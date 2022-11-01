ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tri-City Herald

Isaiah Joe, Thunder Sharp Shooters Deserve Extended Opportunity

It’s no secret that Oklahoma City’s roster is not full of hand-picked All Stars or knockdown 3-point shooters. The Thunder have accumulated youthful talent since the rebuild began, but the team hasn’t quite gotten around to filling out the roster quite yet. Outside shooting has been a topic of debate each off-season, but Oklahoma City is still searching for direction before the team goes after immediate free agent needs in the off-season.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Tri-City Herald

Thunder Rookie Jalen Williams Adding Transition Threat to the Mix

Oklahoma City’s transition attack has shawn flashes this season, but nothing too consistent just yet. The pieces are in place for the young Thunder to beat teams down the floor consistently as the season goes on. The key to that push could very well be rookie Jalen Williams. Williams...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Tri-City Herald

Kristaps Porzingis Talks Success vs. Joel Embiid-Less 76ers

Before Wednesday night’s matchup against the Washington Wizards, the Philadelphia 76ers have found some success playing without their star big man, Joel Embiid. Last Friday, in a matchup against the Toronto Raptors, an Embiid-less Sixers team came out on top to form their first victory of an eventual three-game win streak.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Tri-City Herald

Von Miller Breaks Silence on Blockbuster Bradley Chubb Trade

In consecutive years, Denver Broncos GM George Paton traded his team's leader in sacks at the NFL deadline. Last year, it was Super Bowl 50 legend Von Miller and just this past Tuesday, Bradley Chubb was traded to the Miami Dolphins in exchange for a first-round pick and more. Miller,...
DENVER, CO
Tri-City Herald

Seahawks rompin’ Kenneth Walker framing photo of Angry Chargers Lady flipping him off

Despite the appearances, Kenneth Walker appreciates Angry Chargers Lady. In fact, the Seahawks rookie running back wants to have her framed and featured in his home. Walker was finishing his 74-yard touchdown run that buried the Los Angeles Chargers in the fourth quarter of Seattle’s win in Inglewood, California, Oct. 23. As he reached then raced jubilantly across the stadium’s north end zone, he was facing a woman standing in a field-level suite beyond the end line. She was wearing a throwback Ladainian Tomlinson throwback, powder-blue Chargers jersey.
SEATTLE, WA
Tri-City Herald

Bengals Assistant Coach Announced Dead

CINCINNATI — Tragic news for the Bengals coaching staff. Offensive Analyst Adam Zimmer has passed away. He was 38 years old. Zimmer joined the Bengals staff this season after coaching with his dad, Mike, on the Minnesota Vikings staff over the past eight seasons. He served as an assistant...
CINCINNATI, OH
Tri-City Herald

Falcons Responsible For Eleventh-Hour Chaos at NFL Trade Deadline

The NFL is recovering from its busiest trade deadline in league history, with a record-setting 10 trades taking place in the final hours. The Atlanta Falcons were part of three of those deals ... and none of them were official until an hour before the deadline. In the first deal,...
ATLANTA, GA
Tri-City Herald

Gators Center Target Rueben Chinyelu Releases Top 5

One of the top international prospects in the 2023 cycle, center Rueben Chinyelu has cut his list of offers down to a top five, according to Joe Tipton of On3Sports. The NBA Academy (Africa) prospect included the Gators alongside Tennessee, Washington State, Rutgers and Santa Clara — the schools he’s visited — to continue forward in consideration for his services.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Tri-City Herald

Week 9 Stat Projections: Running Back Rankings

Hot running backs help push fantasy teams up the standings, but their opportunity and success can change on a dime due to injury. This week, multiple moves at the NFL trading deadline have change the dynamics of playing time for many players. Here’s a look at the running back situations that will have changes in Week 9:
Tri-City Herald

Seahawks WR DK Metcalf Reveals Which Loss Helped Seattle Flip a Switch

On Tuesday, AllSeahawks.com proposed the thought that the Seattle Seahawks were able to jump-start their surprising season following the 27-7 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in Week 2. The blowout was a forgettable display on both sides of the ball for coach Pete Carroll's team, but, despite two more losses after that, Seattle clearly began to play at a different level.
SEATTLE, WA
Tri-City Herald

Broncos Re-Sign RB Devine Ozigbo to Practice Squad

Roughly 48 hours after being chopped from the active roster, running back Devine Ozigbo re-joined the Denver Broncos' practice squad on Thursday. The team also recently signed linebacker Zach McCloud to its taxi squad, waiving LB Kana'i Mauga in a corresponding move. What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss...
DENVER, CO
Tri-City Herald

LeBron James Cites Tom Brady After Playing Through Illness Wednesday

LeBron James has managed to keep Father Time at bay and remain dominant for 20 NBA seasons. The Lakers star could give a masterclass on the techniques he uses to ensure his body is in the best possible shape to compete on a nightly basis. Although no other player from the 2003 NBA draft remains active, James is still going strong.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Tri-City Herald

Is Tyrese Maxey on Track To Be An All-Star?

The opening weeks for the Philadelphia 76ers were more than a struggle, dropping games against the Milwaukee Bucks, Boston Celtics, and most surprisingly the San Antonio Spurs, who haven't beaten Philadelphia since December 2018. The nine-point loss to the fairly-youthful Spurs was sure to surprise fans from around the league...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Tri-City Herald

Steelers Send Clear Message at Trade Deadline

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers weren't messing around as the clock ticked toward zero on the 2022 trade deadline. With a little over an hour to go, the Steelers made the move to send wide receiver Chase Claypool to the Chicago Bears in exchange for a second-round pick. Right now, they currently sit with the 4th, 36th and 44th picks in the 2023 NFL Draft.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tri-City Herald

O’Donnell Faces More Pressure Than Any Punter

GREEN BAY, Wis. – There’s a lot of pressure on Green Bay Packers punter Pat O’Donnell to help win the field-position battle given the struggles of the offense and defense. Literally and figuratively. According to the NFL’s Next Gen Stats, O’Donnell has been pressured on 23.5 percent...
GREEN BAY, WI
Tri-City Herald

Jokic Notches Triple-Double As Thunder Fall to Nuggets 122-110

The Oklahoma City Thunder took on the Denver Nuggets after four straight wins, and it was a 122-110 loss for the Thunder to snap their winning-streak. The Nuggets got off to an incredible start, as they hit 10 three-pointers in the first quarter, and a 17-point quarter from SGA wasn’t enough for the Thunder to compete. The second quarter saw improvement on defense, as the Nuggets only won the quarter 29-to-18.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Tri-City Herald

Ben Johnson Explains Fourth Down Decision against Dolphins

The Lions decision to call a pass play on fourth down against the Miami Dolphins has been hotly debated since the toss from Jared Goff to wideout Josh Reynolds fell incomplete. Detroit was on the Miami 35-yard line, trailing by a score of 31-27, and seeking to end a four-game...
DETROIT, MI
Tri-City Herald

Injury Roundup: Multiple Bengals’ Starters Dealing With Injuries

CINCINNATI — Bengals cornerback Mike Hilton missed Thursday's practice with a left pinky injury. The veteran had a black cast on it during the session, but didn't participate. La'el Collins (illness), Tre Flowers (hamstring) and Max Scharping (personal) were also out. Guys like Josh Tupou and Ja'Marr Chase have...
CINCINNATI, OH

