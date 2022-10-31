Read full article on original website
John C Barone, Principal Accounting Officer at PBF Energy PBF, reported a large insider sell on November 3, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday showed that Barone sold 32,500 shares of PBF Energy. The total transaction amounted to $1,493,937.
Real estate investment trusts have hit the skids in 2022, with the FTSE Nareit index of total returns for the sector dropping 28% year to date. Soaring interest rates have hammered the securities. Rising rates hurt them because REITs generally borrow money to buy properties, and higher rates make that borrowing more expensive.
