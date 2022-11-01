ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

FOX8 News

Trump: Attack on Paul Pelosi a ‘terrible thing’

(The Hill) — Former President Donald Trump in an interview Sunday called the attack on Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-Calif.) husband in their San Fransisco home a “terrible thing” as he railed against crime in Democrat-led cities. “With Paul Pelosi, that’s a terrible thing, with all of...
The Independent

Elon Musk laughs off being forced to delete lurid Paul Pelosi conspiracy tweet

Elon Musk has attempted to laugh off criticism for sharing an unsubstantiated conspiracy theory on Twitter about the attack on Nancy Pelosi's husband Paul last week.Mr Musk, who confirmed on Thursday night that he would buy the social network for $44bn, shared a link on Sunday to a news article claiming without evidence that Mr Pelosi had met his attacker in a San Francisco gay bar that night.After deleting his tweet on Sunday night, Mr Musk posted a screenshot of a New York Times headline reporting that he had shared content from a website "known to publish false news",...
Daily Beast

Biden Avoids the Elephant in the Room on Pelosi Attack

For months, President Joe Biden has lambasted the far-right “Ultra MAGA” wing of the Republican Party as a dangerous force for radicalization and disinformation ahead of the midterms, even devoting a rare primetime address to what he called “an extremism that threatens our very republic.”. But five...
Axios

Elon Musk tweets misinformation about Paul Pelosi

It's been just two days since Elon Musk officially bought Twitter. Already, the billionaire businessman is using the platform to spread misinformation to his 112 million followers — about the biggest U.S. news of the weekend. Driving the news: Early on Sunday, Musk cited a widely discredited website that...
Daily Beast

Trump Org Suddenly Settles With Protesters Beat Up by Its Security Guards

Inundated with lawsuits and ongoing trials, the Trump Organization on Wednesday chose to settle with anti-MAGA protesters who were beaten up by corporate security guards outside Trump Tower in 2015 rather than trying to convince a Bronx jury. After three days of struggling to find jurors who didn’t already have...

