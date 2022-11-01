Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Danny Masterson accuser gives graphic detail of what she called a "painful pounding rape"Cheryl E PrestonLos Angeles, CA
Governor signs law making it harder for CPS to seek child support from parentsRobert J HansenCalifornia State
RHOBH's Diana Jenkins Knows Who Cyber Bullied Garcelle Beauvais’ SonAMY KAPLANBeverly Hills, CA
Mayoral candidate Bass slammed for accusing Caruso of purchasing an endorsement of a Latino groupVictorLos Angeles, CA
4 Great Burger Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Related
Tri-City Herald
Isaiah Joe, Thunder Sharp Shooters Deserve Extended Opportunity
It’s no secret that Oklahoma City’s roster is not full of hand-picked All Stars or knockdown 3-point shooters. The Thunder have accumulated youthful talent since the rebuild began, but the team hasn’t quite gotten around to filling out the roster quite yet. Outside shooting has been a topic of debate each off-season, but Oklahoma City is still searching for direction before the team goes after immediate free agent needs in the off-season.
Tri-City Herald
Thunder Rookie Jalen Williams Adding Transition Threat to the Mix
Oklahoma City’s transition attack has shawn flashes this season, but nothing too consistent just yet. The pieces are in place for the young Thunder to beat teams down the floor consistently as the season goes on. The key to that push could very well be rookie Jalen Williams. Williams...
Tri-City Herald
Kristaps Porzingis Talks Success vs. Joel Embiid-Less 76ers
Before Wednesday night’s matchup against the Washington Wizards, the Philadelphia 76ers have found some success playing without their star big man, Joel Embiid. Last Friday, in a matchup against the Toronto Raptors, an Embiid-less Sixers team came out on top to form their first victory of an eventual three-game win streak.
Tri-City Herald
Von Miller Breaks Silence on Blockbuster Bradley Chubb Trade
In consecutive years, Denver Broncos GM George Paton traded his team's leader in sacks at the NFL deadline. Last year, it was Super Bowl 50 legend Von Miller and just this past Tuesday, Bradley Chubb was traded to the Miami Dolphins in exchange for a first-round pick and more. Miller,...
Tri-City Herald
Seahawks rompin’ Kenneth Walker framing photo of Angry Chargers Lady flipping him off
Despite the appearances, Kenneth Walker appreciates Angry Chargers Lady. In fact, the Seahawks rookie running back wants to have her framed and featured in his home. Walker was finishing his 74-yard touchdown run that buried the Los Angeles Chargers in the fourth quarter of Seattle’s win in Inglewood, California, Oct. 23. As he reached then raced jubilantly across the stadium’s north end zone, he was facing a woman standing in a field-level suite beyond the end line. She was wearing a throwback Ladainian Tomlinson throwback, powder-blue Chargers jersey.
Tri-City Herald
Bengals Assistant Coach Announced Dead
CINCINNATI — Tragic news for the Bengals coaching staff. Offensive Analyst Adam Zimmer has passed away. He was 38 years old. Zimmer joined the Bengals staff this season after coaching with his dad, Mike, on the Minnesota Vikings staff over the past eight seasons. He served as an assistant...
Tri-City Herald
Falcons Responsible For Eleventh-Hour Chaos at NFL Trade Deadline
The NFL is recovering from its busiest trade deadline in league history, with a record-setting 10 trades taking place in the final hours. The Atlanta Falcons were part of three of those deals ... and none of them were official until an hour before the deadline. In the first deal,...
Tri-City Herald
Gators Center Target Rueben Chinyelu Releases Top 5
One of the top international prospects in the 2023 cycle, center Rueben Chinyelu has cut his list of offers down to a top five, according to Joe Tipton of On3Sports. The NBA Academy (Africa) prospect included the Gators alongside Tennessee, Washington State, Rutgers and Santa Clara — the schools he’s visited — to continue forward in consideration for his services.
Tri-City Herald
Week 9 Stat Projections: Running Back Rankings
Hot running backs help push fantasy teams up the standings, but their opportunity and success can change on a dime due to injury. This week, multiple moves at the NFL trading deadline have change the dynamics of playing time for many players. Here’s a look at the running back situations that will have changes in Week 9:
Tri-City Herald
Seahawks WR DK Metcalf Reveals Which Loss Helped Seattle Flip a Switch
On Tuesday, AllSeahawks.com proposed the thought that the Seattle Seahawks were able to jump-start their surprising season following the 27-7 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in Week 2. The blowout was a forgettable display on both sides of the ball for coach Pete Carroll's team, but, despite two more losses after that, Seattle clearly began to play at a different level.
Tri-City Herald
Broncos Re-Sign RB Devine Ozigbo to Practice Squad
Roughly 48 hours after being chopped from the active roster, running back Devine Ozigbo re-joined the Denver Broncos' practice squad on Thursday. The team also recently signed linebacker Zach McCloud to its taxi squad, waiving LB Kana'i Mauga in a corresponding move. What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss...
Tri-City Herald
Trevor Lawrence, Jaguars Locker Room Express Excitement For Calvin Ridley Trade
It will be nearly 300 days until Calvin Ridley takes the field as a Jacksonville Jaguar in a regular-season game, but that doesn't mean his new teammates aren't eagerly anticipating his impending addition. "All I know is I'm excited for him. I know this team is excited for him. I...
Tri-City Herald
LeBron James Cites Tom Brady After Playing Through Illness Wednesday
LeBron James has managed to keep Father Time at bay and remain dominant for 20 NBA seasons. The Lakers star could give a masterclass on the techniques he uses to ensure his body is in the best possible shape to compete on a nightly basis. Although no other player from the 2003 NBA draft remains active, James is still going strong.
Tri-City Herald
Is Tyrese Maxey on Track To Be An All-Star?
The opening weeks for the Philadelphia 76ers were more than a struggle, dropping games against the Milwaukee Bucks, Boston Celtics, and most surprisingly the San Antonio Spurs, who haven't beaten Philadelphia since December 2018. The nine-point loss to the fairly-youthful Spurs was sure to surprise fans from around the league...
Tri-City Herald
Former Ohio State WR Garrett Wilson Earns Second NFL Rookie Of The Week Honor
Former Ohio State wide receiver Garrett Wilson has been named the NFL Rookie of the Week for his performance in the New York Jets’ 22-17 loss to the New England Patriots on Sunday afternoon. Wilson, the 10th overall pick in this year’s NFL Draft, caught six passes for a...
Tri-City Herald
Steelers Send Clear Message at Trade Deadline
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers weren't messing around as the clock ticked toward zero on the 2022 trade deadline. With a little over an hour to go, the Steelers made the move to send wide receiver Chase Claypool to the Chicago Bears in exchange for a second-round pick. Right now, they currently sit with the 4th, 36th and 44th picks in the 2023 NFL Draft.
Tri-City Herald
O’Donnell Faces More Pressure Than Any Punter
GREEN BAY, Wis. – There’s a lot of pressure on Green Bay Packers punter Pat O’Donnell to help win the field-position battle given the struggles of the offense and defense. Literally and figuratively. According to the NFL’s Next Gen Stats, O’Donnell has been pressured on 23.5 percent...
Tri-City Herald
Jokic Notches Triple-Double As Thunder Fall to Nuggets 122-110
The Oklahoma City Thunder took on the Denver Nuggets after four straight wins, and it was a 122-110 loss for the Thunder to snap their winning-streak. The Nuggets got off to an incredible start, as they hit 10 three-pointers in the first quarter, and a 17-point quarter from SGA wasn’t enough for the Thunder to compete. The second quarter saw improvement on defense, as the Nuggets only won the quarter 29-to-18.
Tri-City Herald
Ben Johnson Explains Fourth Down Decision against Dolphins
The Lions decision to call a pass play on fourth down against the Miami Dolphins has been hotly debated since the toss from Jared Goff to wideout Josh Reynolds fell incomplete. Detroit was on the Miami 35-yard line, trailing by a score of 31-27, and seeking to end a four-game...
Tri-City Herald
Injury Roundup: Multiple Bengals’ Starters Dealing With Injuries
CINCINNATI — Bengals cornerback Mike Hilton missed Thursday's practice with a left pinky injury. The veteran had a black cast on it during the session, but didn't participate. La'el Collins (illness), Tre Flowers (hamstring) and Max Scharping (personal) were also out. Guys like Josh Tupou and Ja'Marr Chase have...
Comments / 0