Eau Claire, WI

UW-EC adds new sustainability and climate action certificate

By Leader-Telegram Staff
 3 days ago
Alex Narkiewicz-Jodko is among the first students to enroll in UW-Eau Claire’s Sustainability and Climate Action Certificate program, a new program offered for the first time this fall. A chemistry major, Narkiewicz-Jodko hopes the sustainability-related certificate he’s earning may be what helps him stand out when he applies to graduate schools or future jobs, according to the university. UW-Eau Claire photo by Shane Opatz

EAU CLAIRE — Starting this fall, climate conscientious students at UW-Eau Claire can take their passion for the environment to a new level with the university’s debut Sustainability and Climate Action Certificate program.

The 15-credit program, currently comprising seven enrolled students, is housed in UW-Eau Claire’s public health and environmental studies program. According to the university, it is available to any student who is concerned about the climate crisis and wants to gain knowledge needed to help create a sustainable world.

Eau Claire, WI
Media Account for Leader-Telegram

