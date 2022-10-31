ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bannock County, ID

Bannock County Jail employee again charged in connection with death of Olympic speed skater

By By Shelbie Harris
Idaho State Journal
Idaho State Journal
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jRLGj_0ithSxcs00

Documents central to a case accusing a Bannock County detention deputy of exploiting a former Olympic speedskater living in Utah were located inside a secret room, according to court documents the Idaho State Journal obtained Monday.

Prosecutors in Utah’s 3rd District Court charged Marina Billings, 50, of Pocatello, on Thursday with financial exploitation of a vulnerable adult and aggravated abuse of a vulnerable adult, both second-degree felonies, court records show.

Billings was initially charged with the same two felonies in December 2021 but prosecutors requested additional time to investigate the case and asked for their dismissal this past March.

Billings, who has worked as a detention deputy since July 2014, has again been placed on paid administrative leave with the Bannock County Sheriff’s Office, according to Bannock County spokesperson Emma Iannacone.

At the time the initial charges were filed against Billings, her husband Robert Billings also faced identical charges, which were also dismissed this past March. Charges had not been refiled against Robert as of Monday afternoon, according to court records.

Marina is once again accused of exploiting Olympic speedskater Boris Leikin, who died at age 69 on July 6, 2021. Charging documents state that Leiken was diagnosed with Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease, also known as Mad Cow disease, about a month before his death.

According to charging documents and police records obtained by the Journal, the investigation into Marina began in June 2021 when the Cottonwood Heights Police Department received complaints that Leiken was being financially exploited.

Marina met Leiken, who was living in Cottonwood Heights, Utah, in 2020 on a social media platform for people of Russian heritage, court records show. Marina is also a Russian immigrant. She told investigators she first met Liekin in person in the spring of 2020 when he invited her to stay at his home, court records show.

Marina allegedly told Liekin she was married to Robert when Leiken expressed a desire for a romantic relationship with her, court records show. Additionally, Marina told Leikin that Robert was invalid and would soon die from a terminal illness, a neighbor told investigators.

“Marina claimed (Leiken) told her he would respect Robert, didn’t want to hurt him, and would wait until he died to marry her,” court records show. “Marina acknowledged that her relationship with Boris became sexual, but stated she never told Robert because he never asked.”

Prosecutors allege that before Leikin’s death, Marina “created or changed Mr. Leiken’s testamentary documents,” including a will, power of attorney, advance health care directive, trust, and quit claim deed, “resulting in her becoming the administrator and beneficiary of his estate.”

Investigators learned Marina had the documents notarized in May 2021 while Leikin was hospitalized. A nursing assistant accompanied Leikin for the notarization of the documents and noted he was “not at all with it,” according to court records.

Robert told investigators that Marina requested the alteration to Leikin’s documents because Leikin wanted to ensure that his “dependent elderly mother who suffers from Alzheimer’s” would continue to get ongoing care after his death.

Cottonwood Heights police detectives served a search warrant at Marina’s Pocatello home during the investigation, but court records do not indicate when the warrant was served.

Robert was present during the execution of the search warrant and when asked about the testamentary documents said “they were on a computer and (he) did not have any hard copies,” court records show.

Officers located a PVC pipe in the basement ceiling of the home. When asked, Robert said it was to thread wires, according to the charging documents.

“But when officers pulled the wires, it opened a concealed door leading to a hidden room,” the charging documents state. “In the room, officers found Mr. Leiken’s will, power of attorney, advance health care directive, trust, and quit claim deed that were created by Marina and Robert Billings.”

Prosecutors noted in the charging documents that Cherie Brunker, Leiken’s treating physician at the time he passed, described him as being seriously ill and suffering from severe dementia.

From June 4, 2021, until he passed on July 6, 2021, Brunker described Leiken as unable to speak or answer questions and lacking the capacity to express even simple preferences, court records show.

Brunker also noted that Leikin was hospitalized from May 21, 2021, to May 28, 2021, and underwent a mental evaluation that demonstrated he suffered from global cognitive loss due to his dementia. She concluded he did not have the capacity to execute financial decisions during that period of time.

An arrest warrant charging Marina with the two felony charges was issued Thursday. Court records indicate it has not yet been served and she is now wanted.

Comments / 0

Related
eastidahonews.com

Police investigating Idaho Falls neighborhood after reports of gunshot

IDAHO FALLS – Police are investigating a shooting incident in an Idaho Falls neighborhood. Jessica Clements with the Idaho Falls Police Department tells EastIdahoNews.com the shooting happened inside an apartment complex at the intersection of Canal Avenue and K Street at 9:40 a.m. Thursday. Officers found an adult man...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Case of former local girls basketball coach charged with 20 counts of rape heads to district court

SODA SPRINGS — The case accusing former Soda Springs High School girls basketball coach Wade L. Schvaneveldt of 20 counts of rape will proceed to district court, according to court records. Schvaneveldt, 52, of Soda Springs, was arrested on Sept. 2. He appeared in front of 6th District Magistrate Judge David Cousin for a preliminary hearing Wednesday, during which the judge found sufficient evidence to send all 20 rape charges over to district court. ...
SODA SPRINGS, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

South Idaho Teen Reported Missing Oct 27

South Idaho police are asking the public for assistance locating a Bannock County teenager who hasn't had contact with family in days. Have you seen Jillian Jo Wall?. Jillian Jo Wall's profile has been added to a statewide database for missing juveniles. Her last contact date is October 27, 2022, and there have been no known updates in this missing person case. Wall, 16, is 5'1" and weighs 120 pounds, according to her profile on the Idaho Missing Persons Clearinghouse website.
BANNOCK COUNTY, ID
eastidahonews.com

Opening statements begin Tuesday in murder case after jury is picked

IDAHO FALLS — After spending hours in the morning and part of the afternoon, a jury has been selected in the trial of a man accused of murder. Jake Eilander, 37, was present during the jury selection process in a Bonneville County courtroom Monday. Eilander is scheduled for a two-week trial with District Judge Stevan Thompson.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Opening statements begin in murder trial for local man accused in shooting death behind Planet Fitness

IDAHO FALLS – The second day in a trial for an Idaho Falls man accused of second-degree murder began Tuesday. Jake Eilander, 37, appeared clean-shaven, as opposed to his thick-bearded mugshot, during his second day of trial. He was indicted on charges of second-degree murder on June 17, after the alleged shooting death of 44-year-old Ulysses Rangel behind Planet Fitness in Idaho Falls on March 30.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
kmvt

2 killed following vehicle collision in eastern Idaho on Monday

BANNOCK COUNTY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho State Police in eastern Idaho is investigating a vehicle collision that occurred on Monday, October 31st, on US30, just west of Lava Hot Springs. A 60-year-old male, from Hansen, and a 58-year-old passenger, also from Hansen, were driving eastbound on US30 in 2008...
LAVA HOT SPRINGS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Motorcyclist injured in crash with SUV on busy residential street in Pocatello

POCATELLO — A man was injured Tuesday in a crash involving a motorcycle and an SUV on a busy residential street in Pocatello, according to local police. A man riding a motorcycle was transported via ground ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center following a collision with a Nissan Rogue near the intersection of East Walnut Street and Jefferson Avenue shortly before noon, Pocatello police said. The extent of the man’s injuries...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

East Idaho firefighters battle two rural haystack blazes, one Pocatello kitchen fire

East Idaho firefighters were busy battling two haystack blazes and a kitchen fire in Pocatello over the past several days. What was a massive haystack fire is still smoldering along Goodenough Road southwest of McCammon after first being reported around 6 a.m. Saturday, according to McCammon Volunteer Fire Department Chief Johnny Ketner. Ketner said the blaze was contained around 6 a.m. Sunday and he expects the blaze to be fully...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Pocatello street shut down, residents evacuated after possible grenade found in neighborhood

POCATELLO — A city street was shut down and homes were evacuated after a resident found what appeared to be a grenade on Monday afternoon. The resident found the possible grenade around 1:30 p.m. Monday at a home on South Ninth Avenue between East Whitman and East Bonneville streets near Idaho State University, the Pocatello Fire Department reported. The resident immediately called 911 about the possible unexploded ordnance and Pocatello...
POCATELLO, ID
idahoednews.org

Shoshone-Bannock teen’s passion is to make sure the past is not forgotten

FORT HALL – The late Agnes Lavatta rarely spoke about her time at the Fort Hall Boarding School. Her silence and anxious handwringing when the topic came up said plenty. Today, a chimney and a few dilapidated buildings with boarded windows are all that remains on that school campus, where hundreds of Native American children lived in the early 1900s after being forcibly removed from their homes.
FORT HALL, ID
KOOL 96.5

Hansen Man and Juvenile Killed in Crash Near Lava Hot Springs

LAVA HOT SPRINGS, Idaho (KLIX)-A 58-year-old Magic Valley man and a juvenile died in a two-vehicle crash Monday afternoon near Lava Hot Springs. According to Idaho State Police, emergency crews responded at around 12:10 p.m. on U.S. Highway 30 just west of Lava Hot Springs where a Cadillac STS and Chevrolet Cruze crashed. The Bannock County Coroner Torey Danner identified the 58-year-old male passenger of the Cadillac as Darrel Lee Lewis of Hansen, and the female juvenile passenger in the Chevrolet was a 16-year-old from Downey. The 60-year-old man of Hansen driving the Cadillac was taken to an area hospital. The juvenile female driver of the Chevrolet was also hospitalized. ISP said the Chevrolet had crossed the center line and hit the Cadillac. Neither juvenile had been wearing a seat belt. Traffic was slowed for more than three hours on the highway. The Bannock County Sheriff's Office, Bannock County Search and Rescue, Bannock County Ambulance and Idaho Transportation Department assisted with the crash.
LAVA HOT SPRINGS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Missing Idaho Falls man found dead after 10-day search

IDAHO FALLS – The body of an Idaho Falls man who’s been missing since Oct. 19 was found Saturday. Ashley Countryman, a spokeswoman for the family of Michael Faller, confirms to EastIdahoNews.com the 73-year-old man is dead. She didn’t have any other information. Faller went camping with...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Idaho State Journal

Pocatello, ID
11K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Idaho State Journal is daily newspaper published in Pocatello, Idaho, United States, that serves southeast Idaho, including Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Caribou, Franklin, Power, and Oneida counties.

 https://www.idahostatejournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy