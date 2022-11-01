Read full article on original website
Kait 8
Be a ‘Santa to a Senior’ this ho-ho-holiday
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - You’re never too old for a visit from Santa Claus. To ensure everyone has a very merry Christmas this year, Home Instead will collect gifts for more than 200 Jonesboro seniors in need. The company, which provides in-home health care, is partnering with local non-profit...
Kait 8
Finding answers for seniors’ healthcare
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Seniors with questions about health coverage can find the answers they need at home. The East Arkansas Agency on Aging is, according to Director of Purchased Services Melissa Prater, a one-stop shop when it comes to answering and finding resources for the elderly. “We will link...
Kait 8
Power restored in Randolph County community
POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) – All of Pocahontas’ power is back online as of Thursday evening. Around 7:13 p.m., Nov. 3, Entergy Arkansas reported over 600 people were without power in the area. Mayor Keith Sutton explained the outage was on the west side of the city by the...
Kait 8
Jonesboro organization to hold resource fair for homeless
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - An area non-profit organization will hold a resource fair for the homeless. A media release from The HUB announced the resource fair on Tuesday, Nov. 8, will provide prizes, food, health and education information, employment assistance, and more. The event will be held at 711 Union...
Kait 8
Hope builds as Ritz Civic Center undergoes upgrades
BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - The city of Blytheville is saying, “Lights, cameras, renovations” as new additions are giving a historic site a new look. The Blytheville City Advertising and Tourism Promotions Commission gave The Ritz a grant to purchase a new projector and surround sound system. These additions will help provide the productions shown with a better look and sound.
Kait 8
Tricks and treats fill the Jonesboro streets
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Residents filled the streets to celebrate Halloween night with family and friends. Halloween is used as a time to dress up and spend time with your family and friends. Roxanne Thompson used trick-or-treating as a way to spend time with her friend that traveled several hours...
Kait 8
Low-cost vaccine clinic for pets to be held
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – If you need to get your pets vaccinated, there’s a clinic in Jonesboro with your name on it. On Saturday, Nov. 12, Dr. Laura Dacus, DVM will be providing vaccines for pets who need them from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Arkansas law requires...
Kait 8
Longtime Nettleton school employee dies
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – A community is in mourning as a longtime Nettleton Public Schools employee has died. On Tuesday, Nov. 1, officials announced administrative assistant Brooke Landrum died. Brooke’s husband Jon Landrum said she was diagnosed with breast cancer in September. The school district has asked residents...
Kait 8
Thieves targeting trucking companies
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Truckers are responsible for keeping America moving but they have a tough time doing their job without tires on their big rigs. According to a Jonesboro police incident report, on Tuesday night a group of thieves stole 25 18-wheeler tires from two area businesses. Curtis Capps,...
Kait 8
HIDDEN HAUNTS: The spirits of a downtown Jonesboro business
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A downtown business, Spiritual Awakenings and Healing Center, may be home to some spirits. For more than a year now, those who work in the decades-old building said they have experienced things from the other side. “A lot of activity tonight,” Co-owner Roy Tanksly said.
Kait 8
Buzzworthy coffee shop opens in Craighead County
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A new locally owned coffee shop opened for business Tuesday in Lake City. According to co-owners Bradley and Leah Hamilton and Wayne Black, the Busy Bean held its grand opening on Nov. 1 at its new location across the street from Jordan’s Quick Stop on Highway 18.
Kait 8
New website to reduce time, manpower for sheriff’s office
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A new website will allow the Craighead County Sheriff’s Office to not only save money, but it will reduce the time for inmate transportation. CourtSign will allow inmates to sign court documents without being present in person. Sheriff Marty Boyd said the move will cut...
Kait 8
Jonesboro Police holds drug take-back event
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - On Saturday, JPD hosted its semi-annual event to take back prescription drugs. On Oct. 29, the Jonesboro Police Department held a drug takeback event, which is held twice a year when the department encourages those with prescription drugs to use the drop-off box located at the station.
Kait 8
City looking for funding to improve old sewer plant
BONO, Ark. (KAIT) - The City of Bono is looking to receive a 5-million-dollar federal grant to get a much-needed new sewer system. The current system, built in 1992, has experienced wear and tear. So, Mayor Danny Shaw said they are applying for a grant through the American Rescue Plan Act.
talkbusiness.net
8 Mile Creek Trail opens in Paragould
The city of Paragould recently celebrated the official opening of the 8 Mile Creek Trail at the Rotary Park Trailhead. Plans for the trail began in 2016 when the Greene County Future Fund began working with the city of Paragould for initiatives that could improve the quality of life in Greene County.
KTLO
Highbar, LLC announces Arkansas site for first rebar mill
November 1, 2022 (Osceola, Arkansas) — Highbar LLC, a newly formed company focused on sustainable scrap metal recycling and steel production, announced Tuesday it has selected a greenfield site in northeast Arkansas to build the first of its two rebar steel mini mills. The mills are designed to be world leaders in terms of energy and water efficiency, labor productivity, and carbon emission reductions.
Kait 8
$500M rebar steel company to locate mini mills in Mississippi County
OSCEOLA, Ark. (KAIT) - Northeast Arkansas will soon be the home to two new mini rebar steel mills for sustainable scrap metal recycling and steel production. According to Talk Business & Politics, the newly formed $500 Million Company will sit on over 600 acres of property outside Osceola. The project will include space for an expanded Mississippi River port facility, a direct Class 1 railroad connection, and a planned adjacent solar installation.
This Arkansas farmer is changing how they farm due to climate change
JACKSON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — This spring marked the fourth consecutive abnormally wet planting season for the Shoffner Research Farm in Jackson County. Multiple heavy rain storms prevented sixth-generation farmer Hallie Shoffner from being able to work in her fields, which ultimately cost her small 1,000-acre farm a lot of money, and they inevitably reduced yield.
Kait 8
VOTE 2022: Multiple candidates in running for Blytheville Mayor
BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - In less than a week, multiple Mississippi County towns could have a new mayor, including the city that holds the county seat. In Blytheville, seven people are in the running for mayor. The political climate in the city is thick, as each person wants to lead...
Kait 8
Two arrested for theft by receiving in storage break-in
BROOKLAND, Ark. (KAIT) – A pair of Jonesboro residents are behind bars after Brookland police said they stole about $45,000 from a storage facility. According to a news release, Donald McKinney and Brandy Langston were arrested for one count each of theft by receiving greater than $25,000. On Saturday,...
