Read full article on original website
Related
NFL Rumors: Rams Made Massive Offer For Star Defender Before Deadline
Los Angeles Rams general manager Les Snead couldn’t care less about the organization’s future draft capital, as shown in recent years with draft-heavy trades for Matthew Stafford and Von Miller along with supplemental deals for Sony Michel, Troy Hill and others. Another example of Snead’s willingness took place before the 2022 NFL trade deadline.
Tri-City Herald
New Signing: Colts Bring Back Running Back
The Indianapolis Colts traded away a beloved running back in Nyheim Hines on Tuesday, but they brought back a familiar face on Wednesday when they signed running back Jordan Wilkins to the practice squad. The Colts drafted Wilkins (6'1", 208, 28 years old) in the fifth round of the 2018...
Tri-City Herald
Bengals Assistant Coach Announced Dead
CINCINNATI — Tragic news for the Bengals coaching staff. Offensive Analyst Adam Zimmer has passed away. He was 38 years old. Zimmer joined the Bengals staff this season after coaching with his dad, Mike, on the Minnesota Vikings staff over the past eight seasons. He served as an assistant...
Tri-City Herald
Six Things Giants Must Improve in Remaining Games
Few expected the New York Giants to have a 6-2 record through eight weeks in the NFL season. Instead of competing for a top draft pick, new coach Brian Daboll and company have New York in the middle of a playoff race, which is especially noteworthy playing in a division with a 6-2 Cowboys team and an undefeated Eagles team.
3 reasons USC will win Pac-12 over Oregon, UCLA, Utah
USC football fans can breathe a sigh of relief. The Clay Helton era is over, and the Trojans have moved on to a better and brighter side of college football with Lincoln Riley. Despite a tough late-game loss to the Utah Utes, the Trojans stand at second in the Pac-12 at 5-1, a game behind Oregon, who is undefeated through five games. UCLA is still hot on USC’s tail with a 4-1 record and an impending Nov. 19 matchup that could decide the fate of the 2022 Pac-12 championship.
No. 8 UCLA brings title hopes into season, Sac State game
Eighth-ranked UCLA will tip off its 2022-23 season with high expectations when it hosts Sacramento State on Monday night in
Lincoln Riley addresses numerous topics surrounding USC football
Lincoln Riley had a lot to say on Monday. He has a lot to think about in terms of how he handles USC football heading into the start of November. Chief among Riley’s concerns: managing the workload for less-than-fully-healthy players these next two weeks. Riley needs to strike a...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Sean McVay’s Future With Rams Likely Tied to ‘Core’ Star Players, per Sources
At 3-4, the Rams are off to their worst start in the Sean McVay era. How long McVay sticks around to guide the team back toward its usual winning ways could be determined by the longevity of several of the team’s core players. Speaking as a guest on The...
Tri-City Herald
Chargers at Falcons Week 9 Injury Report: Wednesday
COSTA MESA – The Chargers are back from their bye week and have shifted preparations toward the Falcons who they'll square off against on Sunday in Atlanta. Following the week off, the Chargers had wide receiver Joshua Palmer and tight end Donald Parham Jr. each clear concussion protocol and practice in full capacity. Chargers coach Brandon Staley, however, was not willing to say whether or not they'll play against the Falcons.
Tri-City Herald
Week 9 Stat Projections: Running Back Rankings
Hot running backs help push fantasy teams up the standings, but their opportunity and success can change on a dime due to injury. This week, multiple moves at the NFL trading deadline have change the dynamics of playing time for many players. Here’s a look at the running back situations that will have changes in Week 9:
Tri-City Herald
Seahawks WR DK Metcalf Reveals Which Loss Helped Seattle Flip a Switch
On Tuesday, AllSeahawks.com proposed the thought that the Seattle Seahawks were able to jump-start their surprising season following the 27-7 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in Week 2. The blowout was a forgettable display on both sides of the ball for coach Pete Carroll's team, but, despite two more losses after that, Seattle clearly began to play at a different level.
Tri-City Herald
Injury Roundup: Multiple Bengals’ Starters Dealing With Injuries
CINCINNATI — Bengals cornerback Mike Hilton missed Thursday's practice with a left pinky injury. The veteran had a black cast on it during the session, but didn't participate. La'el Collins (illness), Tre Flowers (hamstring) and Max Scharping (personal) were also out. Guys like Josh Tupou and Ja'Marr Chase have...
Tri-City Herald
Saints Injury Roundup: Landry, Trautman Return for Thursday, Lattimore Still Out
The first Saints injury report of the week is here, as the team will host the Ravens on Monday Night Football to close out Week 9. Here's how things look for the team from Thursday. DID NOT PRACTICE: Michael Thomas (foot), Mark Ingram (knee), Marshon Lattimore (abdomen) LIMITED: Jarvis Landry...
Tri-City Herald
Ben Johnson Explains Fourth Down Decision against Dolphins
The Lions decision to call a pass play on fourth down against the Miami Dolphins has been hotly debated since the toss from Jared Goff to wideout Josh Reynolds fell incomplete. Detroit was on the Miami 35-yard line, trailing by a score of 31-27, and seeking to end a four-game...
Tri-City Herald
Thunder Rookie Jalen Williams Adding Transition Threat to the Mix
Oklahoma City’s transition attack has shawn flashes this season, but nothing too consistent just yet. The pieces are in place for the young Thunder to beat teams down the floor consistently as the season goes on. The key to that push could very well be rookie Jalen Williams. Williams...
Tri-City Herald
Trevor Lawrence, Jaguars Locker Room Express Excitement For Calvin Ridley Trade
It will be nearly 300 days until Calvin Ridley takes the field as a Jacksonville Jaguar in a regular-season game, but that doesn't mean his new teammates aren't eagerly anticipating his impending addition. "All I know is I'm excited for him. I know this team is excited for him. I...
Tri-City Herald
Jaylon Johnson Ready to Defend Double Trouble
Life goes on in the NFL after friends get traded and Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson realizes it. While talking about the loss of Roquan Smith to trade this week, Johnson had talked enough about team transactions. "I got the No. 1 and No. 4 wide receiver," Johnson said. "I love...
Tri-City Herald
Colts’ QB Weekly: Sam Ehlinger Ready for the ‘Challenge’ of Belichick, Patriots
The New England Patriots and head coach Bill Belichick have a reputation for being a very difficult matchup for young quarterbacks. The numbers certainly back that up. Rookie and second-year quarterbacks have an abysmal record of 4-42 at Gillette Stadium since 2003. These quarterbacks have thrown 44 touchdowns to 58 interceptions while being sacked 116 times. Safe to say, it has been a rough experience for those trying to get a win in Foxborough.
Tri-City Herald
Seahawks rompin’ Kenneth Walker framing photo of Angry Chargers Lady flipping him off
Despite the appearances, Kenneth Walker appreciates Angry Chargers Lady. In fact, the Seahawks rookie running back wants to have her framed and featured in his home. Walker was finishing his 74-yard touchdown run that buried the Los Angeles Chargers in the fourth quarter of Seattle’s win in Inglewood, California, Oct. 23. As he reached then raced jubilantly across the stadium’s north end zone, he was facing a woman standing in a field-level suite beyond the end line. She was wearing a throwback Ladainian Tomlinson throwback, powder-blue Chargers jersey.
Tri-City Herald
Lions Thursday Injury Report: WR Josh Reynolds Sits Out
The Detroit Lions could be without another key offensive weapon against the Green Bay Packers. Wideout Josh Reynolds, who has battled various injuries this season, did not participate in the portion of practice open to the media on Thursday. Reynolds was a limited participant on Wednesday. The veteran wideout was...
Comments / 0