Twitter Boss Elon Musk Censors Himself After Tweeting Conspiracy Around Paul Pelosi’s Attack
Elon Musk took over Twitter this week and promised to make the social media platform the place to go for free speech. The tech boss raised eyebrows after he tweeted, then deleted, a tweet that amplified an unfounded claim around Paul Pelosi’s brutal attack. Hillary Clinton’s verified Twitter account...
Musk responds to Clinton after she links GOP 'hate and deranged conspiracy theories' to Paul Pelosi attack
Musk replied to a tweet from Clinton by linking to a story with unsubstantiated rumors and conspiracy theories surrounding Paul Pelosi's attack.
Donald Trump's Silence on Paul Pelosi Attack Sparks Anger
Donald Trump's silence on the attack suffered by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband Paul Pelosi in the couple's home on Friday has sparked anger from many online as the former president has yet to come forward with any type of statement about the incident. While bipartisan condemnation of the attack...
A secret bathroom 911 call: how Paul Pelosi saved his own life
House speaker’s husband told alleged intruder that he needed to use restroom and spoke in ‘code’ to alert authorities of problem
Fox News Rushes To Say Attack On Paul Pelosi Is Proof Of Random Crime Everywhere
Right-wing hosts parroted the GOP's midterm messaging on crime to discuss a targeted attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband.
WATCH: Obama responds to heckler while speaking out against attack on Nancy Pelosi's husband
"You wouldn't just interrupt people in the middle of a conversation. It's not how we do things," Obama told the heckler during a rally in Detroit.
Trump: Attack on Paul Pelosi a ‘terrible thing’
(The Hill) — Former President Donald Trump in an interview Sunday called the attack on Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-Calif.) husband in their San Fransisco home a “terrible thing” as he railed against crime in Democrat-led cities. “With Paul Pelosi, that’s a terrible thing, with all of...
Elon Musk laughs off being forced to delete lurid Paul Pelosi conspiracy tweet
Elon Musk has attempted to laugh off criticism for sharing an unsubstantiated conspiracy theory on Twitter about the attack on Nancy Pelosi's husband Paul last week.Mr Musk, who confirmed on Thursday night that he would buy the social network for $44bn, shared a link on Sunday to a news article claiming without evidence that Mr Pelosi had met his attacker in a San Francisco gay bar that night.After deleting his tweet on Sunday night, Mr Musk posted a screenshot of a New York Times headline reporting that he had shared content from a website "known to publish false news",...
The Paul Pelosi Conspiracy Theories Are an Embarrassment for the Right
What happened to Paul Pelosi—a vile assault at the hands of a crazy person—is not exactly a mystery. Nor is it a laughing matter. So why are various conservative personalities, including former President Donald Trump, pretending otherwise?. "It's weird things going on in that household in the last...
Congressman tweets, deletes baseless conspiracy theory mocking Nancy, Paul Pelosi
Higgins tweeted a picture of Nancy Pelosi and left a caption mocking the family over the attack.
Glenn Youngkin Blasted for Gibe About Nancy and Paul Pelosi After Attack
Youngkin said Republicans would send Nancy Pelosi "back to be with" husband Paul Pelosi in California after he was violently attacked with a hammer.
Gov. Gavin Newsom: Fox News Has Been 'Sowing The Seeds' That Led To Pelosi Attack
"Look at the sewage that is online that they amplify on these networks," the California Democrat warned.
GOP strategist says the party deserves blame for wave of hatred that led to attack on Pelosi's husband
In an MSNBC interview, veteran strategist Doug Here discussed how the GOP had long cast House Speaker Nancy Pelosi as a hate figure.
Biden Avoids the Elephant in the Room on Pelosi Attack
For months, President Joe Biden has lambasted the far-right “Ultra MAGA” wing of the Republican Party as a dangerous force for radicalization and disinformation ahead of the midterms, even devoting a rare primetime address to what he called “an extremism that threatens our very republic.”. But five...
Elon Musk tweets misinformation about Paul Pelosi
It's been just two days since Elon Musk officially bought Twitter. Already, the billionaire businessman is using the platform to spread misinformation to his 112 million followers — about the biggest U.S. news of the weekend. Driving the news: Early on Sunday, Musk cited a widely discredited website that...
Elon Musk Shared A Conspiracy Theory About The Attack Against Nancy Pelosi’s Husband On Twitter
Just days after officially buying Twitter, Elon Musk used the platform to float an anti-LGBTQ conspiracy about the violent attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband from a right-wing website that frequently spouts conspiracy theories. The tweet, which Musk later deleted, was in response to a post from Hillary Clinton...
Elon Musk deletes tweet with unfounded theory about Pelosi attack
Oct 30 (Reuters) - Twitter's new owner Elon Musk appeared to have deleted a tweet posted on Sunday referencing an unfounded theory regarding the attack on the husband of U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi at their San Francisco home.
Cheney calls GOP mocking of Paul Pelosi attack ‘disgraceful’
Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) on Tuesday said it is “disgraceful” for some Republicans to be mocking Paul Pelosi, the husband of Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), after he was violently attacked at the couple’s San Francisco home last week. Cheney, speaking with journalist Judy Woodruff at an event...
