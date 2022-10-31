Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Nature day trips to take this fall in south Louisiana.peaceful prospectsLouisiana State
Depressed in New OrleansNOLA ChicNew Orleans, LA
The road less traveled: Adult Child Estrangement, Advocacy and ReconciliationNOLA ChicLouisiana State
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Saints crush Raiders, dominating the game to win 24-0Tina Howell
Related
NOLA.com
‘Gutted’ or a ‘step forward’? New Orleans City Council approves rental registry law
New Orleans landlords must register all apartments with City Hall, and tenants gained new protections against retaliation, under an ordinance that the City Council approved Thursday. But what was supposed to be a moment of celebration for tenant advocates turned bittersweet when the measure’s sponsor, council member JP Morrell, dropped...
NOLA.com
City Council creates fund to cover Gordon Plaza residents' moving costs
The New Orleans City Council voted unanimously Thursday to cover the moving expenses of Gordon Plaza residents, a victory for residents of the Desire-area subdivision built atop a former landfill. The council agreed to create a fund that would cover moving costs, furniture purchases and other expenses related to resident...
NOLA.com
City Council votes down funding New Orleans' new trash contracts; officials plan to push forward
New Orleans trash pickup was once again thrown into disarray on Thursday, with Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s administration now on the hook for overlapping garbage contracts — but with funding available only for the one it doesn’t want. That was the outcome of Cantrell’s gamble of signing two...
Mayor's NOPD package approved in civil service meeting
The Civil Service Commission today approved New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s NOPD recruitment and retention package. It includes bonuses for new recruits and for officers who stay on the force.
wastetodaymagazine.com
New Orleans signs new sanitation contracts
The city of New Orleans has signed new contracts for trash collection and recycling services in the city’s service areas 2 and 3. The city says it is contracting with New Orleans-based IV Waste LLC to service its Service Area 2, which includes the Lakeview, Gentilly, parts of Mid-City, Bywater and Marigny neighborhoods of New Orleans. The city is contracting with Longwood, Florida-based Waste Pro to service its Service Area 3, which includes the Lower Ninth Ward and New Orleans East neighborhoods of the city.
NOLA.com
Gordon Plaza appraiser must respond to criticism of work, council decides
An appraiser tapped by Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s administration to determine the worth of homes atop a former city dump — work that will ultimately result in city buyout offers to the site’s residents — must formally respond by Friday to criticism of his methods. New Orleans...
NOLA.com
New Orleans residents get rare opportunity as officials reopen waitlist for housing assistance
For the first time in six years, the Housing Authority of New Orleans has reopened applications for its housing voucher waitlist. The online pre-application process for the Housing Choice Voucher Program, also known as Section 8, started Tuesday and runs through 4 p.m. Saturday. The rare opportunity for low-income residents...
WDSU
New Orleans proposes $30,000 incentive package for new NOPD recruits
NEW ORLEANS — The city of New Orleans is proposing a sizable incentive package for new police recruits in an effort to reverse a troubling trend with the ongoing officer shortage. Chief Administrative Officer Gilbert Montano held a news conference Wednesday where he presented the city's proposal ahead of...
NOLA.com
Former Holiday Inn high rise, long a blight in New Orleans East, gets new life as apartments
The former Holiday Inn at Chef Menteur Highway and Interstate 10 was shuttered and abandoned following Hurricane Katrina, and for 15 years collected graffiti and weeds as it became a high-profile symbol of blight on the New Orleans East landscape. Things have changed. After a two-year renovation, the building once...
NOLA.com
For $1M plus, live in a bit of Garden District history, new construction or a water view with Acadian style
The New Orleans-area real estate portfolio is a dazzling mix of dwellings of all types, drawing on the city's rich heritage of influences, from the Old World styles of France, Spain and England, to New World styles of the Caribbean, Creole and contemporary architecture and design. For an investment of...
NOLA.com
Second Line Stages pulls back curtain on $100 million expansion in New Orleans
Second Line Stages, one of Louisiana's largest television and film studio operators, on Thursday showed off its huge new sound stage complex, a sprawling series of airplane hanger-like structures that cover two city blocks in New Orleans' Lower Garden District. Mayor LaToya Cantrell and Louisiana Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser were...
NOLA.com
Did a disgruntled Thoth fan hack an Uptown road work warning sign to prank City Hall?
New Orleans drivers are certainly familiar with lighted roadway warning signs, the sort that notify us of upcoming blockages, detours and delays. But the 4-by-8-foot glowing sign on Henry Clay Avenue near the corner of Laurel Street has a secondary agenda. In addition to alerting drivers that “Magazine (is) closed...
NOLA.com
See inside Addis NOLA's new home, an exuberant embrace of Ethiopian food, culture
Visiting Addis NOLA, it often felt like the spirit of the place just couldn’t be contained by its four walls. That is the palpable energy that Prince Lobo and his family have brought to the work of showcasing flavors from their Ethiopian heritage in New Orleans. Newcomers get open-armed...
fox8live.com
Man who killed fiance on Metairie street in 2013 must be freed, La. Supreme Court ‘reluctantly’ rules
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A mentally disturbed man who chased down and fatally shot his fiancee on a Metairie street nine years ago no longer can be subject to involuntary hospitalization, a reluctant Louisiana Supreme Court said. In a decision issued Tuesday (Nov. 1), the justices of the state’s highest...
ladatanews.com
City of New Orleans to Offer Utility Assistance to Eligible Renters in Danger of Entergy Disconnection
NEW ORLEANS — The Mayor’s Office of Housing Policy and Community Development will host a community-based outreach event on Wednesday, Nov. 2nd and Thursday, Nov. 3rd to provide financial assistance to eligible renters who are at risk of electric disconnection. Residents who have applied for rental assistance through...
WDSU
Entergy New Orleans resumes shutoffs
Entergy New Orleans has ended its shutoff moratorium. Starting Tuesday, accounts that have unpaid accounts are at risk of having their power shut off. Disconnections were halted over the summer in an effort to offer relief to customers who were struggling to pay skyrocketing bills. Entergy New Orleans officials have...
WDSU
New Orleans hosting utility assistance event for residents at risk of having power shut off
NEW ORLEANS — The City of New Orleans is offering utility assistance to people at risk of an Entergy shutoff. Entergy announced last week that it would resume shutoffs starting Tuesday. The city's utility assistance event will be Wednesday and Thursday at the Joe Brown Park Recreational Center. The...
Past due on your Entergy bill? The city of N.O. wants to help, here is how
NEW ORLEANS — Renters in New Orleans who are at risk of having their power disconnected by Entergy due to a past-due bill may get some financial assistance from the City of New Orleans. The mayor’s Office of Housing Policy and Community Development will host a community-based outreach event on...
Hubig’s is hiring! Latest sign of the beloved pies return
It’s another sign of a return of New Orleans favorite pies are making a comeback. The company that make Hubig’s Pies is putting up the ‘Help Wanted’ sign
NOLA.com
Our Views: Amid rising violence everywhere, football too must cope
If one thinks it’s tough in the big cities, crime is everywhere. If anything, smaller cities and towns perhaps aren’t as hardened to it. A tragedy in Bogalusa led to much anxiety and the suggestion, later reversed, that Friday's high school football game against Albany High School should be moved to a neutral site.
Comments / 1