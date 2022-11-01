ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bay County, FL

Comments / 1

WJHG-TV

Panama City holds community meeting before redesigning a popular park

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - After being hit hard by Hurricane Michael, Panama City officials are looking to revamp Bay Memorial Park. During a public meeting on Thursday night, city officials asked what people thought of their plans. “The signs say 92 parking spaces, so do we have that many...
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

Pedestrian deaths on the rise in Bay County

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Pedestrian deaths are up across the State of Florida and Bay County is no different. But many would agree, it feels like there are constantly new projects underway to make our area a more walkable destination. While new crosswalks and brighter lights do improve pedestrian...
BAY COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Supporters say Walton County tax will bring safer highways

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Supporters of a one-cent sales tax in Walton County are making their push before election day next week. Some believe the controversial referendum is catching heat because county commissioners are backing the plan. Supporters of the tax want voters to understand why city leaders decided to put the tax on […]
WALTON COUNTY, FL
mypanhandle.com

Bay County Council on Aging holding fall festival

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Bay County Council on Aging is making the final preparation for their annual ‘Fall Festival’ on Saturday, November 5. The festival will run from 7:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and is taking place at the Bay County Council on Aging’s senior center located at 1116 Frankford Avenue in Panama City.
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Fourteen lights are not working on Hathaway Bridge

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — It’s been years since all of the street lights on the Hathaway Bridge have worked properly. The Hathaway Bridge is a state roadway but the state has a maintenance agreement with Panama City. “There’s 54 lights on the Hathaway Bridge,” Public Works Director Jonathan Hayes said. “Every light bulb was […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
wtvy.com

State funds help bring new business to Holmes County

BONIFAY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Building a strong economy starts with sturdy infrastructure. It’s not an easy or cheap task, especially for some of our more rural communities, but it’s one Governor Ron DeSantis is working to support. Last week, he announced $5 million in funding will be going towards infrastructure improvement projects in the panhandle.
HOLMES COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Downtown After Dark returns to Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Destination Panama City invites you out for a weekend of great food, cold drinks, and even better music. The Downtown After Dark event is coming together with the Panama City Songwriters Festival to put on a show this weekend. The festivities start tonight with a...
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

Stuff The Charger food drive underway

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV) and its division of the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), announced their annual “Stuff the Charger” food drive – a statewide effort to support Floridians who could use a little extra help this holiday season. From November 1 through November 30, the department is collecting non-perishable food donations for food banks across the state.
PANAMA CITY, FL
floridaconstructionnews.com

Northwest Florida rural communities share $5 million for infrastructure projects

Your free weekly Florida Construction News eletter. Receive news updates about Florida construction activities and opportunities every Thursday. Calhoun, Gadsden, Holmes, Jackson, Liberty and Washington counties will share $4.9 million in infrastructure funds to upgrade water and wastewater utilities, construct public roadways and public building renovations. “These investments will attract...
FLORIDA STATE
WMBB

Child heart surgery scam seen in the Panhandle

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A nationwide scam known as the “Sofia Scam” has been spotted in several Panhandle areas. Individuals on local highways are holding a poster with an image of an infant that asks for money for Sofia’s heart surgery. On Tuesday, Walton County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook about the scam. “This […]
WALTON COUNTY, FL
WMBB

This weekend is all about seafood in Apalachicola

APALACHICOLA, Fla. (WMBB) — The 59th annual Florida Seafood Festival is set to begin Friday. The two-day event is the biggest in Franklin County attracting tens of thousands of people every year. Friday features are all free. It includes the ‘Blessing of the Fleet’ at River Front Park beginning at 4 p.m. followed by opening […]
APALACHICOLA, FL
WJHG-TV

Scam Alert in Panama City Beach

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - ‘Tis the season of giving, at least that’s how most people see it. While the holidays may bring out the generosity in some, it brings out greed in others. “Unfortunately some people use the holidays to take advantage of innocent people. It...
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WMBB

Community mourning the loss of a local leader

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Locals are mourning the loss of a Bay County community leader. Albert “A.J.” Bacon Sr. passed away Saturday after battling cancer. He was 60 years old. A.J. was born and raised in Natchez, Mississippi, enlisting in the Air Force right out of high school. After serving 20 years, he settled […]
BAY COUNTY, FL

