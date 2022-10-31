Read full article on original website
KOLO TV Reno
Washoe County extends voting hours
WASHOE COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - Washoe County has extended its voting hours until 7:00 p.m. Thursday and Friday. Early voting locations in Washoe County, and their hours are as follows:. In Sparks, the early voting locations are as follows:. The Career College of Northern Nevada from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00...
KOLO TV Reno
Burn code season for wood-burning fireplaces and stoves begins
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - November marks the start of Burn Code season in Washoe County. During the winter months, the County’s Health District Air Quality Management Division uses “Keep It Clean; Know the Code,” a color-coded notification program using Green, Yellow, and Red Burn Code icons to inform residents whether lighting wood stoves or fireplaces is advisable or allowed.
2news.com
Bear Prompts Precautionary Code Yellow Lockdown at Galena High School
A bear near Galena High School prompted a temporary precautionary code yellow lockdown. The Washoe County School District posted the alert on its website at 11:30 a.m. Just after 11:45 a.m. WCSD announced that the school was no longer on the lockdown and that school operations continued as normal. There's...
2news.com
Power Restored to Nearly All Customers Affected in Washoe County
NV Energy reports nearly 3,000 customers were temporarily without power across Washoe County early Monday morning. The outage was reported just after 5 a.m. on Monday. The biggest outage was reported in the 89508 zip code in the Cold Springs, Lemmon & Golden Valleys areas. The cause remains under investigation.
mynews4.com
New push aims to keep drivers off Dog Valley Road during winter storms
VERDI, Nev. (KRNV & KRXI) — It's likely Interstate 80 will close this winter east of Reno due to snow and ice. It's also likely that drivers will try to find a way around the road closure and get themselves in trouble. Every year, GPS services tell drivers that...
KOLO TV Reno
Dramatic Rise in RSV Cases in Washoe County
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - As Respiratory Syncytial Virus, or RSV, cases increase across the country, the Washoe County Health District says it has seen a dramatic rise in cases here. It says in the last three weeks, cases of the respiratory virus have doubled each week. Fifty-four cases were reported last week and there have been 107 cases total reported in the last three weeks.
2news.com
Respiratory Infections Increase in Washoe County
The Washoe County Health District is seeing an increase in respiratory infections in Washoe County. In regards to COVID-19, health officials say COVID-19 cases are steady, but they anticipate more cases in the coming weeks. According to Health District, officials the 7-day moving average for new cases per day sits...
FOX Reno
Suspect in custody after heavy police activity in Sun Valley Sunday morning
A suspect is in custody after a heavy police response in the area of Pit Lane and West 6th Ave. in Sun Valley Sunday morning, the Washoe County Sheriff's Office says. The scene has been cleared and there is no danger to the public. Original story:. There is a heavy...
mynews4.com
'Election Night is not results night:' Why it might take longer to count ballots in Nevada
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — As Election Day 2022 approaches, Nevada election officials and watchdog groups are reminding voters and observers to be patient when waiting for results because it may take a few days for tight races to be called. The recent transition to a...
KOLO TV Reno
Police arrest man after hours long standoff in Sun Valley
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A man has been arrested after an hours long standoff in the early morning hours of Oct. 30 in Sun Valley. Around 3:20 a.m., the Washoe County Sheriff’s Department was called to Renown Regional Medical center for reports of a battery with a deadly weapon and home invasion that had just occurred in Sun Valley.
2news.com
Eddy House Partnering with Businesses in National Homeless Youth Month
(November 1, 2022) Today marks the start of National Homeless Youth Awareness Month and Eddy House is partnering with local businesses to raise awareness and important funds for the youth shelter. Youth account for one in 10 homeless individuals, and Washoe County has the highest rate of homelessness in Nevada...
