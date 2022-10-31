ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Citrus County Chronicle

76ers star Harden out a month with right foot tendon strain

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — James Harden is expected to miss about a month because of a right foot tendon strain. Harden was injured during the Sixers' loss at Washington on Wednesday and the team said the 10-time All-Star will be evaluated again in two weeks.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Quite the catch: WR Cooper has been everything Browns hoped

CLEVELAND (AP) — Amari Cooper has been everything the Cleveland Browns hoped, providing leadership and high-quality play from the moment he arrived via trade from Dallas. He has been a standard of unquestioned excellence. Except for about eight seconds.
CLEVELAND, OH
Brazil's Andrade makes history, wins world gymnastics title

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Rebeca Andrade grew immune to pressure long ago. Enduring three reconstructive knee surgeries provides some perspective. It's why the 23-year-old Brazilian gymnast wasn't thinking about making history or her own grueling personal journey during the women's all-around finals at the world championships on Thursday.

