Mississippi State Sees NIL Profits Skyrocket After John Cohen's Departure
Bulldogs fans have begun contributing greatly to the future of funding college athletes within the university's athletic department.
Commercial Dispatch
Six candidates to replace John Cohen as Mississippi State athletic director
STARKVILLE — Mike Leach’s list of what he wants in an athletic director is fairly simple. Leach said Monday he wants someone who can “keep all the plates in the air” to eliminate distractions. Someone who has common sense and “enough money to keep everything going. Someone willing to leave their head football coach alone when necessary.
saturdaytradition.com
Mike Leach suggests Mississippi State reach out to former B1G AD
Mike Leach is on board with the idea of working with Bill Moos again. Leach’s Mississippi State program needs a new athletic director after John Cohen left MSU to take the same position at conference rival Auburn. When meeting with the media this week, Leach voiced support for Moos being his boss again.
Commercial Dispatch
MHSAA reclassification: Starkville to move up to new Class 7A; Columbus returns to 6A
Columbus High School and Starkville High School are moving on up. Almost every other public high school in the Golden Triangle is staying put. The Mississippi High School Activities Association announced its reclassification figures for the 2023-24 and 2024-25 school years Thursday, moving Starkville into its brand-new 7A classification. The...
wtva.com
Enrollment decrease at MSU
MSU has seen a slight decrease in enrollment this year. For seven straight years Mississippi State University reported student increases. This Fall, Freshman enrollment dropped by just 22 students from last year. Still, the university remains highly diverse with nearly 90 countries represented. A recent survey by the shows 97%...
mississippicir.org
‘The system is not designed for you to win’
For over 20 years, Stephanie Mallette has served as a public defender working on part-time contracts with Oktibbeha and Webster counties in Mississippi. Like most public defenders in Mississippi, Mallette was appointed by a judge. She represented an unlimited number of defendants for a fixed payment that often did not cover the cost of investigators or expert witnesses for the cases.
WAPT
Mississippi lawmakers approve incentives for aluminum plant
JACKSON, Miss. — Mississippi lawmakers worked quickly in special session to approve nearly $247 million in state incentives for an aluminum plant that could bring 1,000 jobs to the northern part of the state. Gov. Tate Reeves called the session, which was held Wednesday. WAPT News has learned that...
Oxford Eagle
Mississippi finalizes largest economic development project in state history
JACKSON, Miss. –Gov. Tate Reeves and the Mississippi Legislature today finalized the largest economic development project in state history. This $2.5 billion corporate investment by Steel Dynamics, Inc., its subsidiaries, and its partners expect to create 1,000 jobs with an average salary of $93,000 in Lowndes County. Steel Dynamics...
MS governor calls Steel Dynamics expansion largest development project in state history
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi lawmakers Wednesday approved nearly $247 million in state incentives for a plant in Columbus, Mississippi. State officials said and expansion of Steel Dynamics is expected to bring 1,000 jobs with an average salary of $93,000 to Lowndes County, about 170 miles southeast of Memphis. The company, which located to Lowndes County in […]
WLBT
‘Major bus accident’ in Starkville sends students, driver to the hospital
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - The driver of a school bus, a monitor and some students at Starkville High School are receiving treatment at a hospital after a crash with another vehicle. It happened Tuesday morning on State Highway 25 and Longview Road in Oktibbeha County. Mississippi Highway Patrol Staff Sergeant...
wtva.com
Gov. Reeves gives additional information on economic development project
JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - On Tuesday, Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves gave more information about what is set to be a historic economic development deal for the state. During a news conference, Governor Reeves said right now, he is not able to say the name of the company looking to locate to Lowndes County, due to nondisclosure agreements.
Neshoba Democrat
Highway 19 paving to Tucker begins
Paving began this week on the $35.6 million four-landing of Highway 19 south from Philadelphia to Tucker. MDOT spokesman Michael Flood said the project consists of grade and paving two additional lanes of Highway 19 from Tucker to Philadelphia for a total length of 4.62 miles. “Expanding this stretch of...
12 Starkville students, bus driver injured in crash
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – A bus driver was airlifted to the hospital, and 12 students were hospitalized after a school bus accident in Starkville. According to WCBI, the accident happened near Highway 25 and Longview Road on Tuesday, November 1. The school bus collided with another vehicle. Authorities said two adults and 12 students were […]
wtva.com
One dead in overnight wreck with a tractor in Chickasaw County
CHICKASAW COUNTY, Miss. (WTVA) — The Chickasaw County coroner confirmed one person died during an overnight wreck with a tractor. Coroner Larry Harris said Torrance Lamar Stewart, 46, died. The wreck happened on Highway 45 Alternate south of Okolona near County Road 177. The wreck happened Wednesday night around...
wtva.com
West Point police arrest fifth suspect in September murder case
WEST POINT, Miss. (WTVA) — West Point police announced a fifth arrest in a September shooting that left one man dead. He's Terrance Rowe, 22, and he's charged with murder in the shooting death of Jerni White, 22. The shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. on September 25 at the...
wcbi.com
Columbus police continue search for killer in Sunday night shooting
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus police continue looking for a killer, as we learn new details about the victim. The deadly shooting happened in the 700 block of 21st Street North, just before 8 p.m. on Sunday night. Interim Police Chief Doran Johnson said officers found the victim with...
Sheriff: Small child in state custody after being found wandering alone on rural Mississippi road
Mississippi agencies are investigating after a small child was found walking alone on a rural Mississippi road. Officials from the Oktibbeha County Sheriff’s Office say a 3- to 4-year-old boy was found walking alone Monday morning on New Light Road near the Links Apartments. Investigators say the child is...
wtva.com
UPDATE: Coroner says man shot dead in SUV in Columbus homicide
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) — New information is out concerning the Sunday night homicide in Columbus. Lowndes County Coroner Greg Merchant has identified the victim as Sammie Corder, 67, of Columbus. According to Merchant, Corder was sitting in his sport utility vehicle outside his home on 21st Street North when...
wtva.com
Young vandals cause problems in Pontotoc County
PONTOTOC COUNTY, Miss. (WTVA) -- Investigators in Pontotoc County say it appears a pair of pranksters vandalized a series of mailboxes and even tried to steal a school bus. Early Halloween morning, some residents were awakened by the screeching of tires. They came outside to see tracks on their yard and damage to their mailboxes.
wcbi.com
Columbus police investigate deadly shooting
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- Columbus police say a man is dead after a shooting Sunday night. Interim police Chief Doran Johnson says the man was shot in the chest. It’s unclear if anyone has been arrested in connection to the shooting. Anyone with information is urged to call Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers at 662-494-0109.
