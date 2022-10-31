Read full article on original website
EW.com
Diddy hijacks Halloween with a eerily spot-on Heath Ledger Joker costume — flamethrower and all
Diddy — former human, current frequency, King of Halloween — went all out this Spooky Season, channeling a pitch perfect Heath Ledger for his Dark Knight-era Joker transformation. The hitmaker and all-around bon vivant was unrecognizable as the Clown Prince of Crime, cackling his pancaked face off, hanging...
A Closer Look at Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s Chucky Costumes
“Barbie, eat your heart out.” That’s what the murderous doll Tiffany tells her fellow killer doll Chucky in the 1998 slasher film, Bride of Chucky—and it could certainly be said of Kourtney Kardashian’s Halloween look today. For the holiday, she and husband Travis Barker dressed up as the notoriously evil duo, and Vogue has a closer look at what went into their custom couples costume.
Nicola Peltz Beckham Reveals She Fired Brooklyn From Her Movie: "[He's] Still Mad at Me"
Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz Beckham may be head over heels in love (at least according to their social media pages), but when it comes to her professional judgment, Nicola isn't blinded by rose-colored glasses. In an Oct. 30 interview with The Times, Nicola revealed that she didn't hesitate to cut...
SheKnows
Young & Restless’ Camryn Grimes Drops Big News: ‘I’m Getting Emotional Writing This’
In September, we alerted readers that The Young and the Restless’ Camryn Grimes (Mariah) had some big news — but she wasn’t able to talk about it back then. Well now, the CBS soap star delivered an early Christmas gift to fans and revealed that she’ll be voicing Mrs. Claus in Disney’s upcoming holiday special Mickey Saves Christmas, opposite her fiancé Brock Foster Powell as Santa Claus!
SheKnows
General Hospital’s Getting a Whole New Obrecht as Kathleen Gati Realizes Her Blonde Ambition
The ABC soap fave gives fans a peek at her new look. Some of us like to change things up every now and then and there are others who are set in their ways and just as happy with their current look — and that’s okay. However, General Hospital’s Kathleen Gati (Obrecht) has changed her hair color various times over the years and recently gave fans a peek at her latest transformation.
Migos: Quavo shares Instagram story hours before Takeoff is fatally shot
Takeoff, a member of Migos alongside the rappers Quavo and Offset, has been shot dead in Houston, Texas, according to US media reports.He was at a private birthday party prior to the shooting, which happened at a bowling alley after a game of dice, according to TMZ.The rapper, whose full name was Kirshnik Khari Ball, was 28.Group mate Quavo shared a video on Instagram on the night of the shooting.“We’re sliding through the town,” he tells his followers, adding that “the birthday boy” is also in the car.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Sounds of the city: Inside Jeddah’s thriving independent music sceneHeidi Klum transforms into worm for Halloween partyChildren recreate funniest sitcom moments for Gold TV’s 30th anniversary
The Young And The Restless' Rory Gibson Pops The Question To Longtime Girlfriend
For "The Young and the Restless" star Rory Gibson, life is imitating art in the best way possible — not always a common thing given the mind-boggling storylines sudsers are known for. As Noah Newman, he's been enjoying the honeymoon phase with his new girlfriend, Allie Nguyen (Kelsey Wang). After Noah experienced heartbreak with his one-time-love Tessa, fans were vying for a new relationship to bloom between him and Allie since her first appearance in March 2022, per Soaps.com. Though Noah hasn't always been lucky in love, his connection with Allie is solid and filled with chemistry.
Bindi Irwin Shares Hilarious Failed Family Photo with Daughter Grace and Husband Chandler Powell
Grace Warrior was a little distracted while her mom tried to snap a cute family selfie. On Monday, Bindi Irwin shared a failed family photo on her Instagram Story, documenting the moment she tried to capture a photo with husband Chandler Powell and their 18-month-old daughter but Grace was too preoccupied with a leaf.
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 7 “Vachetta Tan” Officially Revealed: Details
This year has been a big one for the Air Jordan 7. As many of you know, this is a sneaker that is celebrating its 30th anniversary. This has led to plenty of dope retros, and it is also culminating in some new colorways. The Jordan 7 is one of those models that can lead […]
Takeoff, Migos Rapper, Shot Dead At 28
Takeoff, a member of the Atlanta-based trio Migos, has died at 28. According to Rolling Stone, Takeoff, née Kirsnik Khari Ball was shot and killed in Houston on Tuesday morning (Nov. 1). The shooting occurred around 2:30 am at Billiards and Bowling as Ball was hanging with his uncle...
‘Below Deck Down Under’ Crew Knew Culver Was Drunk on Charter, Brittini Burton Reveals [Exclusive]
Brittini Burton laughed about seeing a pretty drunk Culver Bradbury in the crew mess on 'Below Deck Down Under' after Captain Jason told them they could have a single drink.
‘Married at First Sight’ Season 15 Decision Day Recap: [Spoiler] Says Yes, Then Changes Their Mind
Decision Day has finally arrived. Which of this season's remaining four 'Married at First Sight' couples decided it was time to go their separate ways.
ComicBook
My Hero Academia: Megan Thee Stallion Shows Off Heroic Mirko Cosplay
Megan Thee Stallion has shown off her love for anime and other pop culture juggernauts with many cool ways in the past, but her latest makeover for Halloween had seen her go full hero with a cool take on My Hero Academia's Rabbit Hero Mirko! The multiple award winning artist is not only huge with fans for her music, but has broken through to whole new levels with her participation in Saturday Night Live, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law and more. Now it seems like she is perfectly fit for any live-action adaptation for My Hero Academia with her take on one of its biggest heroes!
wegotthiscovered.com
Kevin Hart’s ‘Game of Thrones’ Halloween costume might be the best of 2022
Just when you thought Halloween was over, done, dusted and tucked away for another year, Kevin Hart takes to social media to throw his hat in the ring for best Halloween costume of the year. Kevin and his wife Eniko Hart are clearly itching for some more House of the...
Gucci Mane, Wiz Khalifa, and More Pay Tribute to Late Migos Rapper Takeoff: ‘This Is Beyond Sad’
Following the unexpected death of Takeoff, one-third of the prolific rap trio Migos, figures throughout hip-hop, and the entertainment industry at large, have taken to social media to memorialize the late musician. The rapper, born Kirsnik Khari Ball, was shot and killed in Houston early Tuesday morning at age 28, Rolling Stone confirmed. Gucci Mane, who recently collaborated with Takeoff and his uncle and bandmate Quavo on the song “Us vs. Them,” shared a photo of the rapper on Instagram, saying he was heartbroken over the news. “This broke my heart Rest In Peace @yrntakeoff,” he captioned the post. Ja Rule took...
wegotthiscovered.com
Keke Palmer’s Halloween costume proves she needs to be the MCU’s Rogue
In case you had any doubts over who should be the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Rogue, Keke Palmer has nullified all of them with her incredible Halloween costume. Star of Jordan Peele’s Nope made headlines during the promotional tour over her desire to play Anna LaBeau in the forthcoming X-Men live-action reboot in the MCU, with rumors making their way straight to Palmer. The 29-year-old actress gave a tongue-in-cheek answer to the rumors earlier in October, and has given fuel with her incredible Halloween costume.
‘Married at First Sight’: Justin Claims Nate Made a Pass at Him in Shocking Reunion Teaser
In a teaser for the upcoming 'Married at First Sight' Season 15 reunion, Justin claims Nate made a pass at him.
BET
Offset Changes His Instagram Avatar To TakeOff Amid Fatal Shooting
As fans and celebrities are celebrating the life of TakeOff and remembering the late rapper who was killed in a Houston shooting, Offset, who many have speculated is a former member of Migos, changed his profile picture in honor of their group member. Offset, who is also TakeOff’s cousin, recently...
ETOnline.com
Takeoff Dead at 28: Teyana Taylor, Ja Rule and More Celebs Pay Tribute to Migos Rapper
Takeoff, one third of the group Migos, died early Tuesday morning after a fatal shooting in Houston, Texas, according to multiple reports. The rapper, whose real name was Kirshnik Khari Ball, was 28. A representative for Migos, who was not authorized to speak publicly, confirmed Takeoff's death to the Associated Press.
EW.com
Genie Francis Young and Restless
Not all of the news coming out of the soap world these days is depressing. To wit: Genie Francis is finally on the set of The Young and the Restless!. EW obtained this exclusive first look of Francis, now playing Genevieve Atkinson — the mother of Ethan Cane Ashby — on the CBS sudser. For the uninitiated, that's the yummy Daniel Goddard in the photo, who used to play Cane until he was shot dead outside of his dad's wedding to Jill. Lately, he's been levitating in and out of Genoa City as a freaking ghost, seen only by his widow Lily. Is his mother Genevieve now seeing ghosts, too? Or is that even "Cane" in the photo?
