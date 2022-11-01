Elon Musk has attempted to laugh off criticism for sharing an unsubstantiated conspiracy theory on Twitter about the attack on Nancy Pelosi's husband Paul last week.Mr Musk, who confirmed on Thursday night that he would buy the social network for $44bn, shared a link on Sunday to a news article claiming without evidence that Mr Pelosi had met his attacker in a San Francisco gay bar that night.After deleting his tweet on Sunday night, Mr Musk posted a screenshot of a New York Times headline reporting that he had shared content from a website "known to publish false news",...

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO