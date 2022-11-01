Read full article on original website
PayPal (PYPL) to Post Q3 Earnings: What's in the Offing?
PYPL - Free Report) is scheduled to report third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 3. PYPL projects third-quarter revenues at $6.8 billion, suggesting growth of 10% on a current spot rate basis and 12% on a currency-neutral basis from the respective year-ago quarter’s reported figures. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $6.82 billion, indicating an improvement of 10.3% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.
Costamare (CMRE) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in Store?
CMRE - Free Report) is scheduled to report third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 2, before market open. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter earnings has been revised 3% downward to 87 cents per share over the past 60 days. CMRE, however, has an encouraging earnings history. Its bottom line outperformed estimates in three of the preceding four quarters (reporting in-line earnings in the remaining one). The average beat is 4.36%.
SolarEdge (SEDG) Set to Post Q3 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
SEDG - Free Report) is slated to report third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 7 after the closing bell. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered a negative earnings surprise of 32.14%. SEDG has a trailing four-quarter negative earnings surprise of 12.01%, on average. Factors to Note. Strong sales of...
PPL Gears Up to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Offing?
PPL Corporation (. PPL - Free Report) is set to release third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 4, before market open. It witnessed an earnings surprise of 3.45% in the last reported quarter. Let’s see how things have shaped up before the upcoming earnings announcement. Factors to Consider. The ongoing...
Ultra Clean (UCTT) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in Store?
UCTT - Free Report) is slated to report third-quarter 2022 results on Oct 26. For the third quarter, Ultra Clean projects revenues in the $585 million to $645 million range. Earnings are estimated between 94 cents and $1.18 per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues stands at $615...
Breaking Down PayPal (PYPL) Stock Before Q3 Earnings
PYPL - Free Report) still trading 65% off its highs, it is another tech stock investors will be closely eying when it reports Q3 earnings on Thursday, November 3. Despite being one of the largest online payment solution providers, the stock has been far from immune to challenges in the economy.
ANSYS (ANSS) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Up Y/Y
ANSYS Inc. (. ANSS - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2022 earnings of $1.77 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 9.26%. The bottom line increased 11.3% year over year. Non-GAAP revenues of $473.7 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.44%. The top line increased 6.3% (up 15% at...
Aptiv's (APTV) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Increase Y/Y
APTV - Free Report) reported better-than-expected third-quarter 2022 results. Adjusted earnings of $1.28 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 23.1% and increased more than 100% on a year-over-year basis. The bottom line was hurt by the adverse impacts of pandemic lockdowns in China, continued global inflationary pressures and the worldwide semiconductor shortage.
Zoetis' (ZTS) Lags Q3 Earnings Estimates, Lowers 2022 Guidance
ZTS - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of $1.21 per share (excluding one-time items), which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.24 per share. In the year-ago quarter, the company reported earnings of $1.25 per share. Total revenues grew 1% year over year to $2.0 billion, which missed...
Hercules Capital (HTGC) Up on Q3 Earnings Beat, Revenue Rise
HTGC - Free Report) gained 4.3% in after-market trading following the release of its third-quarter 2022 results. The company’s net investment income of 39 cents per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 35 cents. The bottom line reflects a rise of 18.2% from the year-ago quarter. Results were...
Booking Holdings (BKNG) Q3 Earnings Beat, Revenues Rise Y/Y
BKNG - Free Report) reported non-GAAP earnings of $53.03 per share for third-quarter 2022, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 7.3%. Further, the figure increased 41% from the year-ago quarter’s level. Revenues of $6.05 billion surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.91 billion. The top line improved 29% year...
Marriott (MAR) Q3 Earnings Match Estimates, Revenues Top
MAR - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2022 results, with earnings meeting the Zacks Consensus Estimate and revenues surpassing the same. The top and the bottom line increased on a year-over-year basis. During the quarter, the company benefited from solid demand across all customer segments and robust leisure demand. Also, it...
New Strong Buy Stocks for November 1st
FFNW - Free Report) : This bank holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.4% over the last 60 days. First Financial Northwest, Inc. Price and Consensus. First Financial Northwest, Inc. price-consensus-chart | First Financial Northwest, Inc. Quote.
Vishay (VSH) Q3 Earnings Surpass Mark, Revenues Rise Y/Y
VSH - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of 93 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 9.4%. The bottom line surged 48% year over year and 13% sequentially. Revenues of $924.8 million missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $925.2 million. The top line increased 13.7% year...
Etsy (ETSY) Reports Loss in Third Quarter, Beats on Revenues
ETSY - Free Report) incurred a third-quarter 2022 loss of $7.62 per share. ETSY had delivered earnings of 62 cents per share in the year-ago quarter. The bottom line included an $(8.20) impact of impairment charge associated with the goodwill of Depop and Elo7. Excluding this impact, the bottom line...
4 Utilities Set to Surpass Estimates This Earnings Season
AES - Free Report) and Ameren Corporation (. AEE - Free Report) , Pinnacle West Capital Corp. (. PRMW - Free Report) ,which are poised to beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in third-quarter earnings. These stocks have the ideal combination of two ingredients — a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy), or 3 (Hold) — to surpass expectations. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Penske (PAG) Beats on Q3 Earnings & Sales, Boosts Buyback
PAG - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of $4.61 per share, increasing 3% year over year from $4.46 and surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.38. Higher-than-expected gross profit in the Retail Automotive and Retail Commercial Truck segments resulted in this outperformance. The auto retailer registered net sales...
Editas' (EDIT) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Pipeline in Focus
EDIT - Free Report) incurred a loss of 81 cents per share in the third quarter of 2022, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 87 cents. The company had reported a loss of 57 cents per share in the year-ago quarter. Collaboration, and other research and...
WideOpenWest (WOW) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates
WOW - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.01 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.07 per share. This compares to loss of $0.26 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -85.71%. A...
SLR Investment (SLRC) Q3 Earnings Lag Estimates
SLR Investment (. SLRC - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.37 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.39 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.36 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise...
