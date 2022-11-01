Read full article on original website
WJHG-TV
Panama City holds community meeting before redesigning a popular park
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - After being hit hard by Hurricane Michael, Panama City officials are looking to revamp Bay Memorial Park. During a public meeting on Thursday night, city officials asked what people thought of their plans. “The signs say 92 parking spaces, so do we have that many...
getthecoast.com
Okaloosa County interested in revamping Fairgrounds property, making it an event venue for locals
On Tuesday, November 1, 2022, the Fort Walton Beach City Council held a public workshop to discuss the future of the Northwest Florida Fairgrounds property on Lewis Turner Blvd. The 40-acre property was originally purchased by the City of Fort Walton Beach for around $4 million. Years later, the city...
WJHG-TV
Pedestrian deaths on the rise in Bay County
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Pedestrian deaths are up across the State of Florida and Bay County is no different. But many would agree, it feels like there are constantly new projects underway to make our area a more walkable destination. While new crosswalks and brighter lights do improve pedestrian...
WJHG-TV
Businesses concerned over ongoing roundabout construction off Hwy. 79, Front Beach
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Construction, where Highway 79 meets Front Beah Road, seems like a never-ending project to business owners along the route. “It is so hard not just for them to get to me it is hard for me to be here every day just to witness this,” Owner of West Beach Mail, Christy Westbrook, said.
Supporters say Walton County tax will bring safer highways
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Supporters of a one-cent sales tax in Walton County are making their push before election day next week. Some believe the controversial referendum is catching heat because county commissioners are backing the plan. Supporters of the tax want voters to understand why city leaders decided to put the tax on […]
Fort Walton Beach Homeless shelter needs donations for new building
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — One Hopeful Place, a non-profit serving homeless people in Fort Walton Beach, is asking for help. The location at 1564 N. Beal Extension is adding a cold-weather shelter for this year making room for 48 extra beds. This extra room comes at an extra cost. One Hopeful Place Urgent […]
mypanhandle.com
Bay County Council on Aging holding fall festival
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Bay County Council on Aging is making the final preparation for their annual ‘Fall Festival’ on Saturday, November 5. The festival will run from 7:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and is taking place at the Bay County Council on Aging’s senior center located at 1116 Frankford Avenue in Panama City.
WJHG-TV
Salvation Army helps combat thrift demand in Panama City with new store
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Salvation Army is opening a second thrift store location in Panama City. Apparently, there is a high thrift demand in our area. The new store will be located near Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and 23rd street. The charity’s other location is on 15th...
Fourteen lights are not working on Hathaway Bridge
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — It’s been years since all of the street lights on the Hathaway Bridge have worked properly. The Hathaway Bridge is a state roadway but the state has a maintenance agreement with Panama City. “There’s 54 lights on the Hathaway Bridge,” Public Works Director Jonathan Hayes said. “Every light bulb was […]
New food truck court opens at Fort Walton Beach Landing Park
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — A vacant lot at the Fort Walton Beach Landing Park is now home to food trucks for lunchtime every weekday. The Downtown Fort Walton Beach non-profit has a month-to-month permit on the property to bring more people downtown. Landing Park at 139 Brooks St SE, Fort Walton Beach, FL […]
wtvy.com
State funds help bring new business to Holmes County
BONIFAY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Building a strong economy starts with sturdy infrastructure. It’s not an easy or cheap task, especially for some of our more rural communities, but it’s one Governor Ron DeSantis is working to support. Last week, he announced $5 million in funding will be going towards infrastructure improvement projects in the panhandle.
WJHG-TV
Downtown After Dark returns to Panama City
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Destination Panama City invites you out for a weekend of great food, cold drinks, and even better music. The Downtown After Dark event is coming together with the Panama City Songwriters Festival to put on a show this weekend. The festivities start tonight with a...
WJHG-TV
Bay County Commissioners aim to make area more water accessible when wildfires strike
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Bay County Commissioners are finding ways to protect residents from future wildfires. They voted to apply for a Post Fire Mitigation Grant from FEMA at Tuesday’s commission meeting. It’s aimed at providing funding for fire safety. The idea for the grant was sparked...
WJHG-TV
Stuff The Charger food drive underway
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV) and its division of the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), announced their annual “Stuff the Charger” food drive – a statewide effort to support Floridians who could use a little extra help this holiday season. From November 1 through November 30, the department is collecting non-perishable food donations for food banks across the state.
floridaconstructionnews.com
Northwest Florida rural communities share $5 million for infrastructure projects
Your free weekly Florida Construction News eletter. Receive news updates about Florida construction activities and opportunities every Thursday. Calhoun, Gadsden, Holmes, Jackson, Liberty and Washington counties will share $4.9 million in infrastructure funds to upgrade water and wastewater utilities, construct public roadways and public building renovations. “These investments will attract...
Powerball reaches $1.2 billion, Bay County residents say how they’d spend the money
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Someone could become an instant billionaire on Wednesday night. The Powerball prize stands at an estimated $1.2 billion. People across the Panhandle are snapping-up tickets for Wednesday’s Powerball lottery drawing and making plans for how they’d spend the money. They have about one in 300 million chance to take home […]
Child heart surgery scam seen in the Panhandle
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A nationwide scam known as the “Sofia Scam” has been spotted in several Panhandle areas. Individuals on local highways are holding a poster with an image of an infant that asks for money for Sofia’s heart surgery. On Tuesday, Walton County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook about the scam. “This […]
This weekend is all about seafood in Apalachicola
APALACHICOLA, Fla. (WMBB) — The 59th annual Florida Seafood Festival is set to begin Friday. The two-day event is the biggest in Franklin County attracting tens of thousands of people every year. Friday features are all free. It includes the ‘Blessing of the Fleet’ at River Front Park beginning at 4 p.m. followed by opening […]
WJHG-TV
Scam Alert in Panama City Beach
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - ‘Tis the season of giving, at least that’s how most people see it. While the holidays may bring out the generosity in some, it brings out greed in others. “Unfortunately some people use the holidays to take advantage of innocent people. It...
Community mourning the loss of a local leader
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Locals are mourning the loss of a Bay County community leader. Albert “A.J.” Bacon Sr. passed away Saturday after battling cancer. He was 60 years old. A.J. was born and raised in Natchez, Mississippi, enlisting in the Air Force right out of high school. After serving 20 years, he settled […]
