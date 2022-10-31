Read full article on original website
WEAU-TV 13
Love Lights 2022
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Volunteer Partners at HSHS Sacred Heart and St. Joseph’s Hospitals are once again holding Love Lights Celebrations. At HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital in Chippewa Falls, the 35th annual ceremony is Thursday, December 1 at 4:30 p.m. At HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau...
WEAU-TV 13
BROOK SOMMERFELD
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - I am nominating Brook Sommerfeld for the Sunshine Award. Brook is a fire fighter with the Chippewa Falls Fire Department. Every time she is out in the community, she makes a positive impact from rescuing ducklings to always engaging positively with people in the community. Recently she shared a table with a gentleman who appeared to be distraught over trying to find a place to sit. Not only did she bring him comfort but she went above and beyond to develop a friendship with someone who has special needs. She is constantly a ray of sunshine and this award is designed for folks just like Brook.
WEAU-TV 13
Progress made on new Country Jam site
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Country Jam’s new site on the northwest side of Eau Claire is expected to be ready in time for the July festival. Workers are currently clearing the area for the stage, roadways, and event centers. Two new event centers will be open year-round. Electrical work has begun for the campsites, now just a short distance from the festival grounds.
WEAU-TV 13
Friends and family celebrate Lily Peters’ birthday, gather donations for families in need
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - Family and friends of Lily Peters are honoring her memory by giving back to those in need. Nov. 4 would have been Lily’s 11th birthday, so a heavenly birthday celebration was held Thursday night at Agnes’ Table in Chippewa Falls. Attendees were treated...
WEAU-TV 13
Performing arts venues still working to recover from the pandemic
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) -A production scheduled for Veteran’s Day weekend at the Heyde Center in Chippewa Falls is no longer happening due to a lack of ticket sales at other venues. As the arts community continues to recover from the pandemic, some people are concerned about the future.
Volume One
Eau Claire’s Newest Bar is Also (Probably) Its Smallest
After Jessica Bertoni opened Jessie J’s Barbershop in Eau Claire five years ago, she started to wonder what to do with the smaller, unused side of the building on Bellinger Street. Bertoni eventually struck upon a dual-purpose idea. “I had the space and I thought if people were waiting,...
WEAU-TV 13
Visit Eau Claire receives $39,500 grant for Eau Claire Marathon
AEAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin Department of Tourism is announcing a $39,500 Joint Effort Marketing grant for Visit Eau Claire. According to a media release from the Wisconsin Department of Tourism in conjunction with Visit Eau Claire, the grant is intended to attract runners to the city’s Eau Claire Marathon next year. The grant is intended to support the advertisement and promotion of the race weekend, scheduled for April 29-30. The race also features a half marathon, four-person relay marathon, 5K, 10K and kids’ fun run.
WEAU-TV 13
Eau Claire international Film Festival gearing up for its second year
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Back for its second year, the Eau Claire International Film Festival is set to take place the first weekend in November. This time around, it will be hosted at the Davies Center at UW-Eau Claire. The three-day festival will feature 44 films shown in the...
WEAU-TV 13
STEPHANIE SOMMERFELD
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Please give Stephanie Sommerfeld a Sunshine Award. Stephanie is a very loving person with a heart of gold. She has the biggest and most challenging job of all as a stay-at-home mom. If that wasn’t hard enough, she has also taken on the role of teacher. She has been home schooling our almost 5-year-old and our 6-year-old, mean while tending to our 1-year-old boy who doesn’t stop. She is the hardest worker I know.
WEAU-TV 13
SANDY COOPER
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - I would like to nominate Sandy Cooper for the Sunshine Award. Sandy is a good nurse and an all-around nice person.
WEAU-TV 13
Spaghetti Spectacular
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The 15th Annual Spaghetti Spectacular to benefit McDonell Area Schools is Sunday, November 6. It runs from 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. at McDonell Central Catholic High School in Chippewa Falls. The meal is $15 for adults or $10 for kids 5-12, kids 4 and...
WEAU-TV 13
A Look Inside: ECASD $98.6 million capital referendum
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Addressing the aging structure, improving the learning environment for our children and continuing the necessary reinvestment in buildings are at the heart of the Eau Claire Area School District’s nearly $99-million capital referendum on the ballot November 8th. The referendum would cost homeowners 40 cents per $1,000 of property value. For a home worth $100,000, that would mean around $40 per year.
WEAU-TV 13
Micon Cinema open Thursday after gas leak prompts Wednesday closure
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Micon Cinema in Eau Claire will be open Thursday after closing Wednesday evening due to a gas leak. According to Eau Claire Fire & Rescue, Xcel Energy discovered a broken gas supply pipe on the roof of Micon Cinema Wednesday evening. An HVAC contractor was called in to fix the issue. Eau Claire Fire & Rescue provided support in determining the source of the leak at the movie theater, which is located on Mall Drive.
WEAU-TV 13
WILLIAM AND LYNN WAITE
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - I want to nominate William and Lynn Waite for the Sunshine Award. William served in the Vietnam War. Lynn is a hard worker and she does her very best each and every day. I just want to send them some sunshine. Ryan Karls.
WEAU-TV 13
SportScene 13 for Thursday, November 3rd
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The opening day of the state volleyball tournament features Chippewa Falls’s first ever trip to the state tournament. UW-Eau Claire and UW-Whitewater face off in the WIAC women’s soccer semifinals. Two of the areas top football teams gear up for their sectional semifinal matchups.
wwisradio.com
Hy-Vee Eau Claire Added to List of Stores That Will Close on Thanksgiving
(Eau Claire, WI) — Add Hy-Vee to the list of stores closing this Thanksgiving. The grocery store made the announcement yesterday. Many stores are opting to be closed on Thanksgiving this year. Hy-Vee said it is closing its stores to show some gratitude for its employees who work hard the rest of the year.
WEAU-TV 13
WAGNER TAILS: Edgar and Thor
-- An adoptable cat shares a name with a popular Marvel comics character, Thor. This four-year-old isn’t the God of Thunder, but as soon as you start petting him you’ll hear his booming purr. Staff members at the Clark County Humane Society say Thor would prefer a home...
WEAU-TV 13
Governor Evers visits Eau Claire on bus tour
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Governor Tony Evers stopped in Eau Claire Tuesday as part of his “Doing the Right Thing” bus tour. The Governor along with Lieutenant Governor Nominee Sara Rodriguez and Attorney General Josh Kaul are traveling the state to meet voters and encourage people to head to the polls next week.
WEAU-TV 13
Prevail Bank Eau Claire branch grand reopening
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Prevail Bank on Fairfax Street in Eau Claire is officially back open after being under construction for more than six months. A ribbon cutting was held Tuesday to celebrate the reopening. Tuesday’s event included activities for kids and self-tours of the Bank. As part of the construction process, an additional 2,000 square feet of office space was added.
WEAU-TV 13
More than 7,000 absentee voters in Eau Claire
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The midterm election is Tuesday, and some people living in the city of Eau Claire have already cast their ballots. According to City Clerk Nicholas Koerner more than 7,000 people have already voted absentee. Koerner says while Thursday was the last day to request an absentee ballot by mail, you can still do drive-thru voting until 4:00 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4 in the city of Eau Claire.
