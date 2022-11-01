Read full article on original website
Pasadena Hotel & Pool in Pasadena, CA Opens
MCR has reopened the historic, 161-room Pasadena Hotel & Pool on Colorado Boulevard and Lake Avenue following an extensive restoration of the hotel’s public spaces. It is the company’s second hotel in California. MCR purchased the hotel, formerly named Hotel Constance, in February 2022. The hotel had been...
A Big List of Things To Do This November in L.A. [2022]
Time to write out those monthly to-do lists. This November in Los Angeles, you’ll find L.A. Arboretum’s Lightscape, Enchanted: Forest of Light at Descanso Gardens, Inglewood Open Studios, The Groundlings Diversity Festival, the L.A. Auto Show, Venice Winterfest, the Great Los Angeles Walk, the Hollywood Christmas Parade, and more. Hope you find something that’s right up your alley! Planning starts blow.
Health warnings in effect at 7 LA County beaches
Health warnings were in place Wednesday for a number of Southland beaches due to bacterial levels exceeding health standards when last tested. The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautioned those who are planning to visit the beaches below to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters:. --...
Power poles break, land against buildings in Los Angeles neighborhood
Emergency crews were called to the Pico Union neighborhood of Los Angeles after multiple power poles broke and were spotted leaning up against buildings Thursday. Aerial video from Sky 5 showed the poles, which appeared to have been broken near the base, tilting dramatically against the structures. Los Angeles Department of Water and Power crews […]
Beloved Brentwood Restaurant Closes Due to Rent Hike
After 25 years hosting such regulars as Harrison Ford, Rob Reiner, Ted Danson, Diane Keaton and Frank Gehry, the much-loved Italian eatery Vincenti Ristorante shuttered Oct. 15. Opened in 1997 by Maureen Vincenti (whose late husband owned the famed Rex Il Ristorante, featured in Pretty Woman) and chef Nicola Mastronardi, its Brentwood building was purchased by L.A. mayoral candidate Rick Caruso’s group years ago. They continued to thrive until the lease ran out and new terms were presented. More from The Hollywood ReporterWhere Matty Matheson, the Only Real Chef on 'The Bear,' Eats in TorontoThe Greatest (and Worst) Power Lunches in...
The Best Happy Hour in Your LA Neighborhood
For a minute there, it looked like we may have seen the end of Happy Hour. With fewer people working 9-5 jobs in person, and with the rising costs of ingredients and corresponding lower profit margins for bars and restaurants, giving discounts focused on an after-work crowd seemed like a losing proposition. But then, little by little, they started coming back—both workers to offices and happy hours to bars.
Five Great Breakfast Burritos in Los Angeles Right Now
Los Angeles is known for many things, but one of its most famous exports is the breakfast burrito. With so many places to choose from, how can you find the best breakfast burrito in LA today?
1 Wounded in Downtown Los Angeles Shooting
Downtown Los Angeles, Los Angeles, CA: An unknown victim was shot near the 6th Street bridge Wednesday, Nov. 2, at approximately 10:50 p.m. The shooting was originally reported on the 6th Street bridge, but when Los Angeles Police Department Central Division officers arrived, they corrected the location to the 500 block of Mateo Street in Downtown Los Angeles.
LA Mayoral Candidate Karen Bass Stands Behind Calling Rick Caruso a ‘Con': ‘What Are His Values?’
The Congresswoman tells TheWrap how she plans to meet the city’s challenges and what it’s like to face an opponent who’s spent $100 million on his campaign. With less than a week until election day in Los Angeles, voter polls show mayoral candidates U.S. Rep. Karen Bass and billionaire businessman Rick Caruso locked in a dead heat, even though Caruso is on track to spend more than $100 million on his campaign, compared to Bass’ $8 million.
Santa Clarita Shopping Center Totaling 74,415 SQFT Listed for $50MM
Over the past year, retail assets throughout the Greater Los Angeles area have been drawing a significant amount of interest from investors. However, some remain on the market, waiting to be traded. One such property in Santa Clarita is the Tesoro Village, a 74,415 square foot shopping center in Valencia. According to a property listing by Kidder Mathews, the property is being offered at $50 million, or about $671 per square foot.
Person killed on 10 Freeway near downtown Los Angeles
An investigation is underway after a person was killed on the 10 Freeway in the Pico Union neighborhood near downtown Los Angeles early Wednesday morning. The incident occurred around around 12:15 a.m. on the westbound side of the freeway near the Hoover Street overpass. Video showed a sedan that had come to a stop on […]
Fire chiefs from Ventura, Los Angeles, Orange Counties say 2022 brush fire potential still high
Two giant firefighting helicopters are hovering over a special helipad in the Santa Monica Mountains. But, this time, it isn’t the real deal. It’s a demonstration for a unique partnership involving the Ventura, Los Angeles, and Orange County Fire Departments, which are getting the use of extra helicopters during high fire season thanks to Southern California Edison.
This Restaurant Serves The Best Sandwich In California
Here's where you can find it.
Kin of woman found dead in collection box still not identified
The next of kin of the woman found dead in a clothing collection box in early October in Newhall has still not been identified, Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner officials said. On the morning of Oct. 6, law enforcement officials reported that a woman was discovered inside a...
Cars and Coffee Springs Up in San Gabriel
The brainchild of Dr. Felix Nunez, a local resident, Cars and Coffee San Gabriel started at 7:00AM and drew a nice handful of cars. Dr. Nunez commented on the reason for the event: “We want to bring neighbors, community members, together.” Of course the event, which will be repeated the last Saturday of every month, welcomes one and all from anywhere you might be. The next event is the last Saturday of November, the 26th. The gathered crowd talked Felix into starting at 7:30 on that day. The parking lot is at the corner of Mission and Las Tunas in San Gabriel. Look up “Paris Baguette San Gabriel” for the exact spot.
Man Shot During Altercation Near Downtown Los Angeles
A man in his 20s is hospitalized Thursday after being shot by an assailant near downtown Los Angeles.
Rain Showers in Downtown Los Angeles
Downtown Los Angeles, Los Angeles, CA: Rain showers were scattered throughout the Southland late Tuesday night and will continue into Wednesday, Nov.2. Key News Network video shows rainfall in the area of the I-10 Freeway and Hoover Street over crossing shot after midnight. Rain is shown on video falling through...
More than Just A Pizzeria
Off I went to re-visit the Luggage Room – since it did make it to the 10-year mark, bravo!! The Luggage Room has evolved in more than just a pizzeria, but for my budget it’s pizza. Many of you have calendars to remind you of holidays, birthdays, and meetings. As I mentioned last week, writers have unusual calendars for National Food weeks and months. If you get on Santa's bad list, you may just get one of these peculiar calendars for Christmas. Guess what the National Food for October was? Times up… Pizza! If you got that one right, you may keep reading. If you missed that answer, you need to go back and start at the beginning of the article.
37 Incredible Things To Do In L.A. This November
It’s the month when Halloween simmers down and we begin to gear up for the winter holidays, and L.A. is still brimming with exciting events to keep you busy this month. Whether it’s watching the greenery turn different shades of orange, yellow, and brown, seeing festive lights, or heading to an incredible multisensory experience, November is set to be a month to remember. This fall, 1345 N Montebello Blvd. will become a portal to an immersive Stranger Things mini-verse, filled with epic audiovisual sets, supernatural mysteries and pulse-racing encounters that will bring the cult TV sensation to life. Get your...
