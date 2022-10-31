Read full article on original website
Detroit Home Goes from Eyesore to Spectacular Showplace Thanks to Repurposed Materials
This once-burnt-out home in a north-end Detroit neighborhood was destined to be leveled. But thanks to some historic, repurposed materials, it is now a sight to behold. A Hamtramck company that's known for repurposing found and recycled materials is responsible for rehabbing the home located at 246 E. Philadelphia St. in Detroit.
This Michigan Town was Named Most Family-Friendly in the State
The north has a reputation for being friendly. Michiganders, especially. Complete strangers will go out of their way to see how your day is going, to wish you well, and the like. And not only are we friendly-friendly, but we're also family-friendly. Being family-friendly is a bit different than just...
Hockenson Takes Shot At Lions On His Way Out
He's right. Winning is probably going to be more fun than losing. The Talented Tight End Was Brutally Honest As He Joins Division Leader. T. J. Hockenson, a former Pro Bowl tight end who was traded from Detroit to AFC North Division rival Minnesota just before the NFL trade deadline, was brutally honest in his first encounter with the press in Minneapolis on Wednesday.
Look: Abandoned 100 Year Old Flint Area High School
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Whether you're a fan of abandoned places or not, you have to admit, old schools are always such an interesting time capsule. They take you back to...
This Michigan City Was Named One of The Hardest To Live in For Veterans
No matter which side of the political 'aisle' you find yourself, there is one topic we all tend to agree on: our military veterans deserve more than they currently get once they come home. According to the Veterans Association, there are 18.5 million veterans in the United States, with over...
Michigan Rapper Drops Another Anthem Praising ‘Big Gretch’ Ahead of Election
Gmac Cash is back with another rap about Michigan's Governor. In 2020, the Detroit rapper first went viral with his song "Coronavirus". Since then, he's offered takes on lots of things including stimulus checks, the high price of gas, and even the Belle Isle slide that sent people flying over the summer.
Rebuilding The Rebuild: Detroit Lions Bail Out Dan Campbell, Brad Holmes With Hockenson Trade
Through almost a season-and-a-half, the Dan Campbell era of the Detroit Lions has produced exactly four wins. After 24 games at the helm, Campbell and his general manager Brad Holmes own a 4-19-1 record. For reference, Marty Mornhinweg, the same man who thought the most logical strategy after winning a sudden-death overtime coin toss was to "take the wind" and kick, was 5-19 at that same juncture of his tenure as head coach of the Lions.
Report: Lions Send TE Hockenson To Vikings For Draft Picks
Multiple media outlets are reporting that the Detroit Lions are sending former Pro Bowl tight end and former 1st round pick T.J. Hockenson (pictured above) to the Minnesota Vikings for two future draft picks. ESPN's Adam Schefter and the NFL Network's Tom Pelissero were first to report:. T.J. is in...
