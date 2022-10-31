Harris County Precinct 3 is funding the project. (Courtesy Canva) Harris County Precinct 3 is reconstructing portions of Telge Road to increase roadway safety. Construction on Phase 1 wrapped up this fall from Tuckerton Road to Moray View Drive. Phase 2 from Moray View Drive to Wyman Gordon Way Drive is slated for completion in the third quarter of 2023, and Phase 3 from Wyman Gordon Way Drive to Hwy. 290 is set to wrap up construction in the fourth quarter of 2023.

HARRIS COUNTY, TX ・ 13 HOURS AGO