from A to Z

Fans of Peloton instructor Cody Rigsby know what they're singing up for when they take one of his cycling rides: unfiltered takes on, well, just about everything. From The Little Mermaid's King Triton ("a hot daddy that I wouldn't mind being part of my world") to kitten heels (they "need to go away immediately — either give me a flat or give me a stiletto, I don't like things in the middle"), the Dancing With the Stars alum doesn't hold back on bon mots while leading a workout.
EW.com

Ben Stiller channels Kratos for celebrity God of War family support group in new ad

No one would give berserker brute Kratos from the God of War video games a father of the year award... except for maybe these celebrities. Ben Stiller, John Travolta, LeBron James, and their kids star in a new comedic ad for the franchise's latest entry, God of War Ragnarök, that EW can exclusively reveal. The celebrities — featuring Stiller in full Kratos costume and makeup — use the complex father-son relationship between the game's lead characters, Kratos and Atreus, as the model to better their own parent-child bonds.

