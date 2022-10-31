Read full article on original website
WWE confirms extension with Hulu for Raw; Note on SmackDown
During WWE’s 2022 Third Quarter Call, Chief Financial Officer & Chief Administrative Officer, Frank Riddick said the company extended their deal with Hulu. It was said that the extension with Hulu is a short-term deal that designed to better align with the upcoming live TV rights negotiations. Brandon Thurston...
WWE House Show Results (11/2/22) – Geneva, Switzerland
WWE held a house show at the Geneva Arena in Geneva, Switzerland, on November 2, 2022. Below are the results courtesy of courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam and Fightful. – The Brawling Brutes (Ridge Holland & Butch) def. Imperium (Giovanni Vinci & Ludwig Kaiser) – Shotzi def. Sonya Deville. – Hit...
WWE Hall of Famer makes a surprise appearance on AEW Dynamite
WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett made a surprise appearance on Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite. Jarrett appeared from the crowd, came into the ring and nailed Darby Allin over the head with his guitar. Jarrett’s appearance was after Allin lost to Jay Lethal. After Jarrett hit Allin, he...
IMPACT Results – 11/3/22 (Former WWE Superstar and Former AEW star join Violent By Design)
IMPACT Results for Thursday are courtesy of impactwrestling.com. Eddie Edwards blames PCO for the demise of Honor No More. Edwards dares PCO to meet him in the Las Vegas desert to end things once and for all. Kenny King vs Mike Bailey – X-Division Title Tournament 1st Round. Who...
AEW Backstage reactions to Colt Cabana’s return; News on WWE and CM Punk
According to Fightful Select, several people within AEW are said to be happy and supportive that Colt Cabana is back. Cabana returned Wednesday night during AEW Dynamite, challenging Chris Jericho for the ROH World Championship. Cabana lost the match. It was also said Cabana’s return possibly “reinforced” the rumor that...
AEW announces venue and date for Battle of the Belts V and Rampage
During Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite, it was announced that AEW Battle of the Belts V and Rampage will be held at the Veteran’s Memorial Coliseum in Portland, Oregon on Friday January 6, 2023. This will be the company’s Oregon debut. The Veterans Memorial Coliseum is an indoor arena...
WWE Raw Viewership And Key Demo For Halloween Episode
This week’s WWE Raw, which was billed as a Halloween Episode, drew a total average of 1.501 million viewers on the USA Network, according to showbuzzdaily.com. This number is down from the 1.641 million viewers the show had last week. In the key 18-49 demographic, Monday’s WWE Raw drew...
What Happened After AEW Dynamite Went Off The Air
After AEW Dynamite went off the air live from Baltimore, Powerhouse Hobbs headed to the back as referee Paul Turner checked on Wardlow. Samoa Joe rolled back in the ring and he and Wardlow shook hands after recovering. Joe raised Wardlow’s arm. AEW President Tony Khan came out to...
House of Black Vignette Airs During AEW Dynamite
A House of Black vignette aired during Wednesday episode of AEW Dynamite. In the vignette, it shows Julia Hart seemingly laying the House of Black members down to rest. AEW Dynamite Results – 11/02/2022 (All Atlantic 3-Way Title Match) House of Black last competed the September AEW All Out...
WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett is officially All Elite
WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett is officially All Elite. Tony Khan announced on Twitter that Jarrett has officially signed with AEW as the company’s Director of Business Development. Khan noted he “looks forward to expanding the AEW live events calendar in 2023” with Jarrett. Jarrett took...
Top WWE Superstar appearing on “Young Rock” season three premiere this Friday
According to PWInsider, WWE Superstar Becky Lynch, under her real name of Rebecca Quinn, will be playing pop music star Cyndi Lauper in the third season premiere episode of “Young Rock.”. The report notes the plot for this first episode of the new season – set in 1985, deals...
NXT teaser for Deadline Premium Live Event on December 10
WWE posted a teaser video for NXT Deadline, which will take place on Saturday, December 10. The last NXT premium live event of 2002, will air the same day as the ROH Final Battle and UFC pay-per-view shows. During a media conference call last month, Shawn Michaels confirmed NXT Deadline...
Ravens QB Lamar Jackson reacts to Chris Jericho cutting a promo on him
NFL Baltimore Ravens Quarterback Lamar Jackson commented on Chris Jericho cutting a promo on him during Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite. Jackson was in attendance at Wednesday night’s show, which took place from the Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena in Baltimore, Maryland. “I am ready for an open challenge tonight against...
AEW Dynamite Results – 11/02/2022 (All Atlantic 3-Way Title Match)
Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena (Baltimore, MD) It’s Wednesday Night! You know that that means! Dynamite comes to you live from Baltimore, Maryland as Excalibur and commentary welcome us as we start off the evening with Darby Allin!. Grudge Match: Darby Allin vs. Jay Lethal. Darby storms his way to...
AEW Dynamite Preview: Four Title Matches and more!
*Live coverage of AEW Dynamite will begin tonight at 8:00 pm ET*. AEW Dynamite will air live tonight on TBS, and emanate from the Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena in Baltimore, Maryland. As of this writing, AEW is advertising the following for tonight’s show. -ROH Championship Match: Chris Jericho defends...
Photos: First-Look At Becky Lynch As Cyndi Lauper On “Young Rock”
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has confirmed Becky Lynch will play Pop Music Star Cyndi Lauper on the season three premiere of “Young Rock.”. Johnson provided a first-look on Instagram. The third season will air this Friday night at 8:30 pm ET on NBC. The series has been...
NXT Quick Results/Highlights – 11/1/22 (Superstar apparently injured, New Scrypts vignette)
During a match against Grayson Waller, Raw Superstar R-Truth went for a flip on the outside. However, he landed badly and then could be seen clutching his left knee. The USA Network then cut to a commercial commercial break. After the break, Truth was walked to the back by medical staff, as the referee ended the match, awarding Waller the victory.
WWE announces three new TV shows are in the works
WWE announced during their 2022 earnings call on Wednesday the company is working on new television projects. -WWE talent search series localized for Africa. They will be filming in Nigeria shortly. -New Spanish-language Netflix series, Contra Las Cuerdas (Against the Ropes. This will be a comedy about a female professional...
Cody Rhodes provides an update on physical therapy, says he has the “best reason not to tap out”
WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes took to Twitter to provide an update on his physical therapy, following surgery to repair his torn pectoral muscle he suffered this past June. Rhodes noted in his tweet, along with a short clip, that his physical therapy is “awful”…but has the “best reason not to tap out.” There is not current timeline of when he will be back in action.
