ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Phoenix Children's hospital reopens haunted house for patients

By Patrick Hayes
ABC15 Arizona
ABC15 Arizona
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2K4lec_0ithW4kM00

While most children celebrating Halloween will be trick-or-treating, others are spending the holiday in a hospital.

“And so being here and not being able to celebrate it at home, it can be really hard so we want to bring some normalcy to them," said Marcella Powell, a child life assistant at Phoenix Children's.

On Monday, the hospital reopened its haunted house for patients and staff for the first time since the pandemic.

Stephanie Herman's nine-year-old son Dylan has been in the hospital for about a week.

She told ABC15 that she was happy for her son to be able to celebrate even if he's not at home.

“You never know what’s going to happen," she said.

Herman and the hospital staff said celebrating holidays can have a huge impact on patients and their families.

“I’ve had parents tell me this is the first time their child has laughed or smiled or actually perked up and was excited or happy and so it’s brought them to tears which brings me to tears at that point," said Powell.

Herman agreed.

“That means the world to him to be able to feel normal," she said.

"It’s like – I know I’m in the hospital, I know things are going on with me but I can still be a kid too," Herman added.

In addition to the haunted house, Phoenix Children's said patients could decorate pumpkins or take part in reverse trick-or-treating.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTAR.com

Next Phoenix Zoo happy hour event has bonus of ZooLights preview

PHOENIX – The final Phoenix Zoo happy hour event of 2022 has an added attraction: a sneak peek of this year’s ZooLights. Roars & Pours gives grownups the chance to enjoy the zoo grounds while sipping on alcoholic drinks, which are available for purchase. The experience from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, rain or moonshine, is limited to adults 21 and over.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Mail mix-up leaves Phoenix man with nothing but junk mail for months

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- When you move into a new house, the mail service should be pretty smooth. You start getting mail at your new address, and the previous owners get their mail forwarded to their new home. That’s not happening for one Valley man, and the post office admits they haven’t seen a situation quite like this before.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Chandler woman celebrates 101st birthday, says secret to happy life is tequila

CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- November 2nd is a special day for a Chandler woman celebrating her 101st birthday. Born in 1921, she’s survived a lot. She lived through the Great Depression, multiple wars, had six kids and still maintains her wit and sense of humor. “How do you feel, Ma?” asked Mary Flip’s daughter. “With my hand,” she replied, chuckling.
CHANDLER, AZ
KOLD-TV

Phoenix mother accused of faking child’s cancer uncovered as serial scammer

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A Phoenix mother has been accused of fraud after pretending her baby had brain cancer to rip off donors on GoFundMe. Police said Monique Coria made out with thousands of dollars and spent donated cash on luxury items like a Gucci wallet and a $600 dollar blow dryer. Arizona’s Family has learned of two more fraudulent schemes allegedly carried out by Coria. Karissa Sanchez became friends with Coria in July of 2021. She said Coria told her that she worked for Live Nation ticket company and had the connection for cheap tickets. “She could get a discounted price,” Sanchez said. “She could get $800 dollar tickets for $300.”
PHOENIX, AZ
Phoenix New Times

Get Free Brunch While Supporting Black-Owned Restaurants in Phoenix This Saturday

Those looking for brunch in Phoenix this weekend have the opportunity to dine out for free. Saturday, November 5 is Pepsi Dig In Day, and the company is picking up the tab. Now in its second year, Pepsi Dig In Day is a national campaign designed to bring customers to Black-owned restaurants. This year, 20 different restaurants around the country are participating, including two in metro Phoenix.
PHOENIX, AZ
kjzz.org

Phoenix to add 769 beds for emergency shelters and transitional housing

Over the next two years, Phoenix plans to add 769 beds to emergency shelters and temporary housing facilities. That’s in addition to 475 beds added this year. Rather than focusing solely on nonprofits by giving them money, Phoenix has started opening its own shelters and hiring experts to run them.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

On the house hunt? Here are some of the most affordable areas in the Valley

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- For the first time since 2002, the average interest rate on a 30-year mortgage is above 7%, and it will likely continue to climb after the Fed announced another rate hike Wednesday afternoon. For some buyers, the sticker shock is forcing them to put the house hunt on hold, but it doesn’t have to.
PHOENIX, AZ
allaboutarizonanews.com

Mesa Mother Left Her 5-Month-Old Baby Home Alone To Go Out and Drink

A Mesa mom faces several charges after police report she left her 5-month-old baby home alone Thursday to. In the middle of the night on Thursday Mesa police received calls of a possible drunk driver. Around 2:20 a.m., police pulled over 23-year-old Clare Margaret Meacham in the area of Gilbert and Baseline roads.
MESA, AZ
ABC 15 News

State hospital patients held staff against will with make-shift weapons

PHOENIX — Phoenix police have arrested multiple patients at the Arizona State Hospital after they barricaded themselves, held staff against their will, and threatened them with make-shift weapons on Monday morning. Police and hospital officials confirmed the incident in separate emails to ABC15 this morning. The assaults took place...
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC15 Arizona

ABC15 Arizona

18K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Phoenix, Arizona news and weather from ABC15 Arizona, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.abc15.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy