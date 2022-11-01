Read full article on original website
Why Kyle Shanahan and Jed York were surprised 49ers GM John Lynch turned down broadcasting offer
In February, it was revealed that Amazon had held talks with general manager John Lynch, hoping to pry him away from the San Francisco 49ers' front office and back into the broadcast booth. Amazon is now the exclusive broadcaster of "Thursday Night Football," which is available within the company's Prime Video product.
CBS Sports
Rams made massive trade offer of two first-round picks for this star player but got shot down, per report
There's no team in the NFL that loves to trade draft picks more than the Los Angeles Rams, and apparently, they tried to trade two big ones away at some point over the past few weeks. According to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, the Rams make a massive trade offer...
Former San Francisco 49ers general manager John McVay, grandfather of Sean McVay, dies at 91
A member of the San Francisco 49ers organization during their glory days of the 1980s and 1990s, John McVay is
thecomeback.com
NFL world blasts Raiders GM’s Derek Carr comments
It’s been no secret to anyone watching the Las Vegas Raiders this season that the team has struggled offensively for most of the year with the worst performance coming on Sunday, when the team suffered a shutout loss to the New Orleans Saints that quarterback Derek Carr called “embarrassing.”
Tri-City Herald
New Signing: Colts Bring Back Running Back
The Indianapolis Colts traded away a beloved running back in Nyheim Hines on Tuesday, but they brought back a familiar face on Wednesday when they signed running back Jordan Wilkins to the practice squad. The Colts drafted Wilkins (6'1", 208, 28 years old) in the fifth round of the 2018...
John McVay, longtime 49ers GM and grandfather to Atlanta-born NFL coach Sean McVay, dead at 91
SAN FRANCISCO — The San Francisco 49ers have announced the death of their former General Manager John McVay. McVay is the grandfather of Sean McVay, the current head coach of the Los Angeles Rams, who is from Atlanta. John McVay’s son is Tim McVay, a former general manager at WSB-TV.
Sean McVay hints at surprise return for notable Rams player
The Los Angeles Rams may be preparing to welcome an exiled player back into the fold, according to coach Sean McVay. McVay said Wednesday that running back Cam Akers has returned to the team facility and may even practice this week. McVay did not guarantee that Akers would play Sunday, but also did not rule it out.
San Francisco Examiner
John McVay, key figure in the making of a 49ers' dynasty, dies at 91
John McVay but who went on to help build the San Francisco 49ers into five-time Super Bowl champions in 14 seasons, died Monday. He was 91. The 49ers announced his death but did not specify where he died. His grandson Sean McVay is coach of the Los Angeles Rams.
NBC Sports
What Shanahan wants 49ers rookie Gray to continue working on
Through eight weeks of the 2022 NFL season, 49ers rookie wide receiver Danny Gray has yet to catch a pass for San Francisco. While The 49ers Faithful is beginning to get a bit worrisome about Gray’s contributions, or lack thereof, coach Kyle Shanahan is staying level-headed and offered some advice for the 23-year-old.
Lawyers: NFL, Roger Goodell not source of former Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden’s email leak
The NFL could suffer if former Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden’s lawsuit against it continues amid an appeal to the Supreme Court of Nevada, the league’s attorneys wrote in a new filing the 8 News Now Investigators reviewed Thursday.
Tri-City Herald
Falcons Responsible For Eleventh-Hour Chaos at NFL Trade Deadline
The NFL is recovering from its busiest trade deadline in league history, with a record-setting 10 trades taking place in the final hours. The Atlanta Falcons were part of three of those deals ... and none of them were official until an hour before the deadline. In the first deal,...
Former 49ers GM John McVay dies at age 91
The San Francisco 49ers announced Tuesday that former team general manager John McVay died on Monday at the age of 91. McVay was one of the architects of the 49ers’ dynasty that won five Super Bowls during the 1980s and 1990s. He joined the team in 1979 along with Bill Walsh. His original title was Director of Player Personnel. He held various team personnel roles, including general manager and director of football operations.
Pete Carroll Boasts Seahawks 'Look Like We Used To' After Win vs. Giants
Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll is feeling a bit nostalgic after Sunday's win over the New York Giants.
John McVay, architect of San Francisco 49ers dynasty, dies at age 91
SANTA CLARA -- John McVay, the executive who helped launch the San Francisco 49ers dynasty and grandfather of Rams coach Sean McVay, has died. He was 91.The 49ers announced Tuesday that McVay had died. They did not give a cause of death.McVay spent 22 seasons with the 49ers starting in 1979 in various capacities. He played an integral role along with coach Bill Walsh in building one of the league's greatest dynasties that won five Super Bowl titles in a span of 14 seasons."This is a very sad day for our organization and the entire football community," the team said...
Tri-City Herald
Week 9 Stat Projections: Running Back Rankings
Hot running backs help push fantasy teams up the standings, but their opportunity and success can change on a dime due to injury. This week, multiple moves at the NFL trading deadline have change the dynamics of playing time for many players. Here’s a look at the running back situations that will have changes in Week 9:
Yardbarker
Seahawks WR DK Metcalf Reveals Which Loss Helped Seattle Flip a Switch
On Tuesday, AllSeahawks.com proposed the thought that the Seattle Seahawks were able to jump-start their surprising season following the 27-7 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in Week 2. The blowout was a forgettable display on both sides of the ball for coach Pete Carroll's team, but, despite two more losses after that, Seattle clearly began to play at a different level.
Tri-City Herald
Patriots Super Bowl Champion LeGarrette Blount Chooses Side in QB Controversy
FOXBORO — Considering the New England Patriots' victory last week with Mac Jones under center, the NFL's hottest quarterback controversy has cooled. Former Patriots Super Bowl champion running back LeGarrette Blount believes not only that the competition between Jones and rookie fan favorite Bailey Zappe shouldn't be over, but also that the wrong quarterback will start Sunday's home game against the Indianapolis Colts.
Lincoln Riley addresses numerous topics surrounding USC football
Lincoln Riley had a lot to say on Monday. He has a lot to think about in terms of how he handles USC football heading into the start of November. Chief among Riley’s concerns: managing the workload for less-than-fully-healthy players these next two weeks. Riley needs to strike a...
Tri-City Herald
Trevor Lawrence, Jaguars Locker Room Express Excitement For Calvin Ridley Trade
It will be nearly 300 days until Calvin Ridley takes the field as a Jacksonville Jaguar in a regular-season game, but that doesn't mean his new teammates aren't eagerly anticipating his impending addition. "All I know is I'm excited for him. I know this team is excited for him. I...
Tri-City Herald
Saints Injury Roundup: Landry, Trautman Return for Thursday, Lattimore Still Out
The first Saints injury report of the week is here, as the team will host the Ravens on Monday Night Football to close out Week 9. Here's how things look for the team from Thursday. DID NOT PRACTICE: Michael Thomas (foot), Mark Ingram (knee), Marshon Lattimore (abdomen) LIMITED: Jarvis Landry...
