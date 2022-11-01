ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Post Malone Helps Couple Have the Sweetest Gender Reveal at Concert

By Rania Aniftos
 3 days ago

Post Malone is known for greeting his fans at concerts and signing autographs, but he took his fan interactions up a notch when he helped a couple reveal the gender of their baby on the way.

In a clip shared to TikTok from the “Congratulations” star’s show in Tulsa, Okla., on Friday night (Oct. 28), Post is seen signing a poster that was handed to him by a couple, who begin asking him to open the envelope taped to the poster, and reveal the gender of the baby.

“You want me to just tell you?” Post asks them, before confirming, “You didn’t see it? Y’all didn’t see it?” He then opens the envelope, and immediately, his jaw drops. He excitedly holds up the piece of paper, which reads, “It’s a girl!”

“You’re going to be a girl dad!” the star sweetly tells the father-to-be.

Post Malone himself is also a girl dad, as he welcomed his first child — a daughter — with his longtime girlfriend earlier this year. In an interview with Apple Music ’s Zane Lowe before the baby’s birth, Post said he’s “pumped beyond belief” to be a father, something he’s been dreaming about since he was a kid who walked around with a baby doll all the time. “I thought that was the coolest thing,” he said of his doll. “I would take him around everywhere. And I don’t know how long that lasted. But my mom still has it. And I guess, Zane, I’m so pumped up. I’m going to be a hot dad.”

Watch the adorable gender reveal below.

Comments / 0

 

Rihanna Takes Fans Behind the Scenes of ‘Lift Me Up’ Music Video: Watch

On Thursday (Nov. 3), Rihanna gave fans an inside look of the filming of her newest video, “Life Me Up,” which offers an experience as serene and relaxing as the original. The 34-year-old’s rich and airy vocals soundtrack the video. It features her alongside Black Panther: Wakanda Forever film crew members setting up scenes, including her posing on the beach at dusk and shots of billowing smoke, makeshift snow and a bonfire on the sand. At the end of the video, Rih poses with one of the crew members and makes an X across her chest with her arms, the official...
Mariah Carey Promises to Make Her Christmas Concerts ‘As Magical As Possible’

It’s time, dahhlings. After officially announcing the start of the holiday season, Mariah Carey sat down for a wide-ranging interview Tuesday (Nov. 1) about her love for Christmas, the upcoming TV adaptation of her memoir and more. “When I’m not onstage and I’m in holiday mode, there are rules that I set,” the Queen of Christmas dished to USA Today. “I don’t care who it is – the kids, if I have guests, whatever – nobody is allowed to play or watch anything other than a Christmas-related thing. If I wake up in the middle of the night and walk into the...
