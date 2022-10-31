ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

CT emergency housing hotline discontinues 24/7 service as more people are entering homelessness

By Connecticut Public Radio
 3 days ago
NBC Connecticut

Mental Health Impact of Swatting Calls on CT Students and Police

Connecticut State Police were on scene Wednesday at Vinal Regional Vocational Tech in Middletown for reports of a school shooting. Students and staff went into lockdown and after an investigation, it was determined it was a hoax. This is the latest school to experience a false alarm. Just last month,...
MIDDLETOWN, CT
cbia.com

National, Connecticut Employer Groups File ‘Captive Audience’ Lawsuit

CBIA, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, and a coalition of employer groups filed a lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the District of Connecticut on Nov. 1 challenging Connecticut’s so-called captive audience law. The National Federation of Independent Business, National Retail Federation, Connecticut Retail Merchants Association, Coalition for...
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Connecticut receiving extra $21.4M for home heating aid

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut will receive $86.4 million in federal funds to help people make home improvements to lower their heating bills, according to an announcement Wednesday from the state’s congressional delegation. The $86.4 million is $21.4 million more than what the state typically sees from the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program. It is […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Connecticut city ranked among the most neighborly places to live

(AP) – We all want great neighbors, but where do the most neighborly people live? Neighbor.com, the self-storage disruptor akin to Airbnb, set out to find America’s 25 Most Neighborly Cities for the third year in a row. The list highlights the cities with the highest levels of ‘neighborliness’ based on charitable donations, volunteering, happiness, […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
105.5 The Wolf

U.S. State With the Least Amount of Federally-Owned Land? Connecticut

Boy United States of America, even you realized that it's pretty damn expensive to live here huh? We're even worse than Iowa in your level of interest in land ownership?. The biggest private home in Connecticut is in West Hartford/Avon, and I found during my research of that article that it's tough to say who owns the most private land in Connecticut. Something easier to find is the interesting fact that out of all of the states in the US, Connecticut comes in dead last when it comes to land owned by the Federal Government.
CONNECTICUT STATE
daystech.org

Warning Issued About Utility Scams – NBC Connecticut

The father or mother firm of the United Illuminating Company, Southern Connecticut Gas and Connecticut Natural Gas is warning clients a couple of utility rip-off. AVANGRID, Inc. mentioned it has obtained a number of stories of scammers threatening to disconnect fuel or electrical service until the shopper makes an instantaneous fee over the cellphone utilizing a pay as you go debit card. The firm mentioned most clients acknowledge the calls as scams, however a small quantity have been persuaded to make funds.
