RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - As Respiratory Syncytial Virus, or RSV, cases increase across the country, the Washoe County Health District says it has seen a dramatic rise in cases here. It says in the last three weeks, cases of the respiratory virus have doubled each week. Fifty-four cases were reported last week and there have been 107 cases total reported in the last three weeks.

WASHOE COUNTY, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO