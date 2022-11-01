ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bismarck, ND

KX Conversation: Intertribal Buffalo Council

By Morgan DeVries
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jHJNg_0ithVpk700

BISMARCK, N.D. ( KXNET ) — For our October 31st KX Conversation, Nicholas Quallich spoke with Troy Heinert, executive director of the Intertribal Buffalo Council. During the conversation, Heinert discussed what the council does, what the process is, how long it takes to move the animals, and what people can do to help the program succeed.

BISMARCK, ND
KX News

KX News

