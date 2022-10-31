ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NOLA.com

‘Gutted’ or a ‘step forward’? New Orleans City Council approves rental registry law

New Orleans landlords must register all apartments with City Hall, and tenants gained new protections against retaliation, under an ordinance that the City Council approved Thursday. But what was supposed to be a moment of celebration for tenant advocates turned bittersweet when the measure’s sponsor, council member JP Morrell, dropped...
NOLA.com

City Council creates fund to cover Gordon Plaza residents' moving costs

The New Orleans City Council voted unanimously Thursday to cover the moving expenses of Gordon Plaza residents, a victory for residents of the Desire-area subdivision built atop a former landfill. The council agreed to create a fund that would cover moving costs, furniture purchases and other expenses related to resident...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
wastetodaymagazine.com

New Orleans signs new sanitation contracts

The city of New Orleans has signed new contracts for trash collection and recycling services in the city’s service areas 2 and 3. The city says it is contracting with New Orleans-based IV Waste LLC to service its Service Area 2, which includes the Lakeview, Gentilly, parts of Mid-City, Bywater and Marigny neighborhoods of New Orleans. The city is contracting with Longwood, Florida-based Waste Pro to service its Service Area 3, which includes the Lower Ninth Ward and New Orleans East neighborhoods of the city.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

New Orleans proposes $30,000 incentive package for new NOPD recruits

NEW ORLEANS — The city of New Orleans is proposing a sizable incentive package for new police recruits in an effort to reverse a troubling trend with the ongoing officer shortage. Chief Administrative Officer Gilbert Montano held a news conference Wednesday where he presented the city's proposal ahead of...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Entergy New Orleans resumes shutoffs

Entergy New Orleans has ended its shutoff moratorium. Starting Tuesday, accounts that have unpaid accounts are at risk of having their power shut off. Disconnections were halted over the summer in an effort to offer relief to customers who were struggling to pay skyrocketing bills. Entergy New Orleans officials have...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Our Views: Amid rising violence everywhere, football too must cope

If one thinks it’s tough in the big cities, crime is everywhere. If anything, smaller cities and towns perhaps aren’t as hardened to it. A tragedy in Bogalusa led to much anxiety and the suggestion, later reversed, that Friday's high school football game against Albany High School should be moved to a neutral site.
BOGALUSA, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy