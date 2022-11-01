Kenosha police seek man wanted for homicide after fatal shooting

The Kenosha Police Department is seeking a homicide suspect wanted in connection to a fatal shooting that occurred on Oct. 13 .

Kenosha detectives are looking for homicide suspect 35-year-old Stephon K. Hawthorne.

If you see Hawthorne, do not approach him as he is considered armed and dangerous. If you see Hawthorne, call 911.

Kenosha Police responded to a shooting in the 6300 block of 24th Avenue on Oct. 13 around 2 a.m.

The victim, identified as Carl E. Vines of Kenosha, was found in the street with multiple gunshot wounds.

Vines was transported to a hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Kenosha police previously said the shooting was not a random act.

If you know where Hawthorne is or if you know anything about this homicide investigation, please call Kenosha Police Detectives at (262)-605-5203. If you wish to remain anonymous you can contact Crime Stoppers at (262)-656-7733.

TMJ4 News does not normally use mugshots in our news coverage , however, we are making an exception in this case as police are actively searching for the suspect.

