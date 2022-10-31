CT emergency housing hotline discontinues 24/7 service as more people are entering homelessness

Read full article on original website
State officials: Connecticut to help more residents with job training and placement thanks to federal funding
State officials announced Connecticut is receiving nearly $24 million in federal funding as part of the American Rescue Plan Good Jobs Challenge.
Bank of America Turkey Tuesday to Benefit Connecticut Foodshare
The annual event kicks off Connecticut Foodshare’s annual holiday giving season
NBC Connecticut
Mental Health Impact of Swatting Calls on CT Students and Police
Connecticut State Police were on scene Wednesday at Vinal Regional Vocational Tech in Middletown for reports of a school shooting. Students and staff went into lockdown and after an investigation, it was determined it was a hoax. This is the latest school to experience a false alarm. Just last month,...
capeandislands.org
Money from billion dollar, national opiate settlement starting to arrive on Cape Cod
More than 8 million dollars is starting to arrive on Cape Cod to help with the opiate crisis. The money is from a national, multi-billion dollar settlement reached with the manufacturers of the addictive pain medication. All 15 towns on the Cape will be getting individual, annual payments over the...
Vote 2022: Fired health commissioner blasts Lamont in campaign appearance with Stefanowski
Connecticut’s former public health commissioner harshly criticized Gov. Ned Lamont’s COVID response in a campaign appearance with his opponent Thursday. Renee Coleman-Mitchell was fired two months into the pandemic and has since filed a federal discrimination lawsuit.
National teacher’s union leader hitting the campaign trail in Connecticut
The head of the American Federation of Teachers, Randi Weingarten, is coming to Meriden this Sunday for a labor rally. The post National teacher’s union leader hitting the campaign trail in Connecticut appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
Journal Inquirer
Natural gas shortage this winter could lead to rolling blackouts in state, Eversource CEO warns
The chief executive officer of Eversource Energy is asking President Joe Biden to take action so that utilities across New England, including Connecticut, will have enough natural gas to meet the region’s electric power generation needs. Eversource’s Joe Nolan sent a letter to Biden on Oct. 27 as the...
ctexaminer.com
Eversource Customers to See 40% Price Hike for Electricity, 20% for Gas
Eversource CEO Joe Nolan said Thursday that the company’s electric customers in Connecticut could see their bills rise about 40 percent in January, and that natural gas customers could see an increase of 20 percent to account for global market prices. Nolan reportedly told WTNH earlier this week that...
cbia.com
National, Connecticut Employer Groups File ‘Captive Audience’ Lawsuit
CBIA, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, and a coalition of employer groups filed a lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the District of Connecticut on Nov. 1 challenging Connecticut’s so-called captive audience law. The National Federation of Independent Business, National Retail Federation, Connecticut Retail Merchants Association, Coalition for...
Connecticut receiving extra $21.4M for home heating aid
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut will receive $86.4 million in federal funds to help people make home improvements to lower their heating bills, according to an announcement Wednesday from the state’s congressional delegation. The $86.4 million is $21.4 million more than what the state typically sees from the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program. It is […]
NHPR
Lead poisoning is declining in CT, but still disproportionately affects vulnerable communities
Children in New Haven, Bridgeport, Waterbury, Hartford, and Meriden made up 49% of cases between 2012 and 2020. And, although the numbers are generally improving, lead poisoning disproportionately hits children of color — affecting mental, behavioral, and educational health. “If you think about a preventable cause for those types...
CT’s ‘captive audience’ law challenged in federal lawsuit
A coalition led by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce sued CT, saying its ban on "captive audience" meetings is preempted by federal labor law.
Connecticut city ranked among the most neighborly places to live
(AP) – We all want great neighbors, but where do the most neighborly people live? Neighbor.com, the self-storage disruptor akin to Airbnb, set out to find America’s 25 Most Neighborly Cities for the third year in a row. The list highlights the cities with the highest levels of ‘neighborliness’ based on charitable donations, volunteering, happiness, […]
U.S. State With the Least Amount of Federally-Owned Land? Connecticut
Boy United States of America, even you realized that it's pretty damn expensive to live here huh? We're even worse than Iowa in your level of interest in land ownership?. The biggest private home in Connecticut is in West Hartford/Avon, and I found during my research of that article that it's tough to say who owns the most private land in Connecticut. Something easier to find is the interesting fact that out of all of the states in the US, Connecticut comes in dead last when it comes to land owned by the Federal Government.
An independent governor could move Connecticut forward with ideas, not ideology
An Independent governor would be free from partisan pressure and able to pursue the policies that voters want.
daystech.org
Warning Issued About Utility Scams – NBC Connecticut
The father or mother firm of the United Illuminating Company, Southern Connecticut Gas and Connecticut Natural Gas is warning clients a couple of utility rip-off. AVANGRID, Inc. mentioned it has obtained a number of stories of scammers threatening to disconnect fuel or electrical service until the shopper makes an instantaneous fee over the cellphone utilizing a pay as you go debit card. The firm mentioned most clients acknowledge the calls as scams, however a small quantity have been persuaded to make funds.
Connecticut’s captive audience law gets hit with lawsuit
Business organizations in Connecticut and nationally are challenging a new Connecticut law barring employers from holding mandatory meetings with employees. The post Connecticut’s captive audience law gets hit with lawsuit appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
WGME
Maine restaurant group accused of withholding tips, overtime from employees
SOUTH PORTLAND (WGME) – The owners of several restaurants in Maine are accused of withholding more than $100,000 in tips and overtime from employees. The U.S. Department of Labor reports that "El Grand Rodeo," which owns El Rodeo in South Portland, Brunswick and Azul Tequila in Gorham, failed to pay overtime and kept portions of tip money.
Will This Be a ‘No Heat November’ Connecticut?
I was sweating on the way home yesterday. November 2, 2022 and my car felt like it was close to 100 when I got in. This is good for our pocket energy conservers. I always tried to wait until November 1 before I turned the heat on, can we make it to December 1 Connecticut?
Connecticut’s 1st Congressional District race between John Larson and Larry Lazor focuses on social security and health care
The 1st Congressional District includes 27 towns and cities in Connecticut. Democratic incumbent John Larson has held the seat since 1999. He is being challenged by Republican Dr. Larry Lazor, a doctor of obstetrics and gynecology at Hartford Hospital.
