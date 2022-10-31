ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Redondo Beach residents denounce racist Halloween flyer posted in neighborhood

By CBSLA Staff
CBS LA
CBS LA
 3 days ago

Redondo Beach residents discover racist flyer posted in neighborhood 01:50

Redondo Beach residents were shocked to find racist flyers saying certain trick-or-treaters were not welcome.

"It was kind of gut-wrenching because the content was very explicit," said resident Peter K.

Peter K

While on a stroll Sunday, Peter found the racist flyer among the festive Halloween decorations in his Redondo Beach neighborhood on the corner of Grant Avenue and Rindge Lane. The handout, which was posted on a telephone pole, reads "due to the massive influx of Black people into Redondo Beach we no longer hand out Halloween candy."

"I think it's just a group of people or maybe a single individual who is not mentally well," said Peter.

He took to social media to alert his neighbors of the racist flyer. Some of those that replied to his post shared their disgust.

The Redondo Beach Police Department said this flyer was circulated around town last year too. Officers never found the person who posted it. Police said those responsible for the flyer could be charged with a hate incident.

"They're also cowards because they don't put any information on who is the author of this," said Peter. "They just post it randomly around."

The flyer was gone by Monday afternoon. Peter added that the message does the feelings of the community.

"I don't get the impression that this is a community that stands for these values," said Peter.

Peter said trick-or-treaters are welcome to Redondo Beach and won't let the flyer ruin his Halloween.

"We have candy for everybody, of course," he said.

Comments / 41

charlene martin
2d ago

wow this is horrible to this neighborhood, people are just getting evil in our communities , this is for kids who like trick or treating once a year . it's their fun time, I hope they catch the person who did this and they are charged with hate crimes , I also agree about getting fingerprints off those flyers.

Reply
9
Big Chief
3d ago

😖 Aww! man. This is very bad. C'mon Trick or Treat 👻 Halloween are for little kids and it only comes around once a year

Reply
13
Robbie Sutton
2d ago

who every wrote that pathic statement should show there face l hope police finger print that paper .

Reply
8
 

CBS LA

CBS LA

