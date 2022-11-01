USC football fans can breathe a sigh of relief. The Clay Helton era is over, and the Trojans have moved on to a better and brighter side of college football with Lincoln Riley. Despite a tough late-game loss to the Utah Utes, the Trojans stand at second in the Pac-12 at 5-1, a game behind Oregon, who is undefeated through five games. UCLA is still hot on USC’s tail with a 4-1 record and an impending Nov. 19 matchup that could decide the fate of the 2022 Pac-12 championship.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO