Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
North Carolina boasts 3 of the most remote work-friendly cities in America, according to studyEllen EastwoodCharlotte, NC
3 Great Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasHarrisburg, NC
2022 N.C. Music Hall of Fame induction Ceremony Features Grammy-winning artistsAlexus BrownKannapolis, NC
Duck Donuts opens 3rd location in Charlotte, NCTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
Related
Charlotte eating disorder treatment program says people are coming in for help with more severe cases
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte center specializing in providing treatment to those with eating disorders said it's getting more severe cases when patients do eventually come in for treatment. Doctors said there are a few reasons behind this, and the return to normalcy from the COVID-19 pandemic could be...
Hidden Valley homeowner gets critical repairs with help from community
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Hidden Valley neighborhood has endured "higher than normal levels of economic and housing disparities", making it difficult for families to stay in their homes. Saundra Smith had moved from West Palm Beach to Charlotte to take care of her father. She considered the dwelling a...
WBTV
‘This is unreal!’ St. Jude Dream Home winner tours new home
Bethany's Butterflies Foundation provides families with the resources needed to improve the lives of children with severe complex neurological challenges. The winner reported he liked the home, and said it's beautiful. Forever Family: Casey is adventurous and loves the beach. Updated: Nov. 1, 2022 at 2:55 PM EDT. "If I...
WCNC
Le Diner En Blanc a huge success!
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Sponsored by: Le Diner En Blanc. Charlotte, N.C. - This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. As they say in the movies "that's a wrap" - this morning we're wrapping our coverage of Le Diner en Blanc Charlotte 2022.
'I appreciate it so much': Charlotte nonprofit helps furnish new homes for those who were homeless
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — With rent prices on the rise, inflation driving up the cost of other essentials, plus the lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the homeless community in Charlotte has faced unprecedented challenges in the effort to find housing. A nonprofit formed just before the pandemic has been...
Local charity gifts wheelchair-accessible van to Charlotte family
CHARLOTTE — A Charlotte family has a new wheelchair-accessible van, thanks to a local charity. 10-year-old Kiyana McCorey is living with quadriplegic cerebral palsy and can’t walk or eat on her own. On Wednesday, Fort Mill-based All Things Possible Medical Fundraising surprised Kiyana and her mom with a...
Charlotte nonprofit InReach gets a boost from the community
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The annual Dream Maker Luncheon to benefit InReach was held Thursday at Holy Trinity Greek Cathedral in Charlotte. Over 400 people attended the event, which included a delicious meal served by the InReach family and local community volunteers. Since 1974, the nonprofit organization InReach has been...
Annual Halloween display in Charlotte bounces back following issue with real-life villain
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — For the past eight years, the owners of a home along Morningside Drive have decorated their front yard for Halloween. It has become a tradition in the neighborhood as the theme changes every year. This year the display brought neighbors together weeks before Halloween night. People who live along […]
WBTV
Father charged with boy's shooting death
The Charlotte Fire Department controlled a carbon monoxide leak that exposed 27 people in south Charlotte after four hours. An all new WBTV investigation has found cases being dismissed en mass. ‘It’s going to be great’: Midnight Diner moves to Uptown Charlotte. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. The...
Mac's Speed Shop is treating veterans to a free meal on Veterans Day
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Mac’s Hospitality Group is treating veterans to free meals at all its Mac’s Speed Shop locations, plus its SouthBound restaurant in Charlotte on Veterans Day, Friday, Nov. 11. At all Mac’s locations, each veteran can enjoy a Free Lil Pig, hickory-smoked, pulled-pork BBQ sandwich,...
One injured in North Charlotte shooting, Medic says
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte Mecklenburg Police are investigating a shooting that resulted in one victim suffering from life-threatening injuries, according to Medic. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app. Early Thursday morning just after 4 a.m., there was a heavy police...
Raleigh News & Observer
Caribbean ‘home away from home’ grocery and grill in Charlotte closing after 20 years
After 20 years in East Charlotte, a Caribbean restaurant and grocery store is closing, but searching for a new home. Island Grocery and Grill at 5861 Albemarle Road announced the closing on Facebook. “With sadness to leave you at this moment, but with joy to know we have pleased so...
Charlotte Stories
Charlotte’s 10 Worst Restaurant Health Scores in October 2022
Even though the Charlotte region’s restaurant selection continues to grow, so does our population, and some restaurants are taking advantage of this growing customer base by letting their health standards slide. Some of the most common reasons for low scores were food handlers not washing their hands properly, contaminated...
$1 million lottery ticket sold in Iredell County
IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — A Powerball ticket worth $1 million was sold in Iredell County, North Carolina Education Lottery officials announced Thursday. The lucky ticket, which matched all five white balls in Wednesday's $1.2 billion drawing, was purchased at the Sheetz on Charlotte Highway in Troutman, just off Exit 42 along Interstate 77 in Iredell County. As of Thursday morning, no winner has claimed the ticket.
WLTX.com
Charlotte father charged in shooting death of 4-year-old son
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A man was arrested after his 4-year-old son was shot and killed in southeast Charlotte Wednesday night, police said. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police responded to calls of a reported shooting at an apartment complex on Charleston Place, just off Monroe Road, around 7:30 p.m. When officers got to the complex, they went inside and found a 4-year-old boy who had been shot.
WBTV
Charlotte mom turns her daughter's death into something beautiful
Authorities say this shooting was a car jacking gone wrong. The couple was back in court for the first time in over a year, where the two pleaded guilty to ALL charges. Authorities are investigating the cause of the gas leak. Opioid settlement resolution nationwide. Updated: 7 hours ago. This...
Coke Consolidated, Central Piedmont Community College team up for apprenticeships
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Coke Consolidated is funding up to 30 apprenticeships at Central Piedmont Community College, the company announced Thursday. Applicants who qualify will get financial support in order to go after career certificates in relevant fields, including HVAC repair and manufacturing, in addition to working part-time positions at Coke Consolidated.
Rowan County man 'started hollering' after $500,000 lottery win
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — When Jeffrey Cunningham of China Grove started a commotion at work, his startled coworkers witnessed a man who had just won half a million dollars on a lottery ticket. “I was scratching it at work and then I just started hollering,” Cunningham said. “Everyone rushed...
country1037fm.com
Igloos Return To Charlotte North Carolina
Igloos make their return to Charlotte at the popular rooftop spot Merchant & Trade. According to Axios Charlotte, the igloo will be available Tuesdays-Sundays beginning November 11. From the 19th floor of the Kimpton Tryon Park Hotel, Merchant & Trade allows for breathtaking views of the city skyline. Visitors can see Romare Bearden Park and Truist Field, as well. “Igloos” first appeared in 2020 as a way of social distancing during the pandemic. They were meant to be temporary. However, everyone loved the idea so much they decided to keep them. This year, when the igloos return to Charlotte, there will only be one, not two. Reservations will be accepted for parties as small as 2 and as big as 10. The theme will be “Apres-ski lodge,” according to the communications manager.
country1037fm.com
One Charlotte Dog Daycare Closed After Respiratory Virus Outbreak
Dog owners all over the Carolinas are getting a real scare today with the news of respiratory viruses spreading among canines in North and South Carolina and in many parts of the country. At least one Charlotte doggie daycare has had to resort to very limited services because of a respiratory virus spreading there.
WCNC
Charlotte, NC
26K+
Followers
10K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
Charlotte local newshttps://www.wcnc.com/
Comments / 0