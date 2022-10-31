Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Sorry, Austin. A new study called this Texas town the best place in America for remote workers.Ellen EastwoodAustin, TX
H-E-B continues to expand in Texas. Where would you like them to open next?Ash JurbergTexas State
Detailed Results of a Houston Poll on Who They Would Vote for Texas Governor.Tom HandyTexas State
Op-Ed: Takeoff’s Death Reflects the Danger of Texas’ Gun LawsGenius TurnerHouston, TX
Takeoff from Migos murdered Tuesday morningAdrian HolmanHouston, TX
Related
Read more about November's featured neighborhood, market data for the Pearland, Friendswood area
A house located at 4610 Honey Creek. (Courtesy HAR) Parks at Walnut Bend is located west of CR 143 and south of FM 518, putting it close to businesses, restaurants and entertainment venues. Median home value: $325,000. Homes on the market*: 2. Homes under contract*: 3. Median annual property taxes:...
Friendswood needs additional water line, plant upgrades, firm’s study of water system finds
To take a comprehensive look at its water system, Friendswood contracted Garver, an engineering, planning, architectural and environmental services firm, in September 2021 to review its water system and create a water model. (Courtesy Pexels) Following a yearlong study of Friendswood’s water system, a firm recommended $3 million in improvements...
Sugar Land identifies 10 bridge structures needing rehabilitation
The Sugar Land Public Works Department maintains 117 bridges and box culverts throughout the city. (Community Impact file photo) Sugar Land will rehabilitate 10 of its bridges this year identified by the Texas Department of Transportation as in need of improvement. City Council authorized the execution of a $150,000 construction...
Learn more about the most recent transportation updates for the Pearland, Friendswood area
Read down below to see the scope, cost, timeline and funding source for each one. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) There are a number of transportation projects happening in the Pearland and Friendswood area. Read down below to see the scope, cost, timeline and funding source for each one. Unified Transportation Program.
Telge Road reconstruction underway
Harris County Precinct 3 is funding the project. (Courtesy Canva) Harris County Precinct 3 is reconstructing portions of Telge Road to increase roadway safety. Construction on Phase 1 wrapped up this fall from Tuckerton Road to Moray View Drive. Phase 2 from Moray View Drive to Wyman Gordon Way Drive is slated for completion in the third quarter of 2023, and Phase 3 from Wyman Gordon Way Drive to Hwy. 290 is set to wrap up construction in the fourth quarter of 2023.
New juice bar in Pearland to celebrate opening with deals
The locally owned juice bar will celebrate its opening with deals and events. (Courtesy Clean Juice) A new Clean Juice location will open Nov. 15 at 2110 Pearland Parkway. The locally owned juice bar offers a variety of cold-pressed juices; smoothies; and more healthy and organic foods, such as wraps, salads and acai bowls. The location will offer specials and host events during the opening week from Nov. 15-20. www.cleanjuice.com.
Fort Bend County, Texas Department of Transportation collaborate on $133K bridge replacement projects in Brookshire
TxDOT will provide funding to structurally rehabilitate 11 bridges throughout Fort Bend County, as approved Oct. 25 by Commissioners Court. (Courtesy Pexels) Fort Bend County adopted a resolution with the Texas Department of Transportation to replace or structurally rehabilitate 11 bridges throughout the county. Two of those bridges are located within Precinct 1, near Katy.
Kelsey-Seybold Clinic breaks ground on Summer Creek expansion in Humble
From left: John Lyle, Kelsey-Seybold Clinic senior vice president of health care service lines; Nicholas Ro, Kelsey-Seybold Clinic chief legal and strategic planning officer; Dr. Rosemary Schempp, Summer Creek Clinic managing physician; Alvin Payne, Summer Creek Clinic clinic administrator; Cecilia Fowler, Kelsey-Seybold Clinic senior director of ambulatory clinics; and Stephanie Villanueva, Harris Country Precinct 1 community engagement coordinator, break ground on Kelsey-Seybold Clinic-Summer Creek's 17,000-square-foot expansion. (Courtesy Kelsey-Seybold Clinic)
City of Houston moves forward with intentions to purchase Ruffino Tract
The city of Houston is moving ahead with a long-discussed plan of turning land belonging half to the city of Bellaire and half to the city of West University Place into a flood detention zone. This detention zone, which involves land known as the Ruffino Tract, is being pitched as...
La India Bonita reopening in League City in the next few months
La India Bonita will reopen in League City this fall or winter. (Courtesy Pexels) La India Bonita will reopen in League City this fall or winter. The popular restaurant, which has been closed since 2020 after a vehicle struck its building at 213 E. Main St., will reopen not far away at a former drive-through bank at 401 E. Main St.
Harris County seeks community feedback for Burnett Bayland Park master plan at Nov. 3 meeting
Harris County Precinct 4 Commissioner Jack Cagle and the Harris County Engineering Department will host a community meeting from 6-7:30 p.m. Nov. 3 to gather input as officials prepare to draft a master plan for Burnett Bayland Park in Gulfton. The park has been the target of several recent improvement...
New Kolache Factory opens in East Pearland
The Katy-based store was founded in 1982. (Courtesy Kolache Factory) Katy-based Kolache Factory officially opened a second Pearland location at 1439 E. Broadway St. on Oct. 6. The bakery and cafe franchise founded in 1982 offers a variety of breakfast, meat and fruit-based kolaches. Stores are open from 6 a.m.-2 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays and 7 a.m.-2 p.m. on Sundays. 832-476-8886. www.kolachefactory.com.
Tree clearing for road widening projects completed in Oak Ridge North, planned in Shenandoah
Road projects in south Montgomery County as of October included plans for tree removal in advance of two widening projects. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Road projects underway or planned east of I-45 in Montgomery County include tree clearing for road widening projects on Robinson Road and David Memorial Drive as well as ongoing work on a Hwy. 242 overpass.
Second public meeting on FM 2920 reconstruction project set for Dec. 6
On Dec. 6, Tomball city officials will be holding a second public meeting for the Texas Department of Transportation’s FM 2920 reconstruction project. (Community Impact staff) Tomball city officials will be holding a second public meeting on Dec. 6 for the Texas Department of Transportation’s FM 2920 reconstruction project,...
4 road projects in The Woodlands this fall: Gosling, Sawdust and Kuykendahl roads
Work on road projects in Montgomery County was underway in October. (Courtesy Montgomery County Precinct 3) Road projects in The Woodlands area west of I-45 active as of October included ongoing work on Gosling Road as well as projects on Sawdust and Kuykendahl roads. Gosling Road Segment 3 widening. Construction...
Click2Houston.com
Ask 2: How’s the progress coming along with the work on the Ship Channel Bridge?
HOUSTON – Question: How’s the progress coming along with the work on the Ship Channel Bridge?. Answer: Here is a statement the Harris County Toll Road Authority provided regarding the progress on the Sam Houston Tollway Ship Channel Bridge Program:. “The project reached a milestone a few weeks...
Summer Moon Coffee opening new Cypress location this month
Summer Moon Coffee will open Nov. 19 in Cypress. (Courtesy Summer Moon Coffee) Austin-based Summer Moon Coffee has scheduled a grand opening for its first Cypress location for Nov. 19 from 7 a.m.-noon at Barker Cypress Village, 8940 Barker Cypress Road, Ste. 190, Cypress, near the Berry Center. Summer Moon...
Senior health center Aurum Wellness opens in Missouri City, brings state-of-the-art diagnostics
Aurum Wellness opened a new seniors-focused health center in Missouri City on Nov. 1. (Courtesy Aurum Wellness) A new seniors-focused health center has opened in Missouri City. Aurum Wellness, a health center designed especially for senior adults that combines primary and preventive care with state-of-the-art diagnostics, opened at 3021 Texas...
Learn more about November's featured neighborhood, market data for Sugar Land, Missouri City
A house located at Oyster Creek Drive. (Courtesy Houston Association of Realtors) Belknap is a well-established community in Sugar Land. Development in Belknap started in 1930 and has continued over the years. Belknap features midsize homes and is near several amenities, including Sugar Land Memorial Park, featuring 150 acres along the Brazos River and 2.5 miles of trails.
Chick-fil-A in Cinco Ranch reopens after remodel
With the remodel, Chick-fil-A updated its dining room, playground, kitchen, and drive-thru lanes. (Courtesy Chick-fil-A in Cinco Ranch) Chick-fil-A at Cinco Ranch celebrated its reopening on Nov. 1 after being shut down for remodeling since July 21. The eatery is located at 23860 Westheimer Parkway, Katy. With the remodel, Chick-fil-A...
Community Impact Houston
Houston, TX
22K+
Followers
15K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Hyperlocal news coverage from 12 Houston-area marketshttps://communityimpact.com/news/houston/
Comments / 1