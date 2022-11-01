ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

WBTV

‘This is unreal!’ St. Jude Dream Home winner tours new home

Bethany's Butterflies Foundation provides families with the resources needed to improve the lives of children with severe complex neurological challenges. The winner reported he liked the home, and said it's beautiful. Forever Family: Casey is adventurous and loves the beach. Updated: Nov. 1, 2022 at 2:55 PM EDT. "If I...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Le Diner En Blanc a huge success!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Sponsored by: Le Diner En Blanc. Charlotte, N.C. - This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. As they say in the movies "that's a wrap" - this morning we're wrapping our coverage of Le Diner en Blanc Charlotte 2022.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Charlotte nonprofit InReach gets a boost from the community

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The annual Dream Maker Luncheon to benefit InReach was held Thursday at Holy Trinity Greek Cathedral in Charlotte. Over 400 people attended the event, which included a delicious meal served by the InReach family and local community volunteers. Since 1974, the nonprofit organization InReach has been...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Father charged with boy's shooting death

The Charlotte Fire Department controlled a carbon monoxide leak that exposed 27 people in south Charlotte after four hours. An all new WBTV investigation has found cases being dismissed en mass. ‘It’s going to be great’: Midnight Diner moves to Uptown Charlotte. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. The...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

One injured in North Charlotte shooting, Medic says

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte Mecklenburg Police are investigating a shooting that resulted in one victim suffering from life-threatening injuries, according to Medic. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app. Early Thursday morning just after 4 a.m., there was a heavy police...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Charlotte Stories

Charlotte’s 10 Worst Restaurant Health Scores in October 2022

Even though the Charlotte region’s restaurant selection continues to grow, so does our population, and some restaurants are taking advantage of this growing customer base by letting their health standards slide. Some of the most common reasons for low scores were food handlers not washing their hands properly, contaminated...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

$1 million lottery ticket sold in Iredell County

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — A Powerball ticket worth $1 million was sold in Iredell County, North Carolina Education Lottery officials announced Thursday. The lucky ticket, which matched all five white balls in Wednesday's $1.2 billion drawing, was purchased at the Sheetz on Charlotte Highway in Troutman, just off Exit 42 along Interstate 77 in Iredell County. As of Thursday morning, no winner has claimed the ticket.
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
WLTX.com

Charlotte father charged in shooting death of 4-year-old son

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A man was arrested after his 4-year-old son was shot and killed in southeast Charlotte Wednesday night, police said. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police responded to calls of a reported shooting at an apartment complex on Charleston Place, just off Monroe Road, around 7:30 p.m. When officers got to the complex, they went inside and found a 4-year-old boy who had been shot.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Charlotte mom turns her daughter's death into something beautiful

Authorities say this shooting was a car jacking gone wrong. The couple was back in court for the first time in over a year, where the two pleaded guilty to ALL charges. Authorities are investigating the cause of the gas leak. Opioid settlement resolution nationwide. Updated: 7 hours ago. This...
CHARLOTTE, NC
country1037fm.com

Igloos Return To Charlotte North Carolina

Igloos make their return to Charlotte at the popular rooftop spot Merchant & Trade. According to Axios Charlotte, the igloo will be available Tuesdays-Sundays beginning November 11. From the 19th floor of the Kimpton Tryon Park Hotel, Merchant & Trade allows for breathtaking views of the city skyline. Visitors can see Romare Bearden Park and Truist Field, as well. “Igloos” first appeared in 2020 as a way of social distancing during the pandemic. They were meant to be temporary. However, everyone loved the idea so much they decided to keep them. This year, when the igloos return to Charlotte, there will only be one, not two. Reservations will be accepted for parties as small as 2 and as big as 10. The theme will be “Apres-ski lodge,” according to the communications manager.
CHARLOTTE, NC
country1037fm.com

One Charlotte Dog Daycare Closed After Respiratory Virus Outbreak

Dog owners all over the Carolinas are getting a real scare today with the news of respiratory viruses spreading among canines in North and South Carolina and in many parts of the country. At least one Charlotte doggie daycare has had to resort to very limited services because of a respiratory virus spreading there.
CHARLOTTE, NC
