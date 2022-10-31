Read full article on original website
KOLO TV Reno
Rural economies program coming to Nevada
NEVADA (KOLO) - A program to add jobs, infrastructure, and build long term economic growth is being expanded to areas of rural Nevada, including Lyon County. The Rural Partners Network is a government program that partners with rural communities to provide resources towards these ends. How exactly it will do that was not expanded upon.
resourceworld.com
Getchell drills 1.7 g/t gold over 56.6 metres at Fondaway Canyon, Nevada
Getchell Gold Corp. [GTCH-CSE; GGLDF-OTCQB] reported assay results for drill holes FCG22-20 and FCG22-21, which successfully intersected and extended the Colorado Southwest gold mineralization at the Fondaway Canyon gold project in Nevada. Highlights: FCG22-20 intersected four significant gold-mineralized intervals starting from surface, including 1.7 g/t gold over 56.6 metres, extending...
NBC Bay Area
New Report Shows Grim Picture of Escalating Climate Crisis in California
A new report by state scientists shows a grim picture of the escalating climate crisis in California. It shows that the effects of climate change, including wildfires, are increasingly taxing our environment and our health at a faster rate than anticipated. This has all led to record-high temperatures, unrelenting drought...
FOX Reno
Tahoe ski resorts offering free lift tickets through Plates for Powder program
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Tahoe Fund announced the start of ‘Plates for Powder’ on Nov. 1. Plates for Powder is an annual program that offers free skiing opportunities to those who purchase a Lake Tahoe license plate. Proceeds from plate sales and renewals support environmental improvement projects in the Lake Tahoe Basin.
Storm delivers heavy snow to the Southern California mountains
The season’s first significant storm is bringing fresh snow to the mountains of Southern California. Chains were already required for travel as KTLA’s mobile weather vehicle, Drive 5, headed up Highway 18 toward Big Bear Thursday morning. Up to 5 inches of snow was reported by Big Bear Mountain Resort near Los Angeles. A winter […]
2news.com
Latest Snow Totals
It’s been a cold and messy week with snow falling in the mountains and valley floor. Some spots got more than others, but it’s better than nothing. Places like Fernley also saw lake effect snow with this storm. This wasn’t a huge storm but places like the Sierra Snow Lab got over a foot of snow.
2news.com
Nevada Maintains Highest Credit Ratings During Upcoming Bond Sale for Capital Projects
(November 3, 2022) Today, Nevada State Treasurer Zach Conine announced the State of Nevada has maintained its highest credit ratings in history from Fitch Ratings, Moody’s Investor Services, and S&P Global Ratings. With this action, all three major rating agencies have, once again, reaffirmed Nevada’s “Stable Outlook,” which is...
KOLO TV Reno
Nevada to get $21 million for energy costs
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Biden administration will send the state of Nevada $21 million to deal with higher energy costs this winter. As we reported earlier Wednesday, Biden will be sending $4.5 billion to states around the nation in a bid to lower their energy costs ahead of what is expected to be a winter plagued by higher energy costs.
6.0 magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of California Monday
A 6.0 magnitude earthquake struck hundreds of miles off the coast of California Monday just before 10 p.m., according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The earthquake was registered about six miles deep and 737 miles away from Big Sur, about a third of the way from California to Hawaii, the USGS said. As of Wednesday […]
No tsunami warning after magnitude 6 earthquake strikes west of California in Pacific
MONTEREY, Calif. — A magnitude 6 earthquake struck west of California in the northern Pacific Ocean overnight, the U.S. Geological Survey is reporting. According to the agency, the quake, which occurred shortly before 1 a.m. EDT Wednesday, was centered about 743 miles west-southwest of Monterey. It had a depth of about 6.2 miles.
2news.com
Tahoe ski resorts offer free lift tickets to new Tahoe license plate purchasers
The Tahoe Fund today announced the start of ‘Plates for Powder,’ an annual program that offers free skiing opportunities to those who purchase a Lake Tahoe license plate. Proceeds from plate sales and renewals support environmental improvement projects in the Lake Tahoe Basin. “We are thrilled to share...
Newsom rejects every California city's homelessness plan in stinging rebuke
Oakland's mayor says she was "perplexed" by the decision.
Fox5 KVVU
First phase of I-15 widening project completed easing bottleneck traffic at Nevada state line
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas visitors driving back to California on Interstate 15 after Thanksgiving may benefit from the beginnings of work done to improve traffic flow at the California-Nevada state line. On the Nevada side of the interstate, there are three lanes, but historically on the California...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Mountain passes closed as storm hits Sierra
Readers around the Lake Tahoe Basin and beyond make the Tahoe Tribune's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism. Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it...
Is a ‘red wave’ about to crash over California?
How concerned are Democrats in California and across the country about a Republican “red wave” cresting in the Nov. 8 election and clinching the GOP’s control of Congress? I’ll give you three hints: 1. Today, President Joe Biden is set to visit San Diego to campaign for Democratic Rep. Mike Levin, who’s facing a tough […]
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Road conditions deteriorating at Lake Tahoe, chains required on some highways
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Road conditions have deteriorated at Lake Tahoe with multiple traffic collisions reported on area highways. Since 3:15 p.m. the California Highway Patrol in South Lake Tahoe has responded to several collisions on U.S. Highway 50 and California State Route 89. Caltrans is not yet...
activenorcal.com
VIDEO: Lassen Pack Seen Running Through Field Full of Cattle in Northern California
California’s first wolf pack to return to the state in over a century, the Lassen Pack, continues to grow in Northern California with more litters bringing new pups to the region. As the size of the pack continues to grow, so have local sightings in and around Lassen County.
2news.com
Vision Zero Truckee Meadows Urges Safety as Time Change Approaches
The Vision Zero Truckee Meadows Task Force is reminding the community to use extra caution as we approach the time change on Sunday, November 6, 2022. It will be dark earlier and Nevada statistics show that, between 2016-2020, 77% of all pedestrian and bicyclist fatalities occurred between dusk and dawn.
Rain and snowfall hit Southern California
Wintry weather has officially hit Southern California with a much-needed storm drenching the southland overnight. The second wave of the storm is expected to stick around this week, bringing snowfall across the mountains. Heavy fog blanketed the San Bernardino Mountains while city streets were covered with rain and wind. The Cajon Pass along I-5 could […]
In remote Nevada valley, race for more lithium comes down to water
In Clayton Valley, an epicenter for lithium exploration in Nevada, a contentious legal and administrative battle rages over water rights and the laws that govern mining in the West. The post In remote Nevada valley, race for more lithium comes down to water appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
