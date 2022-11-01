KX Conversation: Intertribal Buffalo Council
BISMARCK, N.D. ( KXNET ) — For our October 31st KX Conversation, Nicholas Quallich spoke with Troy Heinert, executive director of the Intertribal Buffalo Council. During the conversation, Heinert discussed what the council does, what the process is, how long it takes to move the animals, and what people can do to help the program succeed.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
