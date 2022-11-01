ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NESN

NFL Rumors: Rams Made Massive Offer For Star Defender Before Deadline

Los Angeles Rams general manager Les Snead couldn’t care less about the organization’s future draft capital, as shown in recent years with draft-heavy trades for Matthew Stafford and Von Miller along with supplemental deals for Sony Michel, Troy Hill and others. Another example of Snead’s willingness took place before the 2022 NFL trade deadline.
Tri-City Herald

New Signing: Colts Bring Back Running Back

The Indianapolis Colts traded away a beloved running back in Nyheim Hines on Tuesday, but they brought back a familiar face on Wednesday when they signed running back Jordan Wilkins to the practice squad. The Colts drafted Wilkins (6'1", 208, 28 years old) in the fifth round of the 2018...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Tri-City Herald

Bengals Assistant Coach Announced Dead

CINCINNATI — Tragic news for the Bengals coaching staff. Offensive Analyst Adam Zimmer has passed away. He was 38 years old. Zimmer joined the Bengals staff this season after coaching with his dad, Mike, on the Minnesota Vikings staff over the past eight seasons. He served as an assistant...
CINCINNATI, OH
Tri-City Herald

Six Things Giants Must Improve in Remaining Games

Few expected the New York Giants to have a 6-2 record through eight weeks in the NFL season. Instead of competing for a top draft pick, new coach Brian Daboll and company have New York in the middle of a playoff race, which is especially noteworthy playing in a division with a 6-2 Cowboys team and an undefeated Eagles team.
ClutchPoints

3 reasons USC will win Pac-12 over Oregon, UCLA, Utah

USC football fans can breathe a sigh of relief. The Clay Helton era is over, and the Trojans have moved on to a better and brighter side of college football with Lincoln Riley. Despite a tough late-game loss to the Utah Utes, the Trojans stand at second in the Pac-12 at 5-1, a game behind Oregon, who is undefeated through five games. UCLA is still hot on USC’s tail with a 4-1 record and an impending Nov. 19 matchup that could decide the fate of the 2022 Pac-12 championship.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Tri-City Herald

Chargers at Falcons Week 9 Injury Report: Wednesday

COSTA MESA – The Chargers are back from their bye week and have shifted preparations toward the Falcons who they'll square off against on Sunday in Atlanta. Following the week off, the Chargers had wide receiver Joshua Palmer and tight end Donald Parham Jr. each clear concussion protocol and practice in full capacity. Chargers coach Brandon Staley, however, was not willing to say whether or not they'll play against the Falcons.
ATLANTA, GA
Tri-City Herald

Week 9 Stat Projections: Running Back Rankings

Hot running backs help push fantasy teams up the standings, but their opportunity and success can change on a dime due to injury. This week, multiple moves at the NFL trading deadline have change the dynamics of playing time for many players. Here’s a look at the running back situations that will have changes in Week 9:
Tri-City Herald

Seahawks WR DK Metcalf Reveals Which Loss Helped Seattle Flip a Switch

On Tuesday, AllSeahawks.com proposed the thought that the Seattle Seahawks were able to jump-start their surprising season following the 27-7 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in Week 2. The blowout was a forgettable display on both sides of the ball for coach Pete Carroll's team, but, despite two more losses after that, Seattle clearly began to play at a different level.
SEATTLE, WA
Tri-City Herald

Injury Roundup: Multiple Bengals’ Starters Dealing With Injuries

CINCINNATI — Bengals cornerback Mike Hilton missed Thursday's practice with a left pinky injury. The veteran had a black cast on it during the session, but didn't participate. La'el Collins (illness), Tre Flowers (hamstring) and Max Scharping (personal) were also out. Guys like Josh Tupou and Ja'Marr Chase have...
CINCINNATI, OH
Tri-City Herald

Ben Johnson Explains Fourth Down Decision against Dolphins

The Lions decision to call a pass play on fourth down against the Miami Dolphins has been hotly debated since the toss from Jared Goff to wideout Josh Reynolds fell incomplete. Detroit was on the Miami 35-yard line, trailing by a score of 31-27, and seeking to end a four-game...
DETROIT, MI
Tri-City Herald

Thunder Rookie Jalen Williams Adding Transition Threat to the Mix

Oklahoma City’s transition attack has shawn flashes this season, but nothing too consistent just yet. The pieces are in place for the young Thunder to beat teams down the floor consistently as the season goes on. The key to that push could very well be rookie Jalen Williams. Williams...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Tri-City Herald

Jaylon Johnson Ready to Defend Double Trouble

Life goes on in the NFL after friends get traded and Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson realizes it. While talking about the loss of Roquan Smith to trade this week, Johnson had talked enough about team transactions. "I got the No. 1 and No. 4 wide receiver," Johnson said. "I love...
Tri-City Herald

Colts’ QB Weekly: Sam Ehlinger Ready for the ‘Challenge’ of Belichick, Patriots

The New England Patriots and head coach Bill Belichick have a reputation for being a very difficult matchup for young quarterbacks. The numbers certainly back that up. Rookie and second-year quarterbacks have an abysmal record of 4-42 at Gillette Stadium since 2003. These quarterbacks have thrown 44 touchdowns to 58 interceptions while being sacked 116 times. Safe to say, it has been a rough experience for those trying to get a win in Foxborough.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Tri-City Herald

Seahawks rompin’ Kenneth Walker framing photo of Angry Chargers Lady flipping him off

Despite the appearances, Kenneth Walker appreciates Angry Chargers Lady. In fact, the Seahawks rookie running back wants to have her framed and featured in his home. Walker was finishing his 74-yard touchdown run that buried the Los Angeles Chargers in the fourth quarter of Seattle’s win in Inglewood, California, Oct. 23. As he reached then raced jubilantly across the stadium’s north end zone, he was facing a woman standing in a field-level suite beyond the end line. She was wearing a throwback Ladainian Tomlinson throwback, powder-blue Chargers jersey.
SEATTLE, WA
Tri-City Herald

Lions Thursday Injury Report: WR Josh Reynolds Sits Out

The Detroit Lions could be without another key offensive weapon against the Green Bay Packers. Wideout Josh Reynolds, who has battled various injuries this season, did not participate in the portion of practice open to the media on Thursday. Reynolds was a limited participant on Wednesday. The veteran wideout was...
DETROIT, MI

