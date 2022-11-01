Meet the Oregon high school girls soccer stars of the week (Oct. 24-30)

Here are the Oregon high school girls soccer stars of the week for Oct. 24-30 as nominated by coaches, fans and readers.

If you would like to make a nomination in a future week, email danbrood91@gmail.com . These submissions will be included on our athlete of the week ballot.

—

Taylor Alexander, Oregon City

The freshman scored two goals for the Pioneers, helping them get a 3-2 win at West Salem in a Class 6A first-round state playoff contest.

Maisie Bandel-Ramirez, The Dalles

The senior shined on the defensive end of the field for the Riverhawks, helping them get a 3-0 win over Molalla in a Tri-Valley Conference finale at the Wahtonka campus.

Olivia Bronson, Tualatin

The senior scored her first goal of the season for the Timberwolves, coming in their 2-1 victory over Oregon City in a Three Rivers League finale at Tualatin High School.

Zoe Carlson, Brookings-Harbor

The senior forward/midfielder scored all four of the Bruins’ goals in their must-win 4-1 home victory over Cascade Christian in a Special District 4 finale.

Cloe Chase, Marist Catholic

The junior scored two goals for the Spartans in their 3-0 victory over Valley Catholic in a nonleague match at Valley Catholic High School in Beaverton.

Olivia Chavez, Four Rivers

The sophomore stopped three attempts in a penalty kick shootout, and she converted her shot, helping the Falcons earn a 2-1 home win over Blanchet Catholic in a Class 3A/2A/1A state playoff first-round match.

Savanah Endicott, Pleasant Hill

The senior forward/midfielder, in her final regular-season match at Pleasant Hill, scored two goals for the Billies in their 7-0 win over La Pine in a Special District 3 match.

Abby Fitzpatrick, Thurston

The senior center back, and a team captain, has been a major reason the Colts have allowed only seven goals this season. She also has scored three goals and has an assist.

Tessa Geyer, Pleasant Hill

The junior forward scored three goals for the Billies in their 7-0 victory against La Pine in a Special District 3 match at Pleasant Hill.

Brianna Gibbs, Ashland

The senior scored three first-half goals and had an assist for the Grizzlies in their 6-0 home win over Eagle Point in a Midwestern League match.

Rhyli Grim, Gladstone

The senior forward scored her 105th career goal for the Gladiators in their 8-0 win over Estacada in a Tri-Valley Conference match at Gladstone High School.

Liv Haima, Santiam Christian

The senior forward/midfielder scored twice in the final nine minutes of the first half to put the Eagles ahead in their eventual 4-3 loss to Dayton in a Class 3A/2A/1A state playoff first-round match at Dayton.

Iniana Hammond, Ashland

The senior scored two goals and had two assists for the Grizzlies in their 6-0 home victory over Eagle Point in a Midwestern League contest.

Alana Harry, Lincoln

The junior played a part in both of the Cardinals’ goals in their 2-1 win over Grant in a key Portland Interscholastic League match at the Grant Bowl. Harry had a corner kick deflect off a Grant player for an own goal, and she scored outright on a shot in the 66th minute.

Maya Hawks, Tigard

The junior goalkeeper made four saves, helping keep North Medford scoreless in 100 minutes of play, during the Tigers’ 1-0 (5-3 PKs) home win in a Class 6A state playoff first-round match.

Naomi Heredia, The Dalles

The senior turned in a strong performance on the defensive end of the field, helping the Riverhawks get a 3-0 shutout win over Molalla in a Tri-Valley Conference match at the Wahtonka campus.

Amyrah Hill, The Dalles

The junior forward had a hat trick for the Riverhawks in their 3-0 win over Molalla in a Tri-Valley Conference finale at the Wahtonka campus.

Evelyn Hollingsworth, David Douglas

The sophomore goalkeeper made 14 saves for the Scots, keeping Sheldon scoreless in the first half and 20 minutes of overtime, in a 2-1 (4-3 PKs) loss to Sheldon in a Class 6A state playoff first-round match at Sheldon High School.

Maddison Holstege, West Salem

The sophomore forward scored what turned out to be the decisive goal, coming in the 68th minute, giving the Titans a 2-1 win over South Salem in a Central Valley Conference match at West Salem High School.

Kendel Johnson, Canby

The sophomore scored two goals for the Cougars in their 3-1 win over Milwaukie in a Northwest Oregon Conference match at Canby High School. Johnson had the winning goal, coming in the final five minutes, in a 1-0 victory over Parkrose.

Elise Koehler, Cleveland

The junior defender/midfielder has been a key player for the Warriors, holding down the midfield and helping the transition to attack. She helped the team post a 1-0 win over South Eugene in a Class 6A first-round state playoff match.

Grace Richmond, Tualatin

The senior defender scored her first goal of the season for the Timberwolves in their 2-1 win over Oregon City in a Three Rivers League finale at Tualatin High School.

KT Roesinger, Grant

The senior midfielder scored a goal and had two assists for the Generals in their 5-0 win over Newberg in a Class 6A state playoff first-round match at Delta Park.

Kaia Schmidt, West Linn

The senior outside wing, and a team captain, scored two goals for the Lions in their 3-1 win over Lake Oswego in a Three Rivers League finale at West Linn High School.

Hanna Slama, Jesuit

The sophomore midfielder had two goals and two assists for the Crusaders in their 9-0 win over Sprague in a Class 6A state playoff first-round match at Jesuit High School.

Abby Smith, Crescent Valley

The senior forward scored all three of the Raiders’ goals in their 3-0 victory against West Albany in a Mid-Willamette Conference match at Crescent Valley High School.

Zoey Steele, Summit

The senior forward scored the winning goal in the 68th minute, giving the Storm a 2-1 victory over Caldera in an Intermountain Conference showdown at Caldera High School.

Saylor Swanson, North Marion

The senior forward, and a team captain, scored three goals and had an assist for the Huskies in their 8-0 win over Sweet Home in an Oregon West Conference match at North Marion.

Kat Tercek, Barlow

The sophomore forward scored two goals for the Bruins in their 5-0 win over South Salem in a Class 6A state playoff first-round match at Barlow High School.

Kylee Turner, Oregon City

The sophomore defender scored the winning goal for the Pioneers in their 3-2 victory against West Salem in a Class 6A first-round state playoff contest.

Tori Vera, Gladstone

The sophomore forward, who scored 24 goals in regular-season play, helped the Gladiators run to an 8-0 win over Estacada in a Tri-Valley Conference finale at Gladstone High School.

Matea Vernon, Forest Grove

The sophomore goalkeeper, who didn’t start the game, took over in goal for the Vikings in a penalty kick shootout and made two saves, helping the team get a 3-2 (4-3 PKs) win over Mountainside in a Class 6A state playoff first-round match at Forest Grove High School.

Ella Weathers, Sherwood

The senior forward/midfielder scored three goals for the Bowmen in their 5-0 win over Glencoe in a Pacific Conference match. The victory gave Sherwood a 6-0 mark in conference play. The hat trick gave Weathers 19 goals to go with nine assists this season.

Taylor Wilson, Dayton

The senior forward scored two goals, including the game-winner, for the Pirates in their 4-3 victory over Santiam Christian in a Class 3A/2A/1A state playoff first-round match at Dayton.