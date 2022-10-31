ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego County, CA

Temperatures to Nosedive, Snow Possible with Arrival of Storm Tuesday

By Elizabeth Ireland
 3 days ago
Temperatures will plunge and dustings of snow in mountain locations are possible midweek as a storm system rolls in from the north, with the tail end of it sweeping across San Diego County, according to the National Weather Service.

“This incoming system will bring a chance of rain and mountain snow,” the NWS said. “Snow levels will fall to around 6,000 feet on Wednesday and 4,000 to 4,500 feet for early Thursday. There could be a few inches of snowfall, mainly above 6,000 feet.”

Tuesday was predicted to be cooler as a trough develops along the West Coast and a coastal eddy deepens the marine layer. Highs were forecast to be in the upper 60s near the coast, upper 60s in the valleys, lower 60s in the mountains and lower 80s in the deserts.

According to forecasters, the cold front, originating from the Gulf of Alaska, will eventually push the mercury down 20 degrees, with mountain highs peaking in the 40s on Thursday and overnight lows in the mid 30s.

The highest chance of rain showers and mountain snow will be late Tuesday into Thursday morning, according to the weather agency.

Chances of precipitation are minimal in desert locations, however, winds will be stiff as the low pressure system traverses the region and spins eastward, forecasters said.

“Winds will begin to increase ahead of the front Tuesday afternoon and evening for the mountains and deserts,” the NWS stated. “Peak gusts of 40 to 50 mph are expected. More widespread post-frontal winds are expected Wednesday afternoon through Thursday … The strongest mountain winds will be in San Diego and Riverside counties.”

Winds at higher elevations could top out at 60 mph. Brisk winds will also lash valley areas off and on, blowing between 25 and 35 mph, meteorologists said.

The Weather Service’s prognostication charts indicated the system will largely exit the region Thursday afternoon, generating snowfall in Northern Arizona, Utah and across the Rocky Mountains.

Weekend temperatures are expected to remain on the cool side throughout the region, though gradual warming will begin Friday, according to forecasters.

City News Service contributed to this article.

Comments / 5

Breanne Johnson
3d ago

Please bring the snow and rain, as well as the colder temperatures. I have not been enjoying the nasty warm temperatures. Again, thank you for the cooler temperatures with the rain and snow. :)

al jager
3d ago

SURPRISE, , The sooner and heavier the better, maybe mother nature will bless us this winter, .A-10

