ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
94.9 WMMQ

Hockenson Takes Shot At Lions On His Way Out

He's right. Winning is probably going to be more fun than losing. The Talented Tight End Was Brutally Honest As He Joins Division Leader. T. J. Hockenson, a former Pro Bowl tight end who was traded from Detroit to AFC North Division rival Minnesota just before the NFL trade deadline, was brutally honest in his first encounter with the press in Minneapolis on Wednesday.
DETROIT, MI
94.9 WMMQ

Look: Abandoned 100 Year Old Flint Area High School

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Whether you're a fan of abandoned places or not, you have to admit, old schools are always such an interesting time capsule. They take you back to...
FLINT, MI
94.9 WMMQ

Rebuilding The Rebuild: Detroit Lions Bail Out Dan Campbell, Brad Holmes With Hockenson Trade

Through almost a season-and-a-half, the Dan Campbell era of the Detroit Lions has produced exactly four wins. After 24 games at the helm, Campbell and his general manager Brad Holmes own a 4-19-1 record. For reference, Marty Mornhinweg, the same man who thought the most logical strategy after winning a sudden-death overtime coin toss was to "take the wind" and kick, was 5-19 at that same juncture of his tenure as head coach of the Lions.
DETROIT, MI
94.9 WMMQ

Report: Lions Send TE Hockenson To Vikings For Draft Picks

Multiple media outlets are reporting that the Detroit Lions are sending former Pro Bowl tight end and former 1st round pick T.J. Hockenson (pictured above) to the Minnesota Vikings for two future draft picks. ESPN's Adam Schefter and the NFL Network's Tom Pelissero were first to report:. T.J. is in...
DETROIT, MI
94.9 WMMQ

94.9 WMMQ

Lansing, MI
5K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

94.9 WMMQ plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lansing, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy