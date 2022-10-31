ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pearland, TX

Community Impact Houston

Friendswood needs additional water line, plant upgrades, firm’s study of water system finds

To take a comprehensive look at its water system, Friendswood contracted Garver, an engineering, planning, architectural and environmental services firm, in September 2021 to review its water system and create a water model. (Courtesy Pexels) Following a yearlong study of Friendswood’s water system, a firm recommended $3 million in improvements...
FRIENDSWOOD, TX
Community Impact Houston

Telge Road reconstruction underway

Harris County Precinct 3 is funding the project. (Courtesy Canva) Harris County Precinct 3 is reconstructing portions of Telge Road to increase roadway safety. Construction on Phase 1 wrapped up this fall from Tuckerton Road to Moray View Drive. Phase 2 from Moray View Drive to Wyman Gordon Way Drive is slated for completion in the third quarter of 2023, and Phase 3 from Wyman Gordon Way Drive to Hwy. 290 is set to wrap up construction in the fourth quarter of 2023.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Houston

New juice bar in Pearland to celebrate opening with deals

The locally owned juice bar will celebrate its opening with deals and events. (Courtesy Clean Juice) A new Clean Juice location will open Nov. 15 at 2110 Pearland Parkway. The locally owned juice bar offers a variety of cold-pressed juices; smoothies; and more healthy and organic foods, such as wraps, salads and acai bowls. The location will offer specials and host events during the opening week from Nov. 15-20. www.cleanjuice.com.
PEARLAND, TX
Community Impact Houston

Fort Bend County, Texas Department of Transportation collaborate on $133K bridge replacement projects in Brookshire

TxDOT will provide funding to structurally rehabilitate 11 bridges throughout Fort Bend County, as approved Oct. 25 by Commissioners Court. (Courtesy Pexels) Fort Bend County adopted a resolution with the Texas Department of Transportation to replace or structurally rehabilitate 11 bridges throughout the county. Two of those bridges are located within Precinct 1, near Katy.
FORT BEND COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Kelsey-Seybold Clinic breaks ground on Summer Creek expansion in Humble

From left: John Lyle, Kelsey-Seybold Clinic senior vice president of health care service lines; Nicholas Ro, Kelsey-Seybold Clinic chief legal and strategic planning officer; Dr. Rosemary Schempp, Summer Creek Clinic managing physician; Alvin Payne, Summer Creek Clinic clinic administrator; Cecilia Fowler, Kelsey-Seybold Clinic senior director of ambulatory clinics; and Stephanie Villanueva, Harris Country Precinct 1 community engagement coordinator, break ground on Kelsey-Seybold Clinic-Summer Creek's 17,000-square-foot expansion. (Courtesy Kelsey-Seybold Clinic)
HUMBLE, TX
Community Impact Houston

New Kolache Factory opens in East Pearland

The Katy-based store was founded in 1982. (Courtesy Kolache Factory) Katy-based Kolache Factory officially opened a second Pearland location at 1439 E. Broadway St. on Oct. 6. The bakery and cafe franchise founded in 1982 offers a variety of breakfast, meat and fruit-based kolaches. Stores are open from 6 a.m.-2 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays and 7 a.m.-2 p.m. on Sundays. 832-476-8886. www.kolachefactory.com.
PEARLAND, TX
Community Impact Houston

Tree clearing for road widening projects completed in Oak Ridge North, planned in Shenandoah

Road projects in south Montgomery County as of October included plans for tree removal in advance of two widening projects. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Road projects underway or planned east of I-45 in Montgomery County include tree clearing for road widening projects on Robinson Road and David Memorial Drive as well as ongoing work on a Hwy. 242 overpass.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Senior health center Aurum Wellness opens in Missouri City, brings state-of-the-art diagnostics

Aurum Wellness opened a new seniors-focused health center in Missouri City on Nov. 1. (Courtesy Aurum Wellness) A new seniors-focused health center has opened in Missouri City. Aurum Wellness, a health center designed especially for senior adults that combines primary and preventive care with state-of-the-art diagnostics, opened at 3021 Texas...
MISSOURI CITY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Learn more about November's featured neighborhood, market data for Sugar Land, Missouri City

A house located at Oyster Creek Drive. (Courtesy Houston Association of Realtors) Belknap is a well-established community in Sugar Land. Development in Belknap started in 1930 and has continued over the years. Belknap features midsize homes and is near several amenities, including Sugar Land Memorial Park, featuring 150 acres along the Brazos River and 2.5 miles of trails.
SUGAR LAND, TX
Community Impact Houston

Chick-fil-A in Cinco Ranch reopens after remodel

With the remodel, Chick-fil-A updated its dining room, playground, kitchen, and drive-thru lanes. (Courtesy Chick-fil-A in Cinco Ranch) Chick-fil-A at Cinco Ranch celebrated its reopening on Nov. 1 after being shut down for remodeling since July 21. The eatery is located at 23860 Westheimer Parkway, Katy. With the remodel, Chick-fil-A...
CINCO RANCH, TX
Community Impact Houston

