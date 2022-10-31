Read full article on original website
I've Been Sick of Shopping, But These 30 Pieces Pulled Me Out of My Trance
Most Wanted is a weekly series in which one editor, staffer, or influencer shares their top 30 must-haves or current wish-list items. This might come as a surprise, but sometimes, I get sick of shopping. It's a rare occurrence, but it does happen. I'm basically surrounded by clothes and beauty products all day—at work, at home… They follow me everywhere. I know it's a good problem to have, but it's really easy to become uninspired or even bored. Sometimes, all it takes is a special group of items to pull me out of my rut, and this list, my friends, is it. From the fashion pieces that remind me why I love fall so much to the beauty picks my vanity is missing, these are the 30 items inspiring me right now. Keep scrolling for my current shopping wish list.
9 Fragrances to Give Your Friends With Annoyingly Great Taste
I'm not going to call anyone out, but I will say there are a handful of people in my inner circle who make holiday shopping stressful—not because they're difficult people but because they have irritatingly great taste. In years past, I've had more gifting-related breakdowns in shopping malls than I care to admit, all in a quest to find the perfect presents for the people who matter most to me.
The From Scratch Costumes Are Every Bit as Romantic as the Story Itself
For co-writers and sisters Tembi and Attica Locke, the Netflix series From Scratch is a deeply personal one. Based on Tembi’s best-selling memoir, From Scratch: A Memoir of Love, Sicily, and Finding Home, the eight-part romantic drama follows a cross-cultural love story set against the idyllic Sicilian countryside. Offering a glimpse of Tembi’s whirlwind life, the show stars Zoe Saldaña as Amy Wheeler, a law student who travels to Italy for a six-week art program and meets and falls for Sicilian chef Lino Ortolano (Eugenio Mastrandrea). The two embark on a sweeping journey filled with love, great food, and unforeseen challenges that bring their families together in a way they could have never imagined. Be prepared—it's a tearjerker.
4 Low-Key Fall Outfits Fashion Editors Are Relying on This Season
You may think that living in L.A. means I wouldn't really know how to dress for fall, but I'm here to explain why that's not true. When it comes to fall outfits, I actually have quite an advantage: L.A.'s moderate weather gives me more time to curate the perfect seasonal wardrobe, source inspo, and even practice a little trial-and-error ahead of the cooler days.
Chloë Sevigny Wore a $200 Everlane Sweater With Dangerously Cool Wide-Leg Pants
In fashion, it's common knowledge that anything spotted on indie industry darling Chloë Sevigny will be a smash hit. From her '90s-era street style to her daring fashion party ensembles, the Bones and All actress never fails to impress when it comes to her styling. And while her latest look—a striped sweater and khaki pants—is one of the more tame combinations we've seen Sevigny debut, that je nai se quoi quality her style has always embodied was as present as ever.
Hailey Bieber Wore the Dress Trend That Goes Perfectly With Knee-High Boots
Hailey Bieber has the art of outfit making down to a science. Whether she's keeping it casual at the gym or masquerading at a costume party, this style star has both the taste and talent for putting together a seemingly effortless yet inspired look. Case in point: the midi sweaterdress and knee-high black boots she wore earlier this week at The Wall Street Journal's Tech Live conference in Laguna Beach.
I Think Shopbop Has the Chicest Fall Basics—35 I Added to My Cart Immediately
Like most people, I have a love-hate relationship with my closet. All those years of buying sequin-covered blazers and flower-printed palazzo pants have caught up to me. When looking at my wardrobe, I feel like I have nothing to wear. Naturally, that’s a bald-faced lie—my closet is practically a black hole, overflowing with an endless array of options. But when I open my dresser every morning and try to pick out something to wear, I’m finding myself struggling more than usual. More likely than not, it’s because I’m missing timeless basics to round out my outfits.
A Beauty Editor's Shopping Cart for Amazon's Holiday Beauty Haul
It's officially the best time of year—a chill is in the air, the holiday season is beginning to ramp up, and beauty sales abound. When it comes to saving major money on beauty, Amazon has you covered. This year, Amazon is hopping on the holiday gifting train extra early...
If Your Skin Is Irritated, Lizzo's "Unready" Routine Might Be Your Fix
Stars, they're just like us. That phrase has possibly never rung truer than when Lizzo posted a TikTok video recently urging fans to "get unready with her." In the video, Lizzo explained that her skin has been irritated while she's been on tour. "I have extremely sensitive skin, so if I have scented soaps—and I accidentally used scented soap at one of the hotels—it will break me out and make me itchy," the singer shared in the video.
Here's Where City Girls Are Shopping Fall Footwear
Brooklyn-based writer and content creator Chinae Alexander may be known for her eclectic personal style—not to mention her brutally funny yet honest advice podcast, “Press Send”—but she’s not one to follow trends. “For me, style is all about finding things that display the confidence you have inside and working within colors, shapes, and styles that you wear versus the opposite: them wearing you,” she explains. “I prefer buying things I’ll be able to wear for years on end and mixing in a few current pieces each season to add some freshness.”
Why Did No One Tell Me Amazon Has an Online Outlet Store With the Cutest Stuff?
Just when I thought I was starting to have a handle on the vast shopping landscape that is Amazon, I’ve come to find that there’s a section with even more amazing deals: Amazon Outlet. After perusing the discounted offerings, I was pleased to find that there is a great selection of cute fashion finds, many of which I have now added to cart.
Princess Kate Just Wore the Winter Outfit Editors Use to Look Expensive
Looking elevated every single time you step out of the door is no small feat, but it's something that Catherine, Princess of Wales, manages to do on the regular. Whether she's re-wearing her favourite & Other Stories jeans with chic blazer or treating us to another impeccable red carpet ensemble (which, if you follow her glitzy track record, likely involves The Vampire's Wife or Alessandra Rich dresses), she looks polished at every turn.
And Now, 29 Holiday Party Shopping Finds Every Fashion Person Will Wear
Holiday party season is upon us and designers have already started dropping cool pieces that are primed for your event-packed calendar coming up in the months ahead. Whether you're in the market for jaw-dropping holiday shoes, conversation-starting bags, or pretty dresses to wear for upcoming holiday parties, there are so many great finds to have on your radar. So, which items are going to be in demand for the party circuit this season? I'm placing some bets.
Jennifer Lawrence Has Been Wearing These Controversial Flats to Walk Around NYC
When one typically thinks of "controversial" walking shoes, they think of heels, but I'm here to throw a bit of a curve ball in the form of Jennifer Lawrence. NYC resident Lawrence is quite often seen out and about strolling the city blocks, just like any of her fellow New Yorkers. And when it comes to footwear, she's fairly practical, often favoring sneakers and flats by The Row.
You're Welcome—Our Editors Reveal Their Finishing Touch to Every Holiday Look
Getting ready has always been a therapeutic experience for me. I find comfort in sifting through the hangers in my closet and deciding on the perfect look. But this ritual doesn't stop at picking out an outfit. It's deciding if I want my lip gloss to match my top, how I want to style my hair, and everything in between. Especially around the holidays, I relish the small but impactful changes in my fashion and beauty routines. This year, I already took the plunge and ditched my signature fragrance for Jimmy Choo's I Want Choo Forever ($124). And while this may seem like a minimal change, it's already playing a major role in how I feel when I look at myself in the mirror.
The "Boring" Handbag That You'll Never Regret Buying
Ever since I can remember, I've been a bag lady—family members can recount how I'd often carry my tiny little mini bag around as a toddler. It was an early indication of a lifelong passion for scouring resale sites, sales, and digital racks in search of the perfect purse. Of course, like all bag fanatics, I'll admit to maybe owning too many; but I won't ever succumb to the belief that this accessory is trivial. For collectors, we know that a bag can make or break an outfit. So even if we all delight in following new trends or donning a rhinestone-adorned version, we know at the end of the day, we must have at least one basic bag that can go with everything.
Parisians and New Yorkers Agree—This "Boring" Fall Staple Is It
Let's be honest for a second. As much as we all love to wear the latest trends, there are times when keeping up with what's "new" can feel like a never-ending marathon. Sometimes, you need a second to catch your breath and keep it simple—hence, the need for an arsenal of wardrobe staples. After all, you can't survive those cold-weather fronts without a few basics. While most may think of coats or even boots as that hero piece, one particular staple is vastly underrated: turtleneck sweaters.
This New Scent Has Officially Eclipsed Baccarat Rouge and Santal 33 in NYC
You've probably heard that there's a New York City uniform. We New Yorkers are known for sleek silhouettes, utilitarian shoes that you can walk in, and of course, all-black everything. A critical part of a New Yorker's wardrobe that you may not think about, though, is fragrance. In NYC, fragrance...
I'm Going Neutral This Winter, But My Shopping List Is Anything But Boring
If Nordstrom is the first place you turn to when shopping for a new season, then you've come to the right place. (And if it isn't the first place you usually go, allow me to convert you.) I've been on a major shopping kick lately—winter is around the corner, after all—so I decided to make a list of all the Nordstrom pieces I'm considering for these chillier times, and I couldn't call myself a fashion editor if I didn't share it with you.
