ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

'Voice' Fans Are Devastated As Blake Shelton Explains The Real Reason Why He Won’t Be Returning For Season 23

Blake Shelton has charmed contestants and viewers alike as an iconic coach on The Voice for the past 12 years with his witty sense of humor, wise and heartfelt advice and obvious love for music. The “God’s Country” hitmaker, 46, revealed that he is stepping away from the musical competition show this week, and many fans on social media are taking the news hard in the time since his announcement.
TVLine

The Voice Recap: Did the Right Singers Score on Night 4 of the Battles?

Monday’s episode of The Voice ushered onto the Battles field 12 contestants — but only eight walked back off stage still in the running to win Season 22 of NBC’s long-running sing-off. Who managed to earn themselves a ticket to the Knockouts, and who wound up with a ticket… home? Keep reading, and we’ll go over all of the evening’s Battles. Team Gwen: Kique (Grade: C+) defeated Tanner Howe (Grade: C) on “Don’t You (Forget About Me)” | After Gwen advised the duo not to deviate too much from Simple Minds’ memorable melody — unusual direction from her; she tends to love...
Outsider.com

Gwen Stefani Says She ‘Wasn’t Ready’ for Blake Shelton To Leave ‘The Voice’

Although she completely supports her husband Blake Shelton with his decision to leave The Voice, Gwen Stefani admits she wasn’t ready for him to leave the show. While speaking to Entertainment Tonight at the 2022 Matrix Awards in New York City last week, Gwen Stefani discussed Blake Shelton leaving The Voice. “He’s brought so much joy,” she explained. “He’s so much talent. I know people just wait around to laugh and watch him on TV, so I feel sorry for everybody [that] he’s gonna be gone.”
OK! Magazine

Gwen Stefani 'Feels Sorry' For Fans Of 'The Voice' After Blake Shelton Reveals He's Leaving TV Series: 'He's Brought So Much Joy'

Gwen Stefani understands what fans of The Voice are going through after her husband, Blake Shelton, announced he would be exiting the show. "He's brought so much joy. He's so talented," the blonde beauty, 53, said. "I know people just wait around to laugh and watch him on TV, so I feel sorry for everybody [that] he's gonna be gone.""It's so weird Blake Shelton is leaving The Voice. I wasn't ready, you know what I mean? I have to figure out who this new Blake's gonna be," she added. "I'm just so proud of him," she continued. GWEN STEFANI DEMANDS...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Prevention

Gwen Stefani Posted the Most Heartfelt Tribute to Blake Shelton Amid ‘The Voice’ Exit News

Blake Shelton shocked The Voice fandom with an announcement that no one saw coming. On October 11, the country singer revealed on Instagram that after more than a decade of being a coach on the hit NBC series, he will be departing from the show after season 23. While the "God's Country" artist admitted in his post that he had been "wrestling with" making this difficult decision, he was ultimately thankful for all that it brought him, including his wife Gwen Stefani. As fans know, the two met during season 7 of The Voice in 2014.
Wide Open Country

'The Voice' Season 22: Everything You Need to Know About Contestants, Coaches and Performances

NBC's The Voice season 22 officially premiered Sept. 19 featuring new and veteran coaches from all aspects of the music world. Every Monday and Tuesday, contestants sing their hearts out to prove whether they have what it takes to be crowned the next winner of the popular competition series. From the current standing of each of the teams to everything to know about the current season, here's your breakdown of The Voice season 22.
People

Gwen Stefani on Husband and 'Best Friend' Blake Shelton: 'We're So Different, Yet We're So the Same'

Gwen Stefani is opening up about why her marriage to Blake Shelton has worked for almost two years — despite the pair's many differences. In an appearance on Wednesday's episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, the 53-year-old "Hollaback Girl" hitmaker spoke to host Drew Barrymore about meeting Shelton, 46, while feeling hopeless following her divorce from Gavin Rossdale and detailed her day-to-day life alongside the country star.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Wide Open Country

'The Voice': A Look Back at Every Coach That Has Appeared on the Show

The Voice has been airing on NBC since 2011, and, in that time, the show has seen many successful coaches who have shared their talent and experience with hopeful contestants. Blake Shelton is the only coach who has appeared on the show for all of its 22 seasons, and fans were sorry to hear that he will depart after season 23. Other coaches who have been featured on The Voice include Adam Levine, CeeLo Green, Christina Aguilera, Gwen Stefani and many more.
Clayton News Daily

Who Went Home and Who Made It Through on 'The Voice' Knockout Rounds

It was the second night of the Knockout Rounds for season 22 of The Voice on Tuesday night as the coaches continued to pit their artists against each other in three-way Knockout Rounds to see who would make it to the Live Playoffs. This season, there is no Mega Advisor,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy