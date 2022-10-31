Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This City in Georgia Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensGeorgia State
Tech Watch: Forsyth County could become home to one of Georgia’s first ‘Smart Cities”Justine LookenottForsyth County, GA
Supreme Court Issues Ruling on Lindsey Graham SubpoenaNews Breaking LIVEAtlanta, GA
3 Great Seafood Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
4 Great Pizza Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Related
Citrus County Chronicle
First-place Falcons hope to keep running against Chargers
ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons have remained consistent in their commitment to running the ball without becoming predictable. Los Angeles Chargers coach Brandon Staley says that's why the surprising Falcons are leading the NFC South.
Citrus County Chronicle
49ers hope McCaffrey boost lifts offense down stretch
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — When the Carolina Panthers made the decision to trade Christian McCaffrey to San Francisco and begin a rebuild, the running back said it put a “chip” on his shoulder. McCaffrey had a sense of urgency to prove the San Francisco 49ers right...
Citrus County Chronicle
Chiefs to lean on McDuffie after trading Fenton to Falcons
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs showed overwhelming confidence in their group of rookie cornerbacks this week when they traded Rashad Fenton, one of their few veterans, to the Atlanta Falcons for a conditional draft pick. The move left them with six cornerbacks on their depth...
Citrus County Chronicle
Brady, Buccaneers look to end skid against SB champion Rams
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — When Tom Brady ended his brief retirement, citing “unfinished business” as motivation for continuing his record-breaking football career, losing to the Los Angeles Rams in last season’s playoffs was still fresh on the Tampa Bay quarterback’s mind. The last two Super...
Citrus County Chronicle
Hurts, Eagles beat Texans 29-17 for their first 8-0 start
HOUSTON (AP) — Jalen Hurts threw for 243 yards and two touchdowns, and the Philadelphia Eagles overcame a slow start to beat the Houston Texans 29-17 on Thursday night for the first 8-0 start in franchise history. Hurts lost a fumble in a forgettable first half and game was...
Citrus County Chronicle
Titans' Derrick Henry says don't panic, 'my foot is fine'
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Two-time NFL rushing champ Derrick Henry dismissed worries about his feet Thursday after the Tennessee Titans put him on the injury report with a foot issue. “My foot is fine. There’s nothing wrong,” Henry said. “I’ll be out there on Sunday playing. So, my foot...
Citrus County Chronicle
Rams RB Cam Akers back at practice, won't explain absence
THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — Based on the playful ribbing Cam Akers received Thursday in the Los Angeles Rams’ locker room, the running back’s teammates are clearly grateful he has rejoined them after a three-week absence. Akers himself wasn’t in quite such a jovial mood, declining to...
Citrus County Chronicle
Raiders, Jaguars starting anew after rough week, tough month
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Zero points. Less than 200 yards. Quarterback benched down the stretch. Five-time Pro Bowl receiver a non-factor. Coming off their ugliest game in nearly eight years, the Las Vegas Raiders spent the week regrouping in Florida and trying to get right.
Citrus County Chronicle
Quite the catch: WR Cooper has been everything Browns hoped
CLEVELAND (AP) — Amari Cooper has been everything the Cleveland Browns hoped, providing leadership and high-quality play from the moment he arrived via trade from Dallas. He has been a standard of unquestioned excellence. Except for about eight seconds.
Citrus County Chronicle
Seahawks believe successful shift on defense is permanent
RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Shelby Harris was in a footrace, which usually is not what the Seattle Seahawks want one of their burly defensive linemen to be doing. In this case, though, that moment of Harris chasing down New York Giants QB Daniel Jones and stopping him from reaching the first down was a perfect example of the effort that’s led an drastic turnaround for the Seahawks defense.
Citrus County Chronicle
Ravens, Jackson, aim to stop Saints' resurgence on MNF
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The New Orleans Saints' first season since former coach Sean Payton’s retirement has been a struggle. Yet first-year coach Dennis Allen’s chances of salvaging this campaign rose considerably last week with a dominant, shutout victory that harkened back to the Saints squads that made four straight playoff appearances from 2017 to 2020.
Citrus County Chronicle
Cooks inactive against Eagles but expected to return Friday
HOUSTON (AP) — Houston coach Lovie Smith spent most of his postgame news conference after his team lost to the Philadelphia Eagles fielding questions about a player who wasn’t on the field. Smith was peppered with questions about the status of veteran receiver Brandin Cooks after he was...
Citrus County Chronicle
Phillies' bats go cold in crunch time in Game 5 loss
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Kyle Schwarber stepped to the plate in the eighth inning with Game 5 riding on his powerful bat — and frenzied Phillies fans waving “We Want A Schwarbomb!!” signs — and ripped the ball down the first-base line. Early in the game,...
Citrus County Chronicle
Suggs, Magic hand Warriors fourth straight loss, 130-129
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Jalen Suggs scored nine of his 26 points in the final two minutes, and the Orlando Magic rallied from a 16-point deficit in the second half to beat the Golden State Warriors 130-129 on Thursday night, handing the defending NBA champions their fourth straight loss.
Citrus County Chronicle
World Series no-hitter most-watched Game 4 since 2019
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Houston Astros' World Series no-hitter was the most-watched Game 4 in three years. Houston's 5-0 win over Philadelphia on Wednesday night, which tied the Series at two games apiece, was seen by 11,809,000 viewers on Fox. That was up 9% from the 10,789,000 for Atlanta's 3-2 win over the Astros in Game 4 last year and up 23% from the 9,563,000 for Tampa Bay's 8-7 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 4 of 2020.
Comments / 0