thecomeback.com

NFL world blasts Raiders GM’s Derek Carr comments

It’s been no secret to anyone watching the Las Vegas Raiders this season that the team has struggled offensively for most of the year with the worst performance coming on Sunday, when the team suffered a shutout loss to the New Orleans Saints that quarterback Derek Carr called “embarrassing.”
Tri-City Herald

New Signing: Colts Bring Back Running Back

The Indianapolis Colts traded away a beloved running back in Nyheim Hines on Tuesday, but they brought back a familiar face on Wednesday when they signed running back Jordan Wilkins to the practice squad. The Colts drafted Wilkins (6'1", 208, 28 years old) in the fifth round of the 2018...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Larry Brown Sports

Sean McVay hints at surprise return for notable Rams player

The Los Angeles Rams may be preparing to welcome an exiled player back into the fold, according to coach Sean McVay. McVay said Wednesday that running back Cam Akers has returned to the team facility and may even practice this week. McVay did not guarantee that Akers would play Sunday, but also did not rule it out.
NBC Sports

What Shanahan wants 49ers rookie Gray to continue working on

Through eight weeks of the 2022 NFL season, 49ers rookie wide receiver Danny Gray has yet to catch a pass for San Francisco. While The 49ers Faithful is beginning to get a bit worrisome about Gray’s contributions, or lack thereof, coach Kyle Shanahan is staying level-headed and offered some advice for the 23-year-old.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Tri-City Herald

Falcons Responsible For Eleventh-Hour Chaos at NFL Trade Deadline

The NFL is recovering from its busiest trade deadline in league history, with a record-setting 10 trades taking place in the final hours. The Atlanta Falcons were part of three of those deals ... and none of them were official until an hour before the deadline. In the first deal,...
ATLANTA, GA
Larry Brown Sports

Former 49ers GM John McVay dies at age 91

The San Francisco 49ers announced Tuesday that former team general manager John McVay died on Monday at the age of 91. McVay was one of the architects of the 49ers’ dynasty that won five Super Bowls during the 1980s and 1990s. He joined the team in 1979 along with Bill Walsh. His original title was Director of Player Personnel. He held various team personnel roles, including general manager and director of football operations.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

John McVay, architect of San Francisco 49ers dynasty, dies at age 91

SANTA CLARA -- John McVay, the executive who helped launch the San Francisco 49ers dynasty and grandfather of Rams coach Sean McVay, has died. He was 91.The 49ers announced Tuesday that McVay had died. They did not give a cause of death.McVay spent 22 seasons with the 49ers starting in 1979 in various capacities. He played an integral role along with coach Bill Walsh in building one of the league's greatest dynasties that won five Super Bowl titles in a span of 14 seasons."This is a very sad day for our organization and the entire football community," the team said...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Tri-City Herald

Week 9 Stat Projections: Running Back Rankings

Hot running backs help push fantasy teams up the standings, but their opportunity and success can change on a dime due to injury. This week, multiple moves at the NFL trading deadline have change the dynamics of playing time for many players. Here’s a look at the running back situations that will have changes in Week 9:
Yardbarker

Seahawks WR DK Metcalf Reveals Which Loss Helped Seattle Flip a Switch

On Tuesday, AllSeahawks.com proposed the thought that the Seattle Seahawks were able to jump-start their surprising season following the 27-7 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in Week 2. The blowout was a forgettable display on both sides of the ball for coach Pete Carroll's team, but, despite two more losses after that, Seattle clearly began to play at a different level.
SEATTLE, WA
Tri-City Herald

Patriots Super Bowl Champion LeGarrette Blount Chooses Side in QB Controversy

FOXBORO — Considering the New England Patriots' victory last week with Mac Jones under center, the NFL's hottest quarterback controversy has cooled. Former Patriots Super Bowl champion running back LeGarrette Blount believes not only that the competition between Jones and rookie fan favorite Bailey Zappe shouldn't be over, but also that the wrong quarterback will start Sunday's home game against the Indianapolis Colts.

