actionnewsnow.com
Tehama, Glenn county burn permit suspensions to be lifted next week
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - The burn permit suspension in Tehama and Glenn counties will be lifted Monday morning, according to CAL FIRE Tehama-Glenn Unit. CAL FIRE Tehama-Glenn Unit Chief Bob Farias will lift the burn permit suspension at 8 a.m. Monday. People who have current and valid agriculture and residential...
Man injured in Highway 99 crash in Chico
CHICO, Calif. - A man was injured in a solo-vehicle crash on Highway 99 in Chico Thursday morning, according to the CHP. The crash happened around 7:30 a.m. on northbound Highway 99 just before East Avenue. The CHP said the driver of a Chevrolet SUV became drowsy before hitting the...
Power restored to PG&E customers in the Kelly Ridge area
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. 2:55 P.M. UPDATE - Power was restored to all 2,000 PG&E customers in the Kelly Ridge area on Thursday. According to the PG&E outage map, 2,013 customers lost power shortly before 12:09 p.m. At 2:15 p.m., 1,790 customers were without power. Power was restored before 3 p.m.
Chico police comb East Chico neighborhood after early-morning burglary
CHICO, Calif. - A burglary suspect got away Thursday; morning after an early-morning break-in at an East Chico neighborhood. Chico police said just after 3 a.m. Thursday a person reported someone was inside their home in the 300 block of St. Augustine Drive in Little Chico Creek subdivision off Bruce Road.
Forward spread of vegetation fire north of Chico stopped
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. 9:44 A.M. UPDATE - Firefighters have stopped the forward spread of a vegetation fire that burned half an acre north of Chico Tuesday morning, according to CAL FIRE Butte Unit. CAL FIRE said the fire was burning off of Keefer Road and power lines are down. According...
Home in Gridley caught fire in lightning storm
GRIDLEY, Calif. - 9:46 P.M UPDATE - An abandoned, double-wide mobile home was badly damaged by a fire that started during a lightning storm. The fire started on Gilstrap Avenue around 7:30 p.m. Officials say a nearby barn was damaged on the exterior by the flames. A row of nine...
Camp Fire survivor receives 1st settlement paycheck
REDDING, Calif. - Nearly four years after the Camp Fire, victims are still waiting for their settlement money. The Camp Fire ripped through the ridge four years ago destroying 19,000 homes and businesses and killing 85 people. Now four years later, victims are still waiting for their settlement. Action News...
1-lane traffic control in place in eastern Tehama County after logging truck rollover
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. 2:43 P.M. UPDATE - One-way traffic control is in place on Highway 32 in eastern Tehama County following a big rig rollover, according to Caltrans District 2. Caltrans says the crash happened about four miles east of the Butte County line. The crash was reported just before...
Burn permit suspension to be lifted Thursday in Butte County
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - The burn permit suspension in Butte County will be lifted Thursday morning, according to CAL FIRE Butte Unit. CAL FIRE Butte Unit Chief Garrett Sjolund will lift the burn permit suspension at 8 a.m. Thursday. People who have current and valid agriculture and residential burn permit...
All public roads in Paradise to be paved by 2025
PARADISE, Calif. - The Town of Paradise has released a map of when public roads will be paved. In a Facebook post on Thursday, the Town of Paradise said all public roads will be paved by 2025. It said after completing coordination with utility companies for undergrounding and repairs, it...
Robbery on Chico State bike path leaves some students concerned
CHICO, Calif. - Some students are concerned about their commute to and from campus after a Chico State student said he was robbed on a bike path nearby. The trail runs along the sports fields from West Sacramento to Warner Street in Chico. The student's girlfriend Isabella Requiro spoke with...
Police seek information after a man was shot in Oroville
OROVILLE, Calif. - Police are looking for two people in connection with a shooting in Oroville that sent a man to the hospital. The shooting happened around 4:15 p.m. Tuesday at a home on High Street. Police said they found a 37-year-old man with a gunshot wound. The victim was...
Power restored to 1,400 PG&E customers in Chico
CHICO, Calif. 9:24 A.M. UPDATE - More than 1,400 PG&E customers were without power in the downtown area of Chico Tuesday morning, according to the PG&E outage map. The outage affected 1,417 customers near Main Street, Mangrove Avenue and Vallombrosa Avenue. . It was first reported at about 8:30 a.m.
Deputies in Oregon find missing Tehama County woman's vehicle, search continues
SWEET HOME, Ore. (KEZI) - After finding a vehicle connected to a missing woman from Tehama County, the Linn County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to search for the woman and is asking the public for tips. According to the LCSO, on October 29 deputies responded to reports of a...
Chico Police investigating vandalism at local synagogue
CHICO, Calif. - 9:47 P.M. UPDATE - Chico Police are investigating reports of vandalism that took place at the Congregation Beth Israel Synagogue in Chico on Wednesday at approximately 4:45 p.m. Officers arrived on the scene and discovered that an unidentified suspect burned a sign in front of the synagogue...
Chico woman's neighborhood mailbox is broken into for the third time
CHICO, Calif. - Mail theft is a federal crime, but that doesn't always stop criminals from rummaging through your personal belongings and stealing your property. One Chico woman has had the unfortunate circumstance of having her neighborhood mailbox broken into three times this year. Christina Campbell lives on Rio Lindo...
Suspect in attempted robbery of Tri Counties Bank arrested
CHICO, Calif. - Police have arrested a suspect in an attempted bank robbery last week in Chico. Officers said they arrested 40-year-old Justin Miller on Wednesday afternoon at the Chico Police Department. On Thursday, police responded to the Tri Counties Bank on Pillsbury Road for a report of an attempted...
Watch: Bear wanders into California cafe, steals cookies
A bear paid a visit to a cafe in California and was caught on camera stealing cookies before being ejected by the police.
Paradise Recovery and Rebuilding: Camp Fire anniversary events, Town Council Meeting on Monday
PARADISE, Calif. - Action News Now continues to provide the latest updates on recovery and rebuilding in the Town of Paradise. Town Council Meeting on Nov. 7 at 6 p.m. This meeting is now scheduled on Monday due to the Camp Fire anniversary and election. Where: 5555 Skyway. Online on...
activenorcal.com
BREAKING: Snowstorm Has Arrived in Mount Shasta and it’s Coming Down HARD
Remember, remember the first of November. Those will hopefully be our words in a few months when we see a record start to the winter, beginning on November 1, 2022, in Siskiyou County. The early-season snowstorm arrived this morning and is starting with a fury near Mount Shasta. The Siskiyou...
